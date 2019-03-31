Log in
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/29
0.72 HKD   0.00%
07:47aCOOLPAD : 2018 announcement of final results
PU
07:47aCOOLPAD : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2018
PU
02/15COOLPAD : Update on recent development of suspension of trading
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coolpad : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

0
03/31/2019 | 07:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED

酷 派 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2369)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended 30 June

2018

2017

change

(HK$'000)

(HK$'000)

(%)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

802,752

2,390,165

-66.4

Loss before tax

(344,579)

(1,057,420)

-67.4

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company

(325,869)

(1,049,097)

-68.9

Basic and diluted loss per share

(HK6.47 cents)

(HK20.84 cents)

-69.0

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Coolpad Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2017 as follows:

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Six months ended 30 June

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

REVENUE

4

802,752

2,390,165

Cost of sales

(827,901)

(2,296,561)

Gross (loss)/profit

(25,149)

93,604

Other income and gains

4

136,437

162,638

Selling and distribution expenses

(105,131)

(477,407)

Administrative expenses

(179,310)

(506,788)

Other expenses

(90,355)

(265,584)

Finance costs

6

(16,895)

(10,447)

Share of losses of:

A joint venture

(394)

(585)

Associates

(63,782)

(52,851)

LOSS BEFORE TAX

5

(344,579)

(1,057,420)

Income tax credit/(expense)

7

12,431

(1,398)

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(332,148)

(1,058,818)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

11,240

18,923

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX

11,240

18,923

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD

(320,908)

(1,039,895)

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(325,869)

(1,049,097)

Non-controlling interests

(6,279)

(9,721)

(332,148)

(1,058,818)

2

Six months ended 30 June

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Note

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(314,629)

(1,030,174)

Non-controlling interests

(6,279)

(9,721)

(320,908)

(1,039,895)

LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY

EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

Basic and diluted

9

(HK6.47 cents)

(HK20.84 cents)

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2018

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

1,003,801

943,870

Investment properties

118,600

120,013

Prepaid land lease payments

235,925

271,171

Intangible assets

11,955

12,855

Investment in a joint venture

105,227

106,677

Investments in associates

380,480

448,468

Available-for-sale investments

-

34,921

Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss

117,460

-

Loans receivable

4,236

18,266

Other non-current assets

2,873

26,825

Deferred tax assets

8,207

8,278

Total non-current assets

1,988,764

1,991,344

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

236,660

395,569

Trade receivables

10

384,809

616,478

Bills receivable

11

-

11,572

Short-term loans receivable

12,855

64,710

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

1,355,347

1,160,450

Amounts due from associates

53,756

43,801

Pledged deposits

54,005

115,776

Cash and cash equivalents

223,844

451,130

Total current assets

2,321,276

2,859,486

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

12

760,099

756,397

Bills payable

13

8,303

45,934

Other payables and accruals

1,836,201

1,886,662

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

343,969

684,966

Amounts due to associates

191,883

277,082

An amount due to a related party

202,467

-

Tax payable

95,194

113,909

Total current liabilities

3,438,116

3,764,950

4

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NET CURRENT ASSETS

(1,116,840)

(905,464)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

871,924

1,085,880

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

241,519

239,260

Deferred tax liabilities

29,446

55,823

Other non-current liabilities

-

1,381

Total non-current liabilities

270,965

296,464

Net assets

600,959

789,416

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

50,334

50,334

Reserves

598,198

793,592

Non-controlling interests

(47,573)

(54,510)

Total equity

600,959

789,416

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coolpad Group Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 11:46:01 UTC
