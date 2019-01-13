Coolpad : List of Directors and their Role and Function

COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED ბݼණྠϞࠢʮ̡
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2369)
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Coolpad Group Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Leung Siu Kee
Mr. Lam Ting Fung Freeman Mr. Liang Rui
Non-Executive Director Mr. Ng Wai Hung
Independent Non-Executive Directors Dr. Huang Dazhan
Mr. Xie Weixin
Mr. Chan King Chung
There are three Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below.
Audit Committee
Mr. Chan King Chung (Chairman) Dr. Huang Dazhan
Mr. Xie Weixin
Remuneration Committee
Mr. Chan King Chung (Chairman) Dr. Huang Dazhan
Mr. Xie Weixin
Nomination Committee
Mr. Chan King Chung (Chairman) Mr. Xie Weixin
11 January 2019
