Conygar Investment : 28 Sep 2018 - Transaction in Own Shares

28 September 2018
The Conygar Investment Company PLC ('Conygar' or the 'Company')
Cancellation of Treasury Shares
Conygar announces that on 27 September 2018, it cancelled 7,365,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Shares'), which were held as treasury shares.
In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, Conygar advises that, at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital comprises 59,761,435 Shares (with no Shares held in treasury). Therefore, the Company's total number of Shares with voting rights is 59,761,435.
The above figure of 59,761,435 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
