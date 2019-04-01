Log in
Conzzeta: Divestment of Glass Processing Segment Completed

04/01/2019 | 08:40am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Disposal/Personnel
Conzzeta: Divestment of Glass Processing Segment Completed

01-Apr-2019 / 14:35 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Streamlining of the business portfolio
Sale of the Glass Processing segment completed

Zurich, April 1, 2019 - Conzzeta has reported that it has completed the sale of the Glass Processing segment to the finnish Glaston Corporation, which was announced on January 25, 2019. The change of control will take place on April 1, 2019, with the corresponding deconsolidation. Dr. Burghard Schneider will leave the Conzzeta Executive Committee.

According to Michael Willome, Conzzeta Group CEO: "The improvement in operating performance in the Glass Processing segment over the last years deserves the highest accolades. We would like to thank Dr. Burghard Schneider, his management team and all the employees for their successful work and wish them every success for the future."

In 2018, the Glass Processing segment contributed CHF 133.3 million or 7.5% to Conzzeta's Group revenue. With the conclusion of the transaction, Conzzeta expects a substantial divestment gain for the first half of 2019.

Notes
Further information can be found at www.conzzeta.com.
Annual Report online: report.conzzeta.com.

Inquiries
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial approach. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 5,200 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings, Outdoor and Glass Processing segments. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).


Additional features:


Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FSXMXBDUMX
Document title: Glass Processing Divestment
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Conzzeta
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 468 24 49
Fax: +41 44 468 24 53
E-mail: info@conzzeta.com
Internet: www.conzzeta.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 794193

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

794193  01-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794193&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
