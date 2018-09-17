Log in
Conygar Investment : 17 Sep 2018 - Transaction in Own Shares

09/17/2018

17 September 2018

THE CONYGAR INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC

('Conygar' or 'Company')

Repurchase of own shares

Conygar announces that, in accordance with the terms of the general authority to make market purchases of its own shares granted to it by shareholders of the Company on 25 January 2018, the Company acquired 700,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') on 14 September 2018 at a price of 173.5 pence per Share. The acquired shares will be held in treasury.

In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, Conygar advises that, at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital comprises 59,761,435 Shares (excluding 7,365,000 Shares held as treasury shares). Therefore, the Company's total number of Shares with voting rights is 59,761,435.

The above figure of 59,761,435 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

The Conygar Investment Company PLC

Robert Ware / Ross McCaskill: 020 7258 8670

Liberum (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Richard Bootle: 020 3100 2222

Temple Bar Advisory (Public Relations)

Alex Child-Villiers: 07795 425580

This announcement is released by The Conygar Investment Company PLC and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Ross McCaskill, Finance Director.

Disclaimer

The Conygar Investment Co. plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 06:47:01 UTC
