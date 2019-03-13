Log in
Convenience Retail Asia : Presentation of Annual Results Announcement 2018

03/13/2019 | 04:49am EDT

Convenience Retail Asia Limited 2018 Annual Results Announcement

13 March 2019

Agenda

  • Hong Kong Retail Market Key Highlight

  • 2018 Financial Results Highlight

  • 2019 Outlook

HONG KONG RETAIL MARKET

KEY HIGHLIGHT

2018 Retailing In Hong Kong

Definitely not easy

% YOY

20

Total Retail Sales

15

8.7 7.6

10

5

2.2

1.9

0

-5 -10 -15 -20

-0.2 -0.2

-3.7 -1.5

-8.1

-7.1

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

ValueVoulme

% YOY

10

4.6

5

0

-5

Supermarkets Sales

1.0

1.3

1.2

0.8

-0.7

-0.2

-0.8

-2.0

-1.9

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

ValueVolume

Trade & Political Tensions

Stagnant Demand

PRC Priority is to Stabilize Society &

Aggressive Landlords

Economy

Shortage of Labour

Challenges in U.S.A. & Europe

Intense Competition

Source: Census & Statistics Department HKSAR

Hong Kong Retail Market

Hong Kong Economic Times 6/3/2019

Hong Kong Economic Times 6/3/2019

The Standard 3/1/2019

Ming Pao Daily News 14/2/2019

Ming Pao Daily News 12/2/2019

Oriental Daily News 21/12/2018

Disclaimer

Convenience Retail Asia Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 08:48:31 UTC
