Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Conversion Labs Inc    CVLB

CONVERSION LABS INC (CVLB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Conversion Labs’ Newest Product Purpurex on Schedule for Imminent Launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 08:10am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:CVLB) (“Conversion Labs” or “Company”), an e-commerce company focused on building and scaling innovative branded consumer products, today announced an update on the upcoming launch of Purpurex®. The Company anticipates having Purpurex® in inventory at its fulfillment center by the end of September and the product is currently on schedule for launch in October 2018.

Purpurex® is the first and only supplement clinically proven to approve the appearance of solar purpura, a common, age-related, skin bruising condition affecting approximately 8 million people in the U.S. and over 12% of individuals over the age of 50 worldwide. The unique nutraceutical formulation has been clinically shown to reduce the appearance of skin bruising in sun-exposed areas such as the arms, hands, shins, and face.

“To the best of our knowledge, Purpurex® is the only supplement in the world backed by clinical data to show that it improves the appearance of this prevalent condition. With product launch approaching, we are excited to be bringing an effective nutritional supplement to market that can help the millions with solar purpura,” stated Dr. Joshua Berlin, a leading board-certified dermatologist.

Purpurex® was previously licensed to and marketed by Galderma, Nestle’s dermatology subsidiary. The product has undergone a placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial to test its effects in solar purpura patients. The study showed that those taking Purpurex® saw a 50% reduction in purpura lesions. Purpurex is protected by a global patent portfolio. 

“Purpurex® is in the final stages of product development. After months of extensive testing, we are ready to begin manufacturing and bottling,” said Stefan Galluppi, COO & CTO of Conversion Labs. “We are thrilled to be adding Purpurex to our marketing platform.”   

About Conversion Labs
Conversion Labs, Inc. (the "Company") is a technology-driven e-commerce company that builds innovative and proprietary brands. Conversion Labs’ scalable and global advertising technology infrastructure leverages the world’s largest social media, search and e-commerce platforms (Facebook, Google & Amazon) to rapidly and profitably grow our continually expanding product portfolio. To learn more about our corporate strategy, brands or for investor relations please visit www.conversionlabs.com or email us at info@conversionlabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONVERSION LABS INC
08:10aConversion Labs’ Newest Product Purpurex on Schedule for Imminent Launc..
GL
08/21Conversion Labs Reports 208% Q/Q Sales Growth; Profitability Anticipated In Q..
GL
08/13Conversion Labs Announces Strong Commercial Launch for PDFSimpli
GL
07/24Conversion Labs Expands to Asia Pacific Through Joint Venture
GL
07/11Conversion Labs Reports 89% Increase in Preliminary Revenues During Second Qu..
GL
06/19IMMUDYNE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
06/08IMMUDYNE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
06/06IMMUDYNE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04IMMUDYNE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
06/01IMMUDYNE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acqui..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21ImmuDyne reports Q2 results 
05/25ROUNDS REPORT : CryoPort Rallied While The FDA Approved Palynziq 
05/22Entera Bio Re-Enters IPO Process 
05/15ImmuDyne reports Q1 results 
01/08Entera Bio Aims To Raise $55 Million In U.S. IPO 
Chart CONVERSION LABS INC
Duration : Period :
Conversion Labs Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Justin Schreiber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Strawn Chairman
Stefan Galluppi Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Robert Kalkstein Chief Financial Officer
Sven Rohmann Global Chief Medical Officer-Europe
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONVERSION LABS INC-26.47%0
AMAZON.COM70.57%994 753
WAYFAIR INC66.26%12 452
START TODAY CO.,LTD.7.15%10 883
QURATE RETAIL INC-15.11%9 567
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.73.20%7 334
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.