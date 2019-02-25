Log in
Convenience Retail Asia : Date of Board Meeting

02/25/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CONVENIENCE RETAIL ASIA LIMITED 利亞零售有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00831)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Convenience Retail Asia Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 13 March 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 for publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Maria LI Sau Ping Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Executive Directors of the Company are Mr Richard Yeung Lap Bun and Mr Pak Chi Kin; Non-executive Directors are Dr Victor Fung Kwok King, Dr William Fung Kwok Lun, Mr Godfrey Ernest Scotchbrook and Mr Benedict Chang Yew Teck; Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr Malcolm Au Man Chung, Mr Anthony Lo Kai Yiu, Mr Zhang Hongyi and Dr Sarah Mary Liao Sau Tung.

Disclaimer

Convenience Retail Asia Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 04:27:07 UTC
