Coolpad : List of Directors and their Role and Function

COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED ბݼණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2369)

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Coolpad Group Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Leung Siu Kee

Mr. Lam Ting Fung Freeman Mr. Liang Rui

Non-Executive Director Mr. Ng Wai Hung

Independent Non-Executive Directors Dr. Huang Dazhan

Mr. Xie Weixin

Mr. Chan King Chung

There are three Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below.

Audit Committee

Mr. Chan King Chung (Chairman) Dr. Huang Dazhan

Mr. Xie Weixin

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Chan King Chung (Chairman) Dr. Huang Dazhan

Mr. Xie Weixin

Nomination Committee

Mr. Chan King Chung (Chairman) Mr. Xie Weixin

11 January 2019