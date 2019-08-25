Coolpad : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED
酷 派 集 團 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2369)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Variance
(HK$' 000)
(HK$' 000)
(%)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
657,628
802,752
-18.1
Loss before tax
(26,370)
(344,579)
-92.3
Net loss attributable to owners of the Company
(26,828)
(325,869)
-91.8
Basic and diluted loss per share
(HK0.53 cents)
(HK6.47 cents)
-91.8
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Coolpad Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018 as follows:
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUE
4
657,628
802,752
Cost of sales
(551,601)
(827,901)
Gross profit/(loss)
106,027
(25,149)
Other income and gains
4
163,066
136,437
Selling and distribution expenses
(126,655)
(105,131)
Administrative expenses
(110,810)
(179,310)
Other expenses
(10,413)
(90,355)
Finance costs
(22,132)
(16,895)
Share of losses of:
A joint venture
(1,702)
(394)
Associates
(23,751)
(63,782)
LOSS BEFORE TAX
5
(26,370)
(344,579)
Income tax (expense)/credit
6
(458)
12,431
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(26,828)
(332,148)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(26,828)
(325,869)
Non-controlling interests
-
(6,279)
(26,828)
(332,148)
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
Note
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(26,828)
(332,148)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
operations
1,361
11,240
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE
PERIOD, NET OF TAX
1,361
11,240
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE
PERIOD
(25,467)
(320,908)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(25,465)
(314,629)
Non-controlling interests
(2)
(6,279)
(25,467)
(320,908)
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE
COMPANY
8
HK cents
HK cents
Basic and diluted
(0.53)
(6.47)
3
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
855,061
Property, plant and equipment
843,867
Investment properties
221,688
222,563
Right-of-use assets
203,769
-
Prepaid land lease payments
-
184,800
Intangible assets
4,431
5,172
Investment in a joint venture
99,363
101,402
Investments in associates
309,921
339,225
Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss
177,125
139,932
Loans receivable
1,580
4,076
Other non-current assets
11,973
14,310
Deferred tax assets
605
660
Total non-current assets
1,885,516
1,856,007
CURRENT ASSETS
333,663
Inventories
194,955
Trade receivables
9
447,068
179,850
Bills receivable
10
1,754
8,967
Short-term loans receivable
3,536
4,600
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
438,576
560,945
Amounts due from associates
7,257
27,922
Pledged deposits
72,146
114,966
Cash and cash equivalents
126,846
168,554
Total current assets
1,430,846
1,260,759
CURRENT LIABILITIES
11
561,138
252,664
Trade payables
Other payables and accruals
1,498,062
1,609,156
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
90,035
-
Amounts due to associates
66,165
248,891
An amount due to a joint venture
39,427
-
An amount due to a related party
-
202,129
Tax payable
110,536
110,907
Total current liabilities
2,365,363
2,423,747
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(934,517)
(1,162,988)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
950,999
693,019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
950,999
693,019
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
244,338
228,258
An amount due to a related party
266,034
-
Deferred tax liabilities
45,532
45,335
Other non-current liabilities
5,139
4,759
Total non-current liabilities
561,043
278,352
Net assets
389,956
414,667
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
50,334
50,334
Reserves
339,170
363,879
389,504
414,213
Non-controlling interests
452
454
Total equity
389,956
414,667
5
