Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Coolpad Group Ltd    2369   KYG2418K1004

COOLPAD GROUP LTD (2369)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coolpad : List of Directors and their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 06:24am EST

COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED ბݼණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2369)

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Coolpad Group Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Leung Siu Kee

Mr. Lam Ting Fung Freeman Mr. Liang Rui

Non-Executive Director Mr. Ng Wai Hung

Independent Non-Executive Directors Dr. Huang Dazhan

Mr. Xie Weixin

Mr. Chan King Chung

There are three Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below.

Audit Committee

Mr. Chan King Chung (Chairman) Dr. Huang Dazhan

Mr. Xie Weixin

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Chan King Chung (Chairman) Dr. Huang Dazhan

Mr. Xie Weixin

Nomination Committee

Mr. Chan King Chung (Chairman) Mr. Xie Weixin

11 January 2019

Disclaimer

Coolpad Group Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 11:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOLPAD GROUP LTD
06:24aCOOLPAD : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
06:24aCOOLPAD : (1) poll results of the annual general meeting held on 11 january 2019..
PU
2018COOLPAD : Update on recent development of suspension of trading
PU
2018COOLPAD : three new smartphones to be launched in India today
AQ
2018COOLPAD : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
2018COOLPAD : 2017 announcement of final results
PU
2018COOLPAD : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2017
PU
2018COOLPAD : Date of board meeting
PU
2018COOLPAD : Voluntary announcement recent development of lawsuit initiated by the ..
PU
2018COOLPAD : Announcement quarterly update on recent development of suspension of t..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 3 619 M
Chart COOLPAD GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Coolpad Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,45  HKD
Spread / Average Target
Managers
NameTitle
Chao Jiang Vice Chairman, CEO, CFO & Vice President
Wen Yan Pan Chief Information Officer
King Chung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Da Zhan Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Xin Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOLPAD GROUP LTD0.00%462
APPLE-2.50%727 517
MEITU INC--.--%1 415
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%184
DORO AB11.27%101
DIGIA OYJ3.51%91
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.