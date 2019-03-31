Coolpad : 2018 ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED
酷 派 集 團 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2369)
2018 ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Coolpad Group Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.
Financial Highlights
Year ended 31 December
2018
2017
Changes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(%)
Revenue
1,277,164
3,378,077
-62.19
Loss before tax
(419,408)
(2,702,251)
-84.48
Loss for the year attributable
to owners of the Company
(409,321)
(2,674,457)
-84.70
Basic and diluted loss per share
HK(8.13) cents
HK(53.14) cents
-84.70
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
REVENUE
4
1,277,164
3,378,077
Cost of sales
(1,349,097)
(3,696,480)
Gross loss
(71,933)
(318,403)
Other income and gains
4
213,368
367,440
Gain/(loss) on loss of control of subsidiaries, net
94,590
(534)
Impairment of investments in associates
(6,657)
(453,694)
Selling and distribution expenses
(158,007)
(667,863)
Administrative expenses
(323,082)
(709,261)
Other expenses
(47,038)
(752,782)
Finance costs
6
(37,141)
(26,248)
Share of losses of:
A joint venture
(779)
(3,765)
Associates
(82,729)
(137,141)
LOSS BEFORE TAX
5
(419,408)
(2,702,251)
Income tax credit/(expense)
7
8,746
(20,825)
LOSS FOR THE YEAR
(410,662)
(2,723,076)
continued/...
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (continued)
2018
2017
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
-
Changes in fair value of available-for-sale investments
377
Exchange differences on translation of
32,126
foreign operations
40,113
Reclassification adjustment for foreign operations
5,820
disposed of during the year
111
Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of:
(4,496)
A joint venture
6,560
Associates
(23,800)
21,549
Net other comprehensive income that may be reclassified
to
9,650
profit or loss in subsequent periods
68,710
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
39,286
Gain/(loss) on property revaluation
(37,059)
Income tax effect
(9,821)
5,940
Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be
29,465
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
(31,119)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR,
39,115
NET OF TAX
37,591
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR
(371,547)
(2,685,485)
Loss for the year attributable to:
(409,321)
Owners of the Company
(2,674,457)
Non-controlling interests
(1,341)
(48,619)
(410,662)
(2,723,076)
Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to:
(370,113)
Owners of the Company
(2,636,943)
Non-controlling interests
(1,434)
(48,542)
(371,547)
(2,685,485)
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY
HK cents
HK cents
EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
Basic and diluted
9
(8.13)
(53.14)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
843,867
943,870
Investment properties
222,563
120,013
Prepaid land lease payments
184,800
271,171
Intangible assets
5,172
12,855
Investment in a joint venture
101,402
106,677
Investments in associates
339,225
448,468
Available-for-sale investments
-
34,921
Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss
139,932
-
Loans receivable
4,076
18,266
Other non-current assets
14,310
26,825
Deferred tax assets
660
8,278
Total non-current assets
1,856,007
1,991,344
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
194,955
395,569
Trade receivables
10
179,850
616,478
Bills receivable
11
8,967
11,572
Short-term loans receivable
4,600
64,710
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
12
560,945
1,160,450
Amounts due from associates
27,922
43,801
Pledged deposits
114,966
115,776
Cash and cash equivalents
13
168,554
451,130
Total current assets
1,260,759
2,859,486
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
14
252,664
756,397
Bills payable
15
-
45,934
Other payables and accruals
1,609,156
1,886,662
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
-
684,966
Amounts due to associates
248,891
277,082
An amount due to a related party
202,129
-
Tax payable
110,907
113,909
Total current liabilities
2,423,747
3,764,950
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(1,162,988)
(905,464)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
693,019
1,085,880
continued/...
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
693,019
1,085,880
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
228,258
239,260
Deferred tax liabilities
45,335
55,823
Other non-current liabilities
4,759
1,381
Total non-current liabilities
278,352
296,464
Net assets
414,667
789,416
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
50,334
50,334
Reserves
363,879
793,592
414,213
843,926
Non-controlling interests
454
(54,510)
Total equity
414,667
789,416
