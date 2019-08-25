Log in
COOLPAD GROUP LTD

(2369)
  Report  
Summary 
News Summary

Coolpad : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

0
08/25/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED

酷 派 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2369)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Variance

(HK$' 000)

(HK$' 000)

(%)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

657,628

802,752

-18.1

Loss before tax

(26,370)

(344,579)

-92.3

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company

(26,828)

(325,869)

-91.8

Basic and diluted loss per share

(HK0.53 cents)

(HK6.47 cents)

-91.8

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Coolpad Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018 as follows:

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$' 000

HK$' 000

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

REVENUE

4

657,628

802,752

Cost of sales

(551,601)

(827,901)

Gross profit/(loss)

106,027

(25,149)

Other income and gains

4

163,066

136,437

Selling and distribution expenses

(126,655)

(105,131)

Administrative expenses

(110,810)

(179,310)

Other expenses

(10,413)

(90,355)

Finance costs

(22,132)

(16,895)

Share of losses of:

A joint venture

(1,702)

(394)

Associates

(23,751)

(63,782)

LOSS BEFORE TAX

5

(26,370)

(344,579)

Income tax (expense)/credit

6

(458)

12,431

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(26,828)

(332,148)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(26,828)

(325,869)

Non-controlling interests

-

(6,279)

(26,828)

(332,148)

continued/...

2

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$' 000

HK$' 000

Note

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(26,828)

(332,148)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations

1,361

11,240

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE

PERIOD, NET OF TAX

1,361

11,240

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE

PERIOD

(25,467)

(320,908)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(25,465)

(314,629)

Non-controlling interests

(2)

(6,279)

(25,467)

(320,908)

LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE

COMPANY

8

HK cents

HK cents

Basic and diluted

(0.53)

(6.47)

3

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

HK$' 000

HK$' 000

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

855,061

Property, plant and equipment

843,867

Investment properties

221,688

222,563

Right-of-use assets

203,769

-

Prepaid land lease payments

-

184,800

Intangible assets

4,431

5,172

Investment in a joint venture

99,363

101,402

Investments in associates

309,921

339,225

Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss

177,125

139,932

Loans receivable

1,580

4,076

Other non-current assets

11,973

14,310

Deferred tax assets

605

660

Total non-current assets

1,885,516

1,856,007

CURRENT ASSETS

333,663

Inventories

194,955

Trade receivables

9

447,068

179,850

Bills receivable

10

1,754

8,967

Short-term loans receivable

3,536

4,600

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

438,576

560,945

Amounts due from associates

7,257

27,922

Pledged deposits

72,146

114,966

Cash and cash equivalents

126,846

168,554

Total current assets

1,430,846

1,260,759

CURRENT LIABILITIES

11

561,138

252,664

Trade payables

Other payables and accruals

1,498,062

1,609,156

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

90,035

-

Amounts due to associates

66,165

248,891

An amount due to a joint venture

39,427

-

An amount due to a related party

-

202,129

Tax payable

110,536

110,907

Total current liabilities

2,365,363

2,423,747

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(934,517)

(1,162,988)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

950,999

693,019

continued/...

4

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

HK$' 000

HK$' 000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

950,999

693,019

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

244,338

228,258

An amount due to a related party

266,034

-

Deferred tax liabilities

45,532

45,335

Other non-current liabilities

5,139

4,759

Total non-current liabilities

561,043

278,352

Net assets

389,956

414,667

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

50,334

50,334

Reserves

339,170

363,879

389,504

414,213

Non-controlling interests

452

454

Total equity

389,956

414,667

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

EPS Revisions
