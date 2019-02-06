Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Conzzeta AG    CON   CH0244017502

CONZZETA AG (CON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Conzzeta : with net revenue increase of 20.2% in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 01:05am EST

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Conzzeta with net revenue increase of 20.2% in 2018

06-Feb-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim information as of the end of Q4 2018
Group revenue in 2018 in line with the communicated expectation

Zurich, February 6, 2019 - The Conzzeta Group achieved revenue growth in 2018 of 20.2% or CHF 1,782.2 million. Adjusted for currency translation effects and changes in the scope of consolidation, revenue growth amounted to 10.4%. Order intake for capital goods rose by 5.8%.

CHF m 12M 2017 12M 2018 Chg. in %
Group      
Net revenue 1,482.8 1,782.2 +20.2
   comparable1     +10.4
Order intake for capital goods 1,067.3 1,129.0 +5.8
Net revenue segments      
Sheet Metal Processing 856.1 1,013.2 +18.3
Chemical Specialties 279.2 382.9 +37.1
Outdoor 228.6 253.4 +10.9
Glass Processing 119.3 133.3 +11.7

1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.

Overall, the revenue development was in line with the expectation for 2018 as communicated by Conzzeta. The fourth quarter reflects the base effect of the very strong previous year and an increasingly mixed performance in the segments and regions. Order intake for capital goods in the Sheet Metal Processing and Glass Processing segments was in China well below and in Europe and the US well above the prior year. The challenging business environment in the global automotive sector had a noticeably adverse effect in the Chemical Specialties segment. Conzzeta confirms the guidance of an EBIT margin (excluding one-off effects) for 2018 at the lower end of the target mid-term range of 8% to 10%. Conzzeta publishes its annual results for 2018 as well as its expectations for 2019 on March 20.

Inquiries:
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial spirit. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 5,000 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide are committed to Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings, Outdoor and Glass Processing. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).


Additional features:


Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VCFHYPLTLT
Document title: Trading Update 12 months
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Conzzeta
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 468 24 49
Fax: +41 44 468 24 53
E-mail: info@conzzeta.com
Internet: www.conzzeta.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

772685  06-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONZZETA AG
01:05aCONZZETA : with net revenue increase of 20.2% in 2018
EQ
01/25CONZZETA : Disposal of the segment Glass Processing
EQ
01/14MAMMUT CONNECT : guiding wholesale into digital age
PU
2018CONZZETA : Bystronic glass installs two innovative B'VARIO TPS® IG lines at Nort..
PU
2018SCHMID RHYNER : New Trend – Digital print coating appeals from beginning t..
PU
2018MAMMUT WE CARE : Transparent Sustainability Goals
PU
2018CONZZETA : evaluates divestment of Glass Processing segment
PU
2018CONZZETA : evaluates divestment of Glass Processing segment
EQ
2018CONZZETA : Bystronic's highlights at EuroBLECH 2018
PU
2018CONZZETA : Bystronic glass together with MAMMUT at glasstec 2018 in Düsseldorf
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 784 M
EBIT 2018 149 M
Net income 2018 98,0 M
Finance 2018 377 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 16,96
P/E ratio 2019 14,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 1 542 M
Chart CONZZETA AG
Duration : Period :
Conzzeta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONZZETA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 298  CHF
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Willome Chief Executive Officer
Ernst J. Bärtschi Chairman
Kaspar W. Kelterborn Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Schmidheiny Director
Matthias Auer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONZZETA AG9.75%1 566
3M COMPANY5.55%115 436
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL12.54%109 511
SIEMENS-1.08%92 298
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY34.87%88 808
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.82%48 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.