Coolpad : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED

酷 派 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2369)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Six months ended 30 June 2018 2017 change (HK$'000) (HK$'000) (%) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 802,752 2,390,165 -66.4 Loss before tax (344,579) (1,057,420) -67.4 Net loss attributable to owners of the Company (325,869) (1,049,097) -68.9 Basic and diluted loss per share (HK6.47 cents) (HK20.84 cents) -69.0

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Coolpad Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2017 as follows: