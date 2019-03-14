Convenience Retail Asia : Grant of Share Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CONVENIENCE RETAIL ASIA LIMITED 利亞零售有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00831)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors (the "Board") of Convenience Retail Asia Limited (the "Company") announces that on 14 March 2019, 202,000 share options (the "Share Options") to subscribe for a total of 202,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each (the "Shares") of the Company were granted to certain eligible persons, subject to their acceptance, under the Company's share option scheme adopted on 10 May 2010. Details of the Share Options granted are as follows:

Date of Grant : 14 March 2019 Exercise Price of the Share Options Granted : HK$3.87 per Share Number of Share Options Granted : 202,000 Closing Price of the Shares on Date of Grant : HK$3.87 per Share Validity Period of the Share Options : The Share Options are exercisable commencing on 1 April 2020 and expiring on 31 March 2023

None of the grantees of the Share Options is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, nor an associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of any of them.

By order of the Board Convenience Retail Asia Limited

Richard YEUNG Lap Bun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Executive Directors of the Company are Mr Richard Yeung Lap Bun and Mr Pak Chi Kin; Non-executive Directors are Dr Victor Fung Kwok King, Dr William Fung Kwok Lun, Mr Godfrey Ernest Scotchbrook and Mr Benedict Chang Yew Teck; Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr Malcolm Au Man Chung, Mr Anthony Lo Kai Yiu, Mr Zhang Hongyi and Dr Sarah Mary Liao Sau Tung.