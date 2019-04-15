Log in
CONZZETA AG    CON   CH0244017502

CONZZETA AG

(CON)
My previous session
Conzzeta: Expected slowdown compared to strong previous-year quarter

04/15/2019 | 12:50am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Conzzeta: Expected slowdown compared to strong previous-year quarter

15-Apr-2019 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim information as of the end of Q1 2019
Expected slowdown compared to strong previous-year quarter

Zurich, April 15, 2019 - The Conzzeta Group posted net revenue of CHF 394.4 million over the first 3 months of 2019, 8.4% less than in the strong first quarter last year. Adjusted for currency translation effects and changes in the scope of consolidation, revenue fell by 9.1%. For continuing operations, i.e. without the Glass Processing segment divested as of March 31, 2019, revenue fell by 6.3%. Order intake in the Sheet Metal Processing segment came to CHF 222.2 million, which was a 8.0% drop compared to last year.

CHF m 3M 2019 3M 2018 Chg. in %
Group net revenue 394.4 430.6 -8.4
     comparable1     -9.1
Continuing operations      
Sheet Metal Processing order intake 222.2 241.5 -8.0
Net revenue 372.1 397.0 -6.3
     Sheet Metal Processing 207.9 224.4 -7.4
     Chemical Specialties 93.5 102.3 -8.6
     Outdoor 70.8 70.6 +0.3

1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.

For the continuing operations, net revenue varied regionally in a more demanding market environment, with lower revenues in Asia and Europe contrasting with growth in America. In the Sheet Metal Processing segment, order intake in America and Asia came in below the previous year's figures, with Asia bouncing back toward the end of the quarter. In Europe, order intake rose.

Overall, business trends in the first quarter were in line with the outlook provided for 2019, with flat revenue for continuing operations. They reflect the base effect of the exceptionally strong first quarter last year in all segments.

The substantial capital gain for the first half of 2019 communicated with the sale of the Glass Processing segment on April 1 is currently estimated at CHF 28 to 31 million.

Notes
Further information can be found at www.conzzeta.com.
Annual Report online: report.conzzeta.com.

Inquiries
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial approach. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 5,200 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and Outdoor segments. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).


Additional features:


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Conzzeta
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 468 24 49
Fax: +41 44 468 24 53
E-mail: info@conzzeta.com
Internet: www.conzzeta.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 799719

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

799719  15-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
