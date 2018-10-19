Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Conzzeta AG    CON   CH0244017502

CONZZETA AG (CON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/19 05:20:00 pm
946.5 CHF   -2.42%
08:08pBYSTRONIC : Step by step to the smart factory
PU
10/16INTERIM INFORMA : Continued double-digit growth in all segments
PU
10/16CONZZETA : Continued double-digit growth in all segments
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bystronic: Step by step to the smart factory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

October 19. 2018 - 07:54

At the EuroBLECH 2018 exhibition, Bystronic is presenting the networked world of sheet metal processing. Under the motto 'World Class Manufacturing', customers and visitors experience live where integrated automation and new software solutions for laser cutting and bending are heading.



In time for EuroBLECH 2018, Bystronic is systematically driving forward the vision of 'World Class Manufacturing'. This is based on a comprehensive range of new products and services with which Bystronic is gearing its users' process landscape towards networked production. 'We accompany our customers step by step on the path to the smart factory,' explains Bystronic CEO Alex Waser.

With 'World Class Manufacturing', Bystronic describes the matching supporting program. It features innovative solutions that go far beyond the conventional idea of a machine tool. It's about fusing the individual processes relating to laser cutting and bending into a network of intelligent components, Alex Waser says. Users can thus achieve a higher degree of flexibility and transparency in their production environment. Both are important prerequisites in order to manufacture products faster, more cost-effectively, and more intelligently than ever before.

In future, thanks to new software solutions, users will be able to create quotes more rapidly, plan their production processes in an efficient manner, and make the best possible use of their resources. Live monitoring systems represent an additional building block. They provide users with real-time information about the running processing steps from their production environment. All this will result in the optimization of costs and processes. And this in turn, is the prerequisite for growth and sustainable competitive success.

With flexible system solutions, Bystronic is expanding the rules of the game in the field of sheet metal processing. Until now, there was always a trade-off between fast and versatile. In future, users will be able to produce small series or individual mass-produced products at conditions similar to standardized high-volume series. 'With the new generation of our cutting and bending systems, users can adapt their processes much more easily and thus respond more quickly to their customers' requirements,' Alex Waser says.

The integrated automation of production steps is another key success factor. To achieve this, Bystronic uses modular solutions for the material handling in the field of laser cutting. Automation systems that grow with the customers' requirements and with increasing laser output. In the field of bending, Bystronic is driving forward the development of flexible automation modules that enable fast transitions between automated and manual manufacturing.

Service remains another key issue for Bystronic. Within the networked production environment, upstream and downstream production steps are interdependent. This makes process reliability and the preventive maintenance of all integrated systems more critical than ever before. New service solutions help users increase the efficiency and process quality of their production.

Learn more by visiting Bystronic at EuroBLECH 2018 from October 23 to 26, 2018 in Hanover, Germany. Hall 12, Booth B66.

About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a broadly diversivied Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and a long-term perspective. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its global target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. More than 5000 employees at over 60 locations worldwide aim to be 'best choice' for customers, offering innovative solutions in Sheet Metal Processing, Sporting Goods, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and Glass Processing. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).


Disclaimer

Conzzeta AG published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 18:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONZZETA AG
08:08pBYSTRONIC : Step by step to the smart factory
PU
10/16INTERIM INFORMATION AS OF THE END OF : Continued double-digit growth in all segm..
PU
10/16CONZZETA : Continued double-digit growth in all segments
EQ
10/11CONZZETA AG : quaterly sales release
09/20CONZZETA : Schmid Rhyner certified as GMP compliant
PU
09/19BYSTRONIC BUILDS THE FUTURE : New Experience Center near Chicago
PU
08/10CONZZETA : Strong business performance in 1H 2018
EQ
08/10HALF-YEAR REPORT AT JUNE 30, 2018 : Conzzeta with strong business performance
PU
08/07CONZZETA AG : half-yearly earnings release
08/02CONZZETA : Change to the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Conzzeta AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/12Conzzeta (CNZZF) Presents At Baader Swiss Equities Conference - Slideshow 
2017Conzzeta (CNZZF) Presents At Credit Suisse Swiss Equities Mid Cap Conference .. 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 790 M
EBIT 2018 155 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Finance 2018 398 M
Yield 2018 1,86%
P/E ratio 2018 19,48
P/E ratio 2019 17,03
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 1 772 M
Chart CONZZETA AG
Duration : Period :
Conzzeta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONZZETA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 377  CHF
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Willome Chief Executive Officer
Ernst J. Bärtschi Chairman
Kaspar W. Kelterborn Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Schmidheiny Director
Matthias Auer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONZZETA AG-3.94%1 778
3M COMPANY-15.48%117 546
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.85%115 246
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.40%107 596
SIEMENS-13.47%98 773
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.69%43 318
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.