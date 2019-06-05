Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cool Holdings Inc    AWSM

COOL HOLDINGS INC

(AWSM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP : is Investigating Cool Holdings, Inc. (AWSM) on Behalf of its Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 09:32am EDT

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential misconduct at Cool Holdings, Inc. ("Cool Holdings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AWSM).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company's Board of Directors and/or its officers breached their fiduciary duties. 

Request more information now by clicking here:  www.faruqilaw.com/AWSM.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Take Action

If you currently own Cool Holdings stock and have continuously owned Cool Holdings stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, please visit www.faruqilaw.com/AWSM.  You can also contact us by calling Alex B. Heller toll free at (877) 247-4292 or by sending an e-mail to aheller@faruqilaw.com.  Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Cool Holdings' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP685 3rd Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Alex B. Heller
aheller@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (215) 277-5770

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faruqi--faruqi-llp-is-investigating-cool-holdings-inc-awsm-on-behalf-of-its-shareholders-300862305.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOL HOLDINGS INC
09:32aFARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : is Investigating Cool Holdings, Inc. (AWSM) on Behalf of ..
PR
05/22COOL : Announces $3.5 Million Financing﻿
PU
05/22COOL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
05/22COOL : Announces $3.5 Million Financing
PR
05/15COOL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/09COOL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09COOL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD ..
AQ
04/29COOL HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued List..
AQ
04/16COOL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
01/08COOL HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued List..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About