Convergys : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions

10/03/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_______________________________

FORM 8-K

_______________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 3, 2018

______________________________

SYNNEX CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_______________________________

Delaware

001-31892

94-2703333

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number)

44201 Nobel Drive

Fremont, California

94538

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(510) 656-3333

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligations of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

þ

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240-13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

¨

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The information in this Item 2.02 is being furnished and shall not be deemed 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Exchange Act'), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in this Item 2.02 shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

On October 3, 2018, SYNNEX Corporation ('SYNNEX') issued a press release regarding SYNNEX' financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2018. The full text of SYNNEX' press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On October 3, 2018, SYNNEX held a special meeting of stockholders (the 'Special Meeting') at its offices in Fremont, California. As of the close of business on August 31, 2018, the record date, there were 39,627,535 shares issued, outstanding and eligible to vote at the Special Meeting. Stockholders of SYNNEX, who were collectively the holders of 35,660,688 shares of common stock or 89.99% of the common stock entitled to vote, were present at the meeting in person or by proxy and constituted a quorum.

At the Special Meeting, the following proposals, each of which is described in detail in the Company's joint proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 226708), declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on August 28, 2018, were voted upon and approved by the following votes:

Proposal 1: To consider and vote on a proposal to approve the issuance of shares of SYNNEX common stock, par value $0.001 per share, in connection with the initial merger contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 28, 2018, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 22, 2018, and as it may be amended from time to time (the 'Merger Agreement'), among SYNNEX, Delta Merger Sub I, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX, Concentrix CVG Corporation, a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX, and Convergys Corporation, an Ohio corporation.

For

Against

Abstain

35,520,621

20,750

119,317

Proposal 2: To consider and vote on a proposal to approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting if necessary to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes to approve the issuance of shares of SYNNEX common stock in connection with the initial merger at the time of the Special Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

For

Against

Abstain

33,834,853

1,704,808

121,027

Although sufficient votes were received from the stockholders of SYNNEX to approve Proposal 2, no motion to adjourn was made because Proposal 1 was approved.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On October 3, 2018, SYNNEX issued a press release announcing that it received stockholder approval for the issuance of shares of SYNNEX common stock in connection with the initial merger contemplated by the Merger Agreement. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01.

1

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction between SYNNEX and Convergys, SYNNEX filed an amended registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-226708), declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on August 28, 2018, which includes a joint proxy statement of SYNNEX and Convergys that also constitutes a prospectus of SYNNEX. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF SYNNEX and CONVERGYS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT HAVE BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders can obtain free copies of the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by SYNNEX or Convergys through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by SYNNEX will be available free of charge within the Investors section of SYNNEX' website at http://ir.synnex.com or by contacting SYNNEX' Investor Relations Department at (510) 668-8436. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Convergys will be available free of charge on Convergys's website at http://investor.convergys.com/ or by contacting Convergys's Investor Relations Department at (513) 723-7768.

Participants in Solicitation

SYNNEX, Convergys, and their respective directors and certain of their respective executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of SYNNEX is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2017, which was filed with the SEC on January 26, 2018, and its proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on February 22, 2018. Information about the directors and executive officers of Convergys is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the SEC on February 21, 2018, and its proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 16, 2018. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when they become available.

Forward-Looking Statements

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: This document contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 related to SYNNEX, Convergys and the proposed acquisition of Convergys by SYNNEX. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve uncertainties that could significantly affect the financial or operating results of Convergys, SYNNEX or the combined company. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as anticipate, believe, foresee, expect, intend, plan, may, will, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this document include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the proposed acquisition, including future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; the anticipated timing of closing of the acquisition; and the methods SYNNEX will use to finance the cash portion of the transaction. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the proposed acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational relationships; the unfavorable outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against SYNNEX, Convergys or the combined company; failure to protect proprietary or personally identifiable data against unauthorized access or unintended release; the ability to retain key personnel; negative effects of this announcement or the consummation of the proposed acquisition on the market price of the capital stock of SYNNEX and Convergys, and on SYNNEX' and Convergys's operating results; significant transaction costs, fees, expenses and charges; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed acquisition; the financing of the transaction; other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions; future exchange and interest rates; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business combinations or disposals; and competitive developments.

