CONVERGE GLOBAL, INC.
CannabisNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Marijuana Company of America Inc. has Production in Place to Cater to Growing Market

09/04/2018 | 02:35pm CEST

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Canada Leads the Way as North America Embraces a Diverse Cannabis and Hemp Industry," featuring Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC Pink: MCOA).

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/UUiu0

To view the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/1nKjO

The existence of a government regulatory framework for the medical cannabis industry has made it easier for companies to prepare for full legalization in Canada. Companies, such as MCOA with its joint venture partner Global Hemp Group Inc., are already cultivating industrial hemp and have production in place that can be increased to cater to a growing market.

MCOA's investment in industrial hemp means that the company may be set to benefit from a revival in this long-suppressed superior crop as well as the changing U.S. and Canadian laws. A century ago, hemp fiber was used in the production of rope and cloth. Laws aimed at outlawing marijuana killed the industry, but as the interest in other strains of cannabis has grown in recent years, so too has attention on hemp.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://wwwCannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

CNW Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net


© Newsfilecorp 2018
