Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Coolpad Group Ltd    2369   KYG2418K1004

COOLPAD GROUP LTD

(2369)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/29
0.72 HKD   0.00%
07:47aCOOLPAD : 2018 announcement of final results
PU
07:47aCOOLPAD : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2018
PU
02/15COOLPAD : Update on recent development of suspension of trading
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coolpad : 2018 ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 07:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED

酷 派 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2369)

2018 ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Coolpad Group Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Financial Highlights

Year ended 31 December

2018

2017

Changes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(%)

Revenue

1,277,164

3,378,077

-62.19

Loss before tax

(419,408)

(2,702,251)

-84.48

Loss for the year attributable

to owners of the Company

(409,321)

(2,674,457)

-84.70

Basic and diluted loss per share

HK(8.13) cents

HK(53.14) cents

-84.70

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVENUE

4

1,277,164

3,378,077

Cost of sales

(1,349,097)

(3,696,480)

Gross loss

(71,933)

(318,403)

Other income and gains

4

213,368

367,440

Gain/(loss) on loss of control of subsidiaries, net

94,590

(534)

Impairment of investments in associates

(6,657)

(453,694)

Selling and distribution expenses

(158,007)

(667,863)

Administrative expenses

(323,082)

(709,261)

Other expenses

(47,038)

(752,782)

Finance costs

6

(37,141)

(26,248)

Share of losses of:

A joint venture

(779)

(3,765)

Associates

(82,729)

(137,141)

LOSS BEFORE TAX

5

(419,408)

(2,702,251)

Income tax credit/(expense)

7

8,746

(20,825)

LOSS FOR THE YEAR

(410,662)

(2,723,076)

continued/...

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (continued)

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

-

Changes in fair value of available-for-sale investments

377

Exchange differences on translation of

32,126

foreign operations

40,113

Reclassification adjustment for foreign operations

5,820

disposed of during the year

111

Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of:

(4,496)

A joint venture

6,560

Associates

(23,800)

21,549

Net other comprehensive income that may be reclassified

to

9,650

profit or loss in subsequent periods

68,710

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

39,286

Gain/(loss) on property revaluation

(37,059)

Income tax effect

(9,821)

5,940

Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be

29,465

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

(31,119)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR,

39,115

NET OF TAX

37,591

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR

(371,547)

(2,685,485)

Loss for the year attributable to:

(409,321)

Owners of the Company

(2,674,457)

Non-controlling interests

(1,341)

(48,619)

(410,662)

(2,723,076)

Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to:

(370,113)

Owners of the Company

(2,636,943)

Non-controlling interests

(1,434)

(48,542)

(371,547)

(2,685,485)

LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY

HK cents

HK cents

EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

Basic and diluted

9

(8.13)

(53.14)

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

843,867

943,870

Investment properties

222,563

120,013

Prepaid land lease payments

184,800

271,171

Intangible assets

5,172

12,855

Investment in a joint venture

101,402

106,677

Investments in associates

339,225

448,468

Available-for-sale investments

-

34,921

Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss

139,932

-

Loans receivable

4,076

18,266

Other non-current assets

14,310

26,825

Deferred tax assets

660

8,278

Total non-current assets

1,856,007

1,991,344

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

194,955

395,569

Trade receivables

10

179,850

616,478

Bills receivable

11

8,967

11,572

Short-term loans receivable

4,600

64,710

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

12

560,945

1,160,450

Amounts due from associates

27,922

43,801

Pledged deposits

114,966

115,776

Cash and cash equivalents

13

168,554

451,130

Total current assets

1,260,759

2,859,486

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

14

252,664

756,397

Bills payable

15

-

45,934

Other payables and accruals

1,609,156

1,886,662

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

-

684,966

Amounts due to associates

248,891

277,082

An amount due to a related party

202,129

-

Tax payable

110,907

113,909

Total current liabilities

2,423,747

3,764,950

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(1,162,988)

(905,464)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

693,019

1,085,880

continued/...

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

693,019

1,085,880

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

228,258

239,260

Deferred tax liabilities

45,335

55,823

Other non-current liabilities

4,759

1,381

Total non-current liabilities

278,352

296,464

Net assets

414,667

789,416

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

50,334

50,334

Reserves

363,879

793,592

414,213

843,926

Non-controlling interests

454

(54,510)

Total equity

414,667

789,416

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coolpad Group Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 11:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOLPAD GROUP LTD
07:47aCOOLPAD : 2018 announcement of final results
PU
07:47aCOOLPAD : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2018
PU
03/09COOLPAD : Introduces Snap, a New Flip Phone with Reliable Functionality and Powe..
AQ
02/15COOLPAD : Update on recent development of suspension of trading
PU
01/18COOLPAD : appoints Chen Jiajun as CEO
AQ
01/17COOLPAD : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
01/17COOLPAD : (1) appointment of director and chief executive officer; and (2) chang..
PU
01/13COOLPAD : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
01/13COOLPAD : (1) poll results of the annual general meeting held on 11 january 2019..
PU
2018COOLPAD : Update on recent development of suspension of trading
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 3 624 M
Chart COOLPAD GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Coolpad Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,45  HKD
Spread / Average Target
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Jun Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fei Ma Chief Financial Officer
Wen Yan Pan Chief Information Officer
King Chung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Da Zhan Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOLPAD GROUP LTD0.00%462
APPLE20.42%895 667
XIAOMI CORP--.--%38 063
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD42.31%2 855
MEITU INC--.--%1 977
DORO AB2.78%91
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About