2

A further description of risks and uncertainties relating to SYNNEX and Convergys can be found in their respective most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Neither SYNNEX nor Convergys assumes any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

3

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: October 3, 2018

SYNNEX CORPORATION

By:

/s/ Simon Y. Leung

Simon Y. Leung

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

4

Exhibit 99.1

Investor Contact:

Mary Lai

Investor Relations

SYNNEX Corporation

marylai@synnex.com

(510) 668-8436

SYNNEX Corporation Reports ThirdQuarter Fiscal 2018Results

Fremont, Calif., - October 3, 2018- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced financial results for the fiscal thirdquarter ended August 31, 2018.

Q3 FY18

Q3 FY17

Net change

Revenue ($M)

$4,907

$4,277

14.7%

Operating income ($M)

$116.9

$122.2

(4.4)%

Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1)

$162.7

$139.9

16.2%

Operating margin

2.38%

2.86%

(48) bps

Non-GAAP operating margin(1)

3.32%

3.27%

5 bps

Net income ($M)

$69.3

$75.2

(7.8)%

Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1)

$102.3

$86.8

17.8%

Diluted EPS

$1.74

$1.87

(7.0)%

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)

$2.57

$2.16

19.0%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangible assets together with the related tax effects thereon. A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the supplementary information section at the end of this press release.

'We saw continued momentum in both of our business segments that resulted in record third quarter performance,' said Dennis Polk, President and Chief Executive Officer, SYNNEX Corporation. 'Our focus on profitable growth and leveraging the strategic investments we've made in our business drove solid margin and earnings expansion.'

'We are also excited about the expected close of the Convergys acquisition on October 5th. The talented and dedicated global associates of Convergys will significantly amplify Concentrix and our value proposition,' Mr. Polk added. 'We look forward to the growth and value that the combination of these two companies will create, and it will enhance our leadership position as a premier global customer engagement services company.'

ThirdQuarter Fiscal 2018Highlights:

Technology Solutions:Revenue was $4.4 billion, up 17%from the prior fiscal year thirdquarter. Operating income was $105 million, or 2.4%of segment revenue, compared to $100 million, or 2.6%of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year thirdquarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $120 million, or 2.7%of segment revenue, in the fiscal thirdquarter of 2018, compared to $101 million, or 2.7%of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year thirdquarter.

Concentrix:Revenue was $492 million, down 1%from the prior fiscal year thirdquarter. Operating income was $12 million, or 2.5%of segment revenue, compared to $22 million, or 4.5%of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year thirdquarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $43 million, or 8.7%of segment revenue, in the fiscal thirdquarter of 2018, compared to $39 million, or 7.8%of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year thirdquarter.

The trailing fiscal four quarters Return on Invested Capital ('ROIC') was 8.5%compared to 10.8%in the prior fiscal year thirdquarter. The adjusted trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 10.9%.

The debt to capitalization ratio was 43.9%, up from 32.1%in the prior fiscal year thirdquarter, primarily as a result of the Westcon-Comstor Americas acquisition in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

Depreciation and amortization were $23 millionand $26 million, respectively.

Cash used in operations was approximately $103 million during the quarter.

FourthQuarter Fiscal 2018Outlook:

The following statements are based on SYNNEX's current expectations for the fiscal 2018 fourthquarter, including the impact of the planned Convergys acquisition. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the amortization of intangibles, acquisition-related and integration expenses and the related tax effect thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $48.3 million to $57.9 million and on a Non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $136.8 million to $146.4 million.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.02 to $1.23 and on a Non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.90 to $3.10.

