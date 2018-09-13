Log in
CONVERGYS CORP (CVG)
Convergys : is Recruiting to Fill 100+ Positions in Johnstown, PA

09/13/2018 | 08:38pm CEST

Convergys Corporation (NYSE: CVG), a global leader in customer management, is hiring immediately at its contact center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania for a new line of business. The company is seeking to fill over 100 positions in the next two months - positions that offer on-site employees comprehensive training, competitive wages and benefits including medical and dental insurance, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid and unpaid time off.

Job Fair Information

  • TUESDAY, September 17 from 10AM - 12PM
    • LOCATION- Oakhurst Community Room 553 Sheridan St. Johnstown PA 15906
  • WEDNESDAY, September 18 from 11AM - 2PM
    • LOCATION- Penn Highlands Community College Ebensburg Center - 881 Hills Plaza Drive, Suite 450, Ebensburg, PA 15931
  • 2PM - 6PM
    • LOCATION- Holiday Inn Downtown Johnstown - 250 Market St, Johnstown, PA 15901

Candidates may also apply online prior to the job fairs here: www.convergys.com.

'We are looking for highly motivated individuals to provide customer service and technical support to customers over the phone. Potential employees must have strong customer service, communication and computer skills; we'll teach you the rest. In addition, we look for people who genuinely want to help others solve important issues,' said Breed Love, Site Director for the Convergys contact center in Johnstown. 'A customer service job at Convergys can serve as a great stepping stone to a career in operations management, recruitment, or training. In fact, more than 70 percent of Convergys' customer service managers are promoted from within our company.'

Job satisfaction also is recognized at the team level with a number of incentives and contests that reward talent and accomplishments. Employees can receive incentives for top performance and a variety of other areas that help create a fun and exciting environment.

Employment with Convergys is contingent on the successful completion of a background check and drug screening.

Convergys Corporation is an EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/Disability Employer.

About Convergys

Convergys delivers consistent, quality customer experiences in 58 languages and from more than 150 locations around the globe. We partner with our clients to improve customer loyalty, reduce costs, and generate revenue through an extensive portfolio of capabilities, including customer care, analytics, tech support, collections, home agent, and end-to-end selling. We are committed to delighting our clients and their customers, delivering value to our shareholders, and creating opportunities for our talented, caring employees in 33 countries around the world. Visit convergys.com to learn more about us.

Supporting Resources:

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Convergys Corporation published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 18:37:03 UTC
