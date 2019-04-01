EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Disposal/Personnel

Conzzeta: Divestment of Glass Processing Segment Completed



01-Apr-2019 / 14:35 CET/CEST

Streamlining of the business portfolio

Sale of the Glass Processing segment completed

Zurich, April 1, 2019 - Conzzeta has reported that it has completed the sale of the Glass Processing segment to the finnish Glaston Corporation, which was announced on January 25, 2019. The change of control will take place on April 1, 2019, with the corresponding deconsolidation. Dr. Burghard Schneider will leave the Conzzeta Executive Committee.

According to Michael Willome, Conzzeta Group CEO: "The improvement in operating performance in the Glass Processing segment over the last years deserves the highest accolades. We would like to thank Dr. Burghard Schneider, his management team and all the employees for their successful work and wish them every success for the future."

In 2018, the Glass Processing segment contributed CHF 133.3 million or 7.5% to Conzzeta's Group revenue. With the conclusion of the transaction, Conzzeta expects a substantial divestment gain for the first half of 2019.