After-tax amortization of intangibles is expected to be $49.8 million, or $1.05 per share and after-tax acquisition-related and integration expenses are expected to be $38.7 million, $0.82 per share.

Conference Call and Webcast

SYNNEX will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. (PT). A live audio webcast of the call will be available at https://ir.synnex.com. The conference call will also be available via telephone by dialing (866) 393-4306 in North America or (734) 385-2616 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 'SNX.' A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.synnex.comapproximately two hours after the conference call has concluded where it will be archived for one year.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a leading business services company. We focus on customer engagement and improving business outcomes for over 450 global clients across many continents. Our 100,000+ staff deliver technology-infused, omni-channel customer experience management, marketing optimization, digital, consulting, analytics and back office solutions in 40+ languages from 125+ delivery centers. We serve automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and ecommerce; travel and transportation; and energy and public sector clients. Visit http://www.concentrix.comto learn more.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ('Adjusted EBITDA'), non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects thereon.

In fiscal year 2018, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude the impact of a provisional adjustment relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This adjustment includes an estimated transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the estimated remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate. These estimates may be impacted by new guidance issued by regulators, additional information obtained related to earnings and profits in foreign jurisdictions and the impact of our financial position as of the measurement date of November 30, 2018. SYNNEX expects the accounting for the tax effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will be completed during the one-year measurement period.

Additionally, SYNNEX refers to growth rates at constant currency or adjusting for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's business performance. Financial results adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in the transaction currency using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than growth reported at actual exchange rates.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings (excluding book overdraft) and equity, net of cash

and cash equivalents in the United States. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs and the amortization of intangibles from operating income and equity.

SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of SYNNEX' non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the supplemental information section at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release regarding SYNNEX Corporation, which are not historical facts, are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements, including statements regarding SYNNEX' expectations and outlook for the fiscal 2018 fourthquarter as to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, tax rate, after-tax amortization of intangibles, and after-tax acquisition-related and integration expenses, as well as statements regarding currency impact, the anticipated benefits of the non-GAAP financial measures, estimates related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, as well as expectations relating to the accounting thereof, tax rate, expected close of the Convergys acquisition, and impact, including growth, leverage and other benefits, in connection with the planned Convergys acquisition, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and any weakness in information technology and consumer electronics spending; the timing of the close and estimated financial impact of the Convergys transaction, the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any future incidents of theft; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2017and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to SYNNEX Corporation as of the date of this release, and SYNNEX Corporation assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release.

Copyright 2018 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)

August 31, 2018

November 30, 2017

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

203,988

$

550,688

Restricted cash

6,850

5,837

Short-term investments

3,321

5,475

Accounts receivable, net

2,951,011

2,846,371

Receivable from related parties

32

77

Inventories

2,040,103

2,162,626

Other current assets

199,891

168,704

Total current assets

5,405,197

5,739,778

Property and equipment, net

343,548

346,589

Goodwill

853,914

872,641

Intangible assets, net

497,013

583,051

Deferred tax assets

31,802

31,687

Other assets

126,829

124,780

Total assets

$

7,258,302

$

7,698,526

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Borrowings, current

$

732,272

$

805,471

Accounts payable

2,214,040

2,626,720

Payable to related parties

21,099

16,888

Accrued compensation and benefits

193,502

204,665

Other accrued liabilities

380,268

354,104

Income taxes payable

40,818

33,359

Total current liabilities

3,581,999

4,041,207

Long-term borrowings

1,090,654

1,136,089

Other long-term liabilities

170,414

124,008

Deferred tax liabilities

87,873

113,527

Total liabilities

4,930,940

5,414,831

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 41,193 and 41,092 shares issued as of August 31, 2018 and November 30, 2017, respectively

41

41

Additional paid-in capital

488,538

467,948

Treasury stock, 1,985 and 1,419 shares as of August 31, 2018 and November 30, 2017, respectively

(134,841

)

(77,133

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(126,721

)

(61,919

)

