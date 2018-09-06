Conversion Labs’ Newest Product Purpurex on Schedule for Imminent Launch

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:CVLB) (“Conversion Labs” or “Company”), an e-commerce company focused on building and scaling innovative branded consumer products, today announced an update on the upcoming launch of Purpurex®. The Company anticipates having Purpurex® in inventory at its fulfillment center by the end of September and the product is currently on schedule for launch in October 2018.



Purpurex® is the first and only supplement clinically proven to approve the appearance of solar purpura, a common, age-related, skin bruising condition affecting approximately 8 million people in the U.S. and over 12% of individuals over the age of 50 worldwide. The unique nutraceutical formulation has been clinically shown to reduce the appearance of skin bruising in sun-exposed areas such as the arms, hands, shins, and face.

“To the best of our knowledge, Purpurex® is the only supplement in the world backed by clinical data to show that it improves the appearance of this prevalent condition. With product launch approaching, we are excited to be bringing an effective nutritional supplement to market that can help the millions with solar purpura,” stated Dr. Joshua Berlin, a leading board-certified dermatologist.

Purpurex® was previously licensed to and marketed by Galderma, Nestle’s dermatology subsidiary. The product has undergone a placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial to test its effects in solar purpura patients. The study showed that those taking Purpurex® saw a 50% reduction in purpura lesions. Purpurex is protected by a global patent portfolio.

“Purpurex® is in the final stages of product development. After months of extensive testing, we are ready to begin manufacturing and bottling,” said Stefan Galluppi, COO & CTO of Conversion Labs. “We are thrilled to be adding Purpurex to our marketing platform.”

