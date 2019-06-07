Log in
CONVATEC GROUP PLC

ConvaTec : and EWMA to support Research Grants in 2019 07 June 2019

06/07/2019

07 June 2019

Download Full Press Release

ConvaTec Group Plc ('ConvaTec'), a leading global medical products and technologies company has partnered with the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) to launch three research grants available to Nurses, Doctors or Scientists working in the field of wound management.

The new initiative was launched at the 29th European Wound Management Association Conference in Gothenburg on 5th June with the aim to offer support to projects that advance the basic and clinical science of wound management. By advancing research and supporting innovation, EWMA and ConvaTec aim to improve the care and quality of life of individuals with acute and chronic wounds. ConvaTec's contribution of €30,000 will be split across three themes; Process redesign to improve quality and accessibility in wound care, E-health and digital solutions for wound management and Solutions to enhance patient safety and compliance in wound management. A wide range of applications are expected across Europe with the winners of the research grants announced at the EWMA 2020 conference in London.

David Shepherd - President Advanced Wound Care, ConvaTec said:

'ConvaTec is committed to working with wound management professionals to improve the lives of people with chronic conditions. In a challenging economic climate where health care systems and budgets are squeezed and the demands upon clinicians increase, it is critical that we invest in further education to support clinicians in better dealing with the challenges they face. This exciting new initiative led by EWMA and exclusively sponsored by ConvaTec offers three individuals the opportunity to study three specific subject areas which we believe will play a big part of the future in wound management.'

Alberto Piaggesi, EWMA Scientific Recorder and President Elect added:

'It is one of EWMA's priorities to promote innovative projects that provide new knowledge and perspectives on the field of wound management. It is of huge importance for EWMA to secure the future of wound management and support new talents in the wound community. EWMA research grants is a timely initiative that aims to make a difference for wound management research and improve the quality of life for the increasing number of patients suffering from acute and chronic wounds throughout Europe'.

Enquiries


Analysts and Investors

investorrelations@convatec.com

John Crosse, VP Investor Relations

+44 (0)7500 141435

Mark Reynolds, Director Investor Relations

+44 (0)7551 036625

Media

mediarelations@convatec.com

Bobby Leach, VP Group Corporate Affairs

+44 (0)7770 842226

Finsbury

+44 (0)207 2513801

About ConvaTec

ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, with leading market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion devices. ConvaTec's products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care.

Disclaimer

ConvaTec Group plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:42:03 UTC
Consensus