Retained earnings

2,100,345

1,954,758

Total stockholders' equity

2,327,362

2,283,695

Total liabilities and equity

$

7,258,302

$

7,698,526

SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

Revenue:

Products

$

4,419,097

$

3,784,599

$

12,954,255

$

10,289,463

Services

487,513

492,087

1,477,308

1,444,360

Total revenue

4,906,610

4,276,686

14,431,562

11,733,823

Cost of revenue:

Products

(4,165,118

)

(3,590,007

)

(12,228,350

)

(9,736,190

)

Services

(308,322

)

(311,735

)

(926,998

)

(908,661

)

Gross profit

433,170

374,944

1,276,215

1,088,972

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(316,274

)

(252,728

)

(923,449

)

(739,867

)

Operating income

116,896

122,216

352,766

349,105

Interest expense and finance charges, net

(20,058

)

(9,754

)

(53,884

)

(26,898

)

Other income (expense), net

(872

)

1,854

(3,497

)

1,325

Income before income taxes

95,966

114,316

295,385

323,532

Provision for income taxes

(26,675

)

(39,153

)

(107,968

)

(113,432

)

Net income

$

69,291

$

75,163

$

187,417

$

210,100

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

1.75

$

1.88

$

4.70

$

5.27

Diluted

$

1.74

$

1.87

$

4.67

$

5.24

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

39,254

39,563

39,483

39,530

Diluted

39,475

39,748

39,730

39,722

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.35

$

0.25

$

1.05

$

0.75

SYNNEX Corporation

Segment Information

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

Revenue:

Technology Solutions

$

4,419,109

$

3,784,678

$

12,954,337

$

10,289,694

Concentrix

491,882

495,974

1,490,865

1,455,817

Inter-segment elimination

(4,382

)

(3,966

)

(13,639

)

(11,688

)

Consolidated

$

4,906,610

$

4,276,686

$

14,431,562

$

11,733,823

Operating income:

Technology Solutions

$

104,828

$

99,968

$

283,351

$

282,094

Concentrix

12,068

22,248

69,415

66,989

Inter-segment elimination

-

-

-

22

Consolidated

$

116,896

$

122,216

$

352,766

$

349,105

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

Revenue in Constant Currency

Consolidated

Revenue

$

4,906,610

$

4,276,686

$

14,431,562

$

11,733,823

Foreign currency translation

10,733

(63,162

)

Revenue in constant currency

$

4,917,343

$

4,276,686

$

14,368,400

$

11,733,823

Technology Solutions

Segment revenue

$

4,419,109

$

3,784,678

$

12,954,337

$

10,289,694

Foreign currency translation

5,704

(45,554

)

Revenue in constant currency

$

4,424,813

$

3,784,678

$

12,908,783

$

10,289,694

Concentrix

Segment revenue

$

491,882

$

495,974

$

1,490,865

$

1,455,817

Foreign currency translation

5,029

(17,608

)

