Annual General Meeting 2019: All motions approved

April 16. 2019 - 10:16

Zurich, April 16, 2019 - At the Annual General Meeting of Conzzeta AG on April 16, 2019, the shareholders approved all motions of the Board of Directors by a large majority. Taken together, 75.1% of the votes were represented.

Ernst Bärtschi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, began the meeting by commenting on the topic of digitalization. Group CEO Michael Willome spoke about the Group's business performance and progress made in implementing the strategic priorities.

After the presentations, the shareholders approved a 12.5% dividend increase to CHF 18.00 per class A registered share and CHF 3.60 per class B registered share. The dividend payment date will be April 24, 2019.

The shareholders confirmed Ernst Bärtschi as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the members of the Board of Directors and the Human Ressources Committee who were proposed for re-election. Werner Dubach was no longer available for re-election after a tenure of more than 25 years. Thanking Mr. Dubach as representative of the Board of Directors, Jacob Schmidheiny paid tribute to his contribution to Conzzeta's development over the past decades, especially the strategic and staff realignment of recent years. Michael König was newly elected to the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the 2018 compensation report, the compensation to be paid to the Board of Directors for the period of office until the Annual General Meeting 2020, and the compensation for the Executive Committee for the 2020 financial year.

The next Annual General Meeting will be held on April 22, 2020 in Zurich.

