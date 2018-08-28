Convergys : Rio Rancho is Hiring

Rio Rancho, NM - August 28, 2018 - Convergys Corporation (NYSE: CVG), a global leader in customer management, is hosting open interviews for a new retail program, supporting Sam's Club, at its Rio Rancho, NM location. The company plans to fill more than 300 new positions offering competitive pay and benefits, along with career growth opportunities over the next three months.

Interested candidates are invited to visit the site for open interviews this week from 9AM - 4PM at 6090 Zenith Court, NE Rio Rancho, NM 87144.

'We are excited to be supporting Sam's Club members, and look forward to a successful partnership. To do this we need highly motivated individuals to provide direct support to customers over the phone. Potential employees must have strong customer service, communication and computer skills, as well as genuinely wanting to help resolve important issues,' said Carla Spalding, site director for the Convergys' contact center Rio Rancho. 'A customer service job at Convergys can serve as a great stepping stone to a career in operations management, recruitment or training. In fact, more than 79 percent of Convergys' customer service managers have been promoted from within our company.'

Convergys offers on-site employees comprehensive training, competitive wages and benefits including medical and dental insurance, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid and unpaid time off. Job satisfaction also is recognized at the team level with a number of incentives and contests that reward talent and accomplishments. Employees can receive incentives for top performance and a variety of other areas that help create a fun and exciting environment.

Candidates may also apply online at www.convergys.com/careers .