Revenue in constant currency

$

496,911

$

495,974

$

1,473,257

$

1,455,817

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Consolidated

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

316,274

$

252,728

$

923,449

$

739,867

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

19,568

1,026

23,419

1,637

Amortization of intangibles

25,777

16,268

77,882

47,984

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$

270,929

$

235,434

$

822,148

$

690,246

Technology Solutions

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

149,163

$

94,702

$

442,630

$

271,407

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

2,498

705

6,349

705

Amortization of intangibles

12,524

656

37,802

1,961

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$

134,141

$

93,341

$

398,479

$

268,741

Concentrix

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

168,984

$

159,728

$

486,120

$

474,132

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

17,070

321

17,070

932

Amortization of intangibles

13,253

15,612

40,080

46,023

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$

138,661

$

143,795

$

428,970

$

427,177

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

Operating income and Operating margin

Consolidated

Revenue

$

4,906,610

$

4,276,686

$

14,431,562

$

11,733,823

GAAP operating income

$

116,896

$

122,216

$

352,766

$

349,105

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

19,568

1,026

23,419

1,637

Amortization of intangibles

26,197

16,688

79,183

49,244

Non-GAAP operating income

$

162,661

$

139,930

$

455,368

$

399,986

Depreciation

22,511

20,185

67,031

59,058

Adjusted EBITDA

$

185,172

$

160,115

$

522,399

$

459,044

GAAP operating margin

2.38

%

2.86

%

2.44

%

2.98

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

3.32

%

3.27

%

3.16

%

3.41

%

Technology Solutions

Segment revenue

$

4,419,109

$

3,784,678

$

12,954,337

$

10,289,694

GAAP operating income

$

104,828

$

99,968

$

283,351

$

282,094

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

2,498

705

6,349

705

Amortization of intangibles

12,524

656

37,802

1,961

Non-GAAP operating income

$

119,850

$

101,329

$

327,502

$

284,760

Depreciation

5,212

3,530

15,056

10,408

Adjusted EBITDA

$

125,062

$

104,859

$

342,558

$

295,168

GAAP operating margin

2.37

%

2.64

%

2.19

%

2.74

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

2.71

%

2.68

%

2.53

%

2.77

%

Concentrix

Segment revenue

$

491,882

$

495,974

$

1,490,865

$

1,455,817

GAAP operating income

$

12,068

$

22,248

$

69,415

$

66,989

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

17,070

321

17,070

932

Amortization of intangibles

13,673

16,032

41,381

47,283

Non-GAAP operating income

$

42,811

$

38,601

$

127,866

$

115,204

Depreciation

17,299

16,655

51,975

48,673

Adjusted EBITDA

$

60,110

$

55,256

$

179,841

$

163,877

GAAP operating margin

2.45

%

4.49

%

4.66

%

4.60

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

8.70

%

7.78

%

8.58

%

7.91

%

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

Net income

Net income

$

69,291

$

75,163

$

187,417

$

210,100

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

19,568

1,026

20,785

1,637

Amortization of intangibles

26,197

16,688

79,183

49,244

Income taxes related to the above(1)

(12,798

)

(6,064

)

(28,181

)

(17,839

)

U.S. tax reform adjustment

-

-

24,701

-

Non-GAAP net income

$

102,258

$

86,813

$

283,905

$

243,142

Diluted earnings per common share ('EPS')(2)

Net income

$

69,291

$

75,163

$

187,417

$

210,100

Less: net income allocated to participating securities

(665

)

(686

)

(1,741

)

(1,943

)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

68,626

74,477

185,676

208,157

Acquisition-related and integration expenses attributable to common stockholders

19,381

1,017

20,593

1,622

Amortization of intangibles attributable to common stockholders

25,947

16,535

78,450

48,787

Income taxes related to the above attributable to common stockholders(1)

(12,676

)

(6,009

)

(27,920

)

(17,673

)

U.S. tax reform adjustment attributable to common stockholders

-

-

24,472

-

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

$

101,279

$

86,020

$

281,271

$

240,893

Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted:

39,475

39,748

39,730

39,722

Diluted EPS(2)

$

1.74

$

1.87

$

4.67

$

5.24

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

0.49

0.03

0.52

0.04

Amortization of intangibles

0.66

0.42

1.97

1.23

Income taxes related to the above(1)

(0.32

)

(0.15

)

(0.70

)

(0.44

)

U.S. tax reform adjustment

-

-

0.62

-

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$

2.57

$

2.16

$

7.08

$

6.06

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)

Forecast

Three Months Ending November 30, 2018

Low

High

Net income

Net income

$

48.3

$

57.9

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

52.2

52.2

Amortization of intangibles

66.1

66.1

Income taxes related to the above(1)

(29.8

)

(29.8

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

136.8

$

146.4

Diluted EPS(2)

$

1.02

$

1.23

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

1.11

1.11

Amortization of intangibles

1.40

1.40

Income taxes related to the above(1)

(0.63

)

(0.63

)

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$

2.90

$

3.10

(1) The tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the effective year-to date tax rate during the respective fiscal years, except for acquisition-related and integration expenses and amortization of intangibles for the three months ending November 30, 2018, which was calculated by estimating the tax deductible portion of these expenses and applying the entity-specific tax rates. The effective tax rate for fiscal year 2018 excludes the impact of the transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

(2)Diluted EPS for all periods presented is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, Net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 1.0% and 0.9% of Net income for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2018, respectively and approximately 0.9% of Net income for both the three and nine months ended August 31, 2017. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 0.8% of the forecast Net income for the three months ending November 30, 2018.

SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

ROIC

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

ROIC

Operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)

$

512,626

$

479,745

Income taxes on operating income(1)

(185,645

)

(162,241

)

Operating income after taxes

326,981

317,504

Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft (last five quarters average)

$

1,684,413

$

982,084

Total equity (last five quarters average)

2,290,968

2,054,776

Less: U.S. cash and cash equivalents (last five quarters average)

(114,037

)

(85,189

)

Total invested capital

3,861,344

2,951,671

ROIC

8.5

%

10.8

%

Adjusted ROIC

Non-GAAP operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)

$

648,309

$

556,071

Income taxes on Non-GAAP operating income(1)

(196,784

)

(187,841

)

Non-GAAP operating income after taxes

451,525

368,230

Total invested capital

$

3,861,344

$

2,951,671

Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average)

279,106

194,195

Total Non-GAAP invested capital

4,140,450

3,145,866

Adjusted ROIC

10.9

%

11.7

%

(1) Income taxes on GAAP and non-GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rates during the respective periods. The effective tax rate for non-GAAP operating income in fiscal year 2018 excludes the impact of the transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Debt to Capitalization

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft

(a)

$

1,821,617

$

1,049,605

Total equity

(b)

2,327,362

2,216,871

Debt to capitalization

(a)/((a)+(b))

43.9

%

32.1

%

SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

(continued)

Cash Conversion Cycle

Three Months Ended

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2017

Days sales outstanding

Revenue (products and services)

(a)

$

4,906,610

$

4,276,686

Accounts receivable, including receivable from related parties

(b)

2,951,043

1,861,481

Days sales outstanding

(c) = (b)/((a)/the number of days during the period)

55

40

Days inventory outstanding

Cost of revenue (products and services)

(d)

$

4,473,440

$

3,901,742

Inventories

(e)

2,040,103

2,242,083

Days inventory outstanding

(f) = (e)/((d)/the number of days during the period)

42

53

Days payable outstanding

Cost of revenue (products and services)

(g)

$

4,473,440

$

3,901,742

Accounts payable, including payable to related parties

(h)

2,235,139

1,804,110

Days payable outstanding

(i) = (h)/((g)/the number of days during the period)

46

43

Cash conversion cycle

(j) = (c)+(f)-(i)

51

50

Investor Contact:

Mary Lai

Investor Relations

SYNNEX Corporation

marylai@synnex.com

(510) 668-8436

SYNNEX Corporation Announces Acquisition of Convergys to Close on October 5, 2018

Concentrix Division Becomes the Premier Global Customer Engagement Services Company

Fremont, Calif., - October 3, 2018- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced that the acquisition of Convergys is expected to close on Friday, October 5, 2018. Both SYNNEX and Convergys received their respective shareholder approval for this transaction and have been granted all regulatory approvals necessary to proceed with the close. The definitive agreement was originally announced on June 28, 2018. The transaction creates the second largest customer engagement services company in the world, with annual revenues of approximately $4.7 billion.

'We are excited to welcome our talented colleagues from Convergys to the SYNNEX and Concentrix global team,' said Dennis Polk, President and Chief Executive Officer, SYNNEX Corporation. 'This transformational combination reinforces Concentrix' market position in business services, broadening our global scale and scope, and presents opportunities for revenue and profitability growth.'

The integration process has already begun through the collaborative efforts of teams from both companies and is expected to be complete over the next 12 months.

