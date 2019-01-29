Marijuana Company of America Announces Successful Prelaunch of hempSMART(TM) in the United Kingdom

Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2019) - Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTCQB: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary hempSMART™, Ltd. has successfully completed the first month of signups for its UK prelaunch.

The Company's UK division has implemented a regional office, customer service team and a distribution center that has been established by personnel with several years of experience in the network marketing sector.

On March 9th the Company will celebrate the opening of hempSMART UK with a launch event in London. This event is expected to be sold out, as a large number of Associates have already purchased tickets. We have several international speakers attending and associates travelling from all over the UK.

Full field marketing and training has already commenced for the launch that is expected in early March. The hempSMART team has already taken the appropriate measures to manufacture adequate inventory to meet the expected demand for products during the launch. MCOA anticipates that the launch event in the UK will be a starting point for the Company's plan to sell its products in additional countries on the European continent.

Ian Harvey, hempSMART's Global Sales Director, said, "We have invested in a support infrastructure that will give our associates a fantastic platform to build on, one that supports growth on both a personal and business level. We are delighted to report that we have over 900 people pre-registered and as we get nearer to the full launch in March, recruitment has exploded and it is expected that this number will more than double!"

MCOA CEO, Donald Steinberg, stated, "As legislation continues to evolve and the demand for hemp derived CBD products grows internationally, we will continue to launch our hempSMART associate marketing model and products to additional countries across the world."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.



Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please visit the Company's websites at:

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42488