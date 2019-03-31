Coolpad : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
0
03/31/2019 | 07:47am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED
酷 派 集 團 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2369)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Six months ended 30 June
2018
2017
change
(HK$'000)
(HK$'000)
(%)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
802,752
2,390,165
-66.4
Loss before tax
(344,579)
(1,057,420)
-67.4
Net loss attributable to owners of the Company
(325,869)
(1,049,097)
-68.9
Basic and diluted loss per share
(HK6.47 cents)
(HK20.84 cents)
-69.0
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Coolpad Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2017 as follows:
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2018
Six months ended 30 June
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUE
4
802,752
2,390,165
Cost of sales
(827,901)
(2,296,561)
Gross (loss)/profit
(25,149)
93,604
Other income and gains
4
136,437
162,638
Selling and distribution expenses
(105,131)
(477,407)
Administrative expenses
(179,310)
(506,788)
Other expenses
(90,355)
(265,584)
Finance costs
6
(16,895)
(10,447)
Share of losses of:
A joint venture
(394)
(585)
Associates
(63,782)
(52,851)
LOSS BEFORE TAX
5
(344,579)
(1,057,420)
Income tax credit/(expense)
7
12,431
(1,398)
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(332,148)
(1,058,818)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
11,240
18,923
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX
11,240
18,923
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD
(320,908)
(1,039,895)
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(325,869)
(1,049,097)
Non-controlling interests
(6,279)
(9,721)
(332,148)
(1,058,818)
2
Six months ended 30 June
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Note
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(314,629)
(1,030,174)
Non-controlling interests
(6,279)
(9,721)
(320,908)
(1,039,895)
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY
EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
Basic and diluted
9
(HK6.47 cents)
(HK20.84 cents)
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2018
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
1,003,801
943,870
Investment properties
118,600
120,013
Prepaid land lease payments
235,925
271,171
Intangible assets
11,955
12,855
Investment in a joint venture
105,227
106,677
Investments in associates
380,480
448,468
Available-for-sale investments
-
34,921
Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss
117,460
-
Loans receivable
4,236
18,266
Other non-current assets
2,873
26,825
Deferred tax assets
8,207
8,278
Total non-current assets
1,988,764
1,991,344
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
236,660
395,569
Trade receivables
10
384,809
616,478
Bills receivable
11
-
11,572
Short-term loans receivable
12,855
64,710
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
1,355,347
1,160,450
Amounts due from associates
53,756
43,801
Pledged deposits
54,005
115,776
Cash and cash equivalents
223,844
451,130
Total current assets
2,321,276
2,859,486
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
12
760,099
756,397
Bills payable
13
8,303
45,934
Other payables and accruals
1,836,201
1,886,662
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
343,969
684,966
Amounts due to associates
191,883
277,082
An amount due to a related party
202,467
-
Tax payable
95,194
113,909
Total current liabilities
3,438,116
3,764,950
4
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NET CURRENT ASSETS
(1,116,840)
(905,464)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
871,924
1,085,880
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
241,519
239,260
Deferred tax liabilities
29,446
55,823
Other non-current liabilities
-
1,381
Total non-current liabilities
270,965
296,464
Net assets
600,959
789,416
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
50,334
50,334
Reserves
598,198
793,592
Non-controlling interests
(47,573)
(54,510)
Total equity
600,959
789,416
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.