'On day one, we are delivering a winning set of integrated service offerings,' said Chris Caldwell, President of Concentrix. 'I am honored to lead this great team and look forward to moving ahead as one company focused on offering our clients high value services and innovative execution.'

As a result of the transaction, the combined entity is expected to bolster its position with deeper vertical domain expertise, a complete global footprint, and a more sophisticated digital and analytics services business to Fortune 1000 and high growth market disruptor companies. The new Concentrix organization will have operations in more than 40 countries across 6 continents, delivering services in 70+ languages, and from more than 225,000 employees.

Financial Terms:

Under the terms of the merger agreement, the total purchase price to be paid to equity shareholders is expected to be approximately $2.2 billion, including approximately $1.2 billion in total cash or $13.25 per share, and 11.51 million shares of SYNNEX stock, or 0.1263 SYNNEX common shares for each share of Convergys common stock. This is expected to represent approximately 22% of SYNNEX shares outstanding (after issuance of new shares) on a fully diluted basis. The transaction will also include net debt of approximately $270 million.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in ten industry verticals: automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; energy and public-sector. We are Different by Design. Visit http://www.concentrix.comto learn more.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction between SYNNEX and Convergys, SYNNEX filed an amended registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-226708), declared effective by the SEC on August 28, 2018, which includes a joint proxy statement of SYNNEX and Convergys that also constitutes a prospectus of SYNNEX. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF SYNNEX AND CONVERGYS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders can obtain free copies of the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by SYNNEX or Convergys through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by SYNNEX will be available free of charge within the Investors section of SYNNEX' website at http://ir.synnex.comor by contacting SYNNEX' Investor Relations Department at (510) 668-8436. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Convergys will be available free of charge on Convergys's website at http://investor.convergys.comor by contacting Convergys's Investor Relations Department at (513) 723-7768.

Participants in Solicitation

SYNNEX, Convergys, and their respective directors and certain of their respective executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of SYNNEX is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2017, which was filed with the SEC on January 26, 2018, and its proxy statement for its 2018

annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on February 22, 2018. Information about the directors and executive officers of Convergys is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the SEC on February 21, 2018, and its proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 16, 2018. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when they become available.

Forward-Looking Statements

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: This document contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 related to SYNNEX Corporation ('SYNNEX'), Convergys Corporation ('Convergys') and the proposed acquisition of Convergys by SYNNEX. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve uncertainties that could significantly affect the financial or operating results of Convergys, SYNNEX or the combined company. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as anticipate, believe, foresee, expect, intend, plan, may, will, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this document include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the proposed acquisition, including future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including as to integration; the anticipated timing of closing of the acquisition; the expected total purchase price, number of shares issued and percentage of outstanding shares at closing and the methods SYNNEX will use to finance the cash portion of the transaction and net debt associated with the transaction. In addition, all statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future - including statements relating to creating value for stockholders, benefits of the proposed transactions to customers, vendors, employees, stockholders and other constituents of the combined company, integrating our companies and timing of completion of integration, cost savings, the pace of obtaining and the amount of cost synergies, and the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction - are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the acquisition in the anticipated timeframe or at all; risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the proposed acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational relationships; the unfavorable outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against SYNNEX, Convergys or the combined company; failure to protect proprietary or personally identifiable data against unauthorized access or unintended release; the ability to retain key personnel; negative effects of this announcement or the consummation of the proposed acquisition on the market price of the capital stock of SYNNEX and Convergys, and on SYNNEX' and Convergys's operating results; significant transaction costs, fees, expenses and charges; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed acquisition; the financing of the transaction; other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions; future exchange and interest rates; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business combinations or disposals; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties relating to SYNNEX and Convergys can be found in their respective most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and available at www.sec.gov.

Neither SYNNEX nor Convergys assumes any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Copyright 2018 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Convergys Corporation published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 20:42:05 UTC
