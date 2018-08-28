Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Convergys Corp    CVG

CONVERGYS CORP (CVG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/28 04:23:43 pm
24.715 USD   +0.26%
04:02pCONVERGYS : Arnold is Hiring
PU
04:02pCONVERGYS : Rio Rancho is Hiring
PU
03:57pCONVERGYS : Tampa is Hiring
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Convergys : Arnold is Hiring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

Arnold, MO - August 28, 2018 - Convergys Corporation (NYSE: CVG, a global leader in customer management, is hosting open interviews for a new retail program, supporting Sam's Club, at its Arnold, MO location. The company plans to fill more than 200 new positions offering competitive pay and benefits, along with career growth opportunities over the next three months.

Interested candidates are invited to visit the site for open interviews this week from 9AM - 4PM at 1900 Meyer-Drury Drive Arnold, MO 63010.

'We are excited to be supporting Sam's Club members, and look forward to a successful partnership. To do this we need highly motivated individuals to provide direct support to customers over the phone. Potential employees must have strong customer service, communication and computer skills, as well as genuinely wanting to help resolve important issues,' said Stephen Johnson, site director for the Convergys' contact center in Arnold. 'A customer service job at Convergys can serve as a great stepping stone to a career in operations management, recruitment or training. In fact, more than 79 percent of Convergys' customer service managers have been promoted from within our company.'

Convergys offers on-site employees comprehensive training, competitive wages and benefits including medical and dental insurance, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid and unpaid time off. Job satisfaction also is recognized at the team level with a number of incentives and contests that reward talent and accomplishments. Employees can receive incentives for top performance and a variety of other areas that help create a fun and exciting environment.

Candidates may also apply online at www.convergys.com/careers .

EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/Disability Employer.

About Convergys

Convergys delivers consistent, quality customer experiences in 58 languages around the globe. We partner with our clients to improve customer loyalty, reduce costs, and generate revenue through an extensive portfolio of capabilities, including customer care, analytics, tech support, collections, home agent, and end-to-end selling. We are committed to delighting our clients and their customers, delivering value to our shareholders, and creating opportunities for our talented, caring employees in 33 countries around the world. Visit www.convergys.com to learn more.

Supporting Resources:

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

(Convergys and the Convergys logo are registered trademarks of Convergys Corporation.)

Disclaimer

Convergys Corporation published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 14:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONVERGYS CORP
04:02pCONVERGYS : Arnold is Hiring
PU
04:02pCONVERGYS : Rio Rancho is Hiring
PU
03:57pCONVERGYS : Tampa is Hiring
PU
08/21CONVERGYS AT 15 : The number of success
AQ
08/21CONVERGYS : Fatty Tuna
AQ
08/16Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Convergys Corporatio..
PR
08/08CONVERGYS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07CONVERGYS : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's fin..
PU
08/07CONVERGYS : Constant Currency Growth_Reconciliation of GAAP EPS from Continuing ..
PU
08/07CONVERGYS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13MR2 IPO : Working For Coca-Cola, But With Expensive Shares 
08/07Convergys EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
06/28Synnex acquires Convergys for $2.43B 
06/28Convergys up 6% on report of sale 
06/19Convergys +4.3% on report of potential sale to Synnex 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 651 M
EBIT 2018 212 M
Net income 2018 125 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,72%
P/E ratio 2018 19,29
P/E ratio 2019 15,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 2 241 M
Chart CONVERGYS CORP
Duration : Period :
Convergys Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONVERGYS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea J. Ayers President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jeffrey H. Fox Non-Executive Chairman
Andre S. Valentine Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Gibbs Independent Director
Thomas L. Monahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONVERGYS CORP4.68%2 241
VERISK ANALYTICS22.85%19 335
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%16 028
OTSUKA CORPORATION-56.34%6 532
CONDUENT INC34.03%4 477
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%4 017
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.