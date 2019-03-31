Coolpad : 2018 ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

2018 ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Coolpad Group Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.