Coolpad : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED
酷派集團有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2369)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting ("Meeting") of Coolpad Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at Meeting room 1, 3/F, Boton Mansion, Intersection of Chuangke Road and Chaguang Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, PRC on Friday, 24 May 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for the following purposes:
As Ordinary Business
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1.To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors of the Company (collectively, "Directors" and individually, a "Director") and the auditors of the Company ("Auditors") for the year ended 31 December 2018.
2.(A) (i) To re-elect Mr. Chen Jiajun as an executive Director.
(ii)To re-elect Mr. Lam Ting Fung Freeman as an executive Director.
(iii)To re-elect Mr. Ng Wai Hung as a non-executive Director.
(iv)To re-elect Mr. Chan King Chung as an independent non-executive Director.
(B)To authorise the board of directors ("Board") to fix the remuneration of the Directors.
3.To re-appoint Ernst & Young as Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2019 and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.
As Special Business
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
4.To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
"THAT:
(a)subject to paragraphs (c) and (d) below of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") or securities convertible into Shares, or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for any Shares, and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such powers, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
(b)the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall be in addition to any other authorisations given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such powers at any time during or after the end of the Relevant Period;
(c)the number of Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution, otherwise than pursuant to:
(i)a Rights Issue (as defined in paragraph (f) of this Resolution);
(ii)an exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under terms of any warrants issued by the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares;
(iii)an exercise of the subscription rights under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries or such other persons eligible to participate in any such scheme(s) or arrangement of Shares or rights to acquire Shares;
(iv)any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles") or a specific authority granted by the Shareholders in general meeting,
shall not exceed 20 per cent of the number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly;
(d)Warrants, options or similar rights to subscribe for (i) any new Shares or (ii) any securities convertible into new Shares, may not be issued for cash consideration pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution.
(e)subject to the passing of each of the paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of this Resolution, any prior approvals of the kind referred to in paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of this Resolution which had been granted to the Directors and which are still in effect be and are hereby revoked; and
(f)for the purpose of this Resolution:
(i)"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earlier of:
(aa)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; and
(bb)the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting.
(ii)"Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares or other equity securities of the Company open for a period fixed by the Directors to the holders of Shares on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China applicable to the Company)."
5.To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
"THAT:
(a)subject to paragraph (b) below of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to buy-back Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations of Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands, the Articles and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange or rules of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
(b)the number of Shares to be bought-back or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be bought-back by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution during the Relevant Period (as defined below) shall not exceed 10 per cent of the number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly;
(c)subject to the passing of each of the paragraphs (a) and (b) of this Resolution, any prior approvals of the kind referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) of this Resolution which had been granted to the Directors and which are still in effect be and hereby revoked; and
(d)for the purpose of this Resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earlier of:
(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
(ii)the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting."
6.To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:
"THAT conditional upon the passing of Resolutions 4 and 5 set out in this notice of annual general meeting dated 17 April 2019 (the "AGM Notice") convening this meeting, the number of Shares that may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to and in accordance with the general mandate granted under Resolution 4 set out in the AGM Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of the number of Shares which may be repurchased by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the general mandate granted under Resolution 5 set out in the AGM Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10 per cent of the number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this Resolution 6."
By Order of the Board of
COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED
Chen Jiajun
Executive Director
Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 17 April 2019
Notes:
1.The register of members of the Company will be closed from 21 May 2019 to 24 May 2019 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of share(s) will be effected. Members whose name appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on 24 May 2019 will be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. In order to ensure that the Shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, all transfer documents, together with the relevant share certificates, should be lodged no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 20 May 2019 at the branch share registrar and transfer registrar office of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
2.Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend on the same occasion. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
3.Where there are joint registered holders of any shares, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present being the most, or, as the case may be, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders stand in the register in respect of the relevant joint holding.
4.In order to be valid, a form of proxy in the prescribed form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be lodged with the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the annual general meeting or adjournment thereof.
5.Please refer to Appendix II of the circular of the Company dated 17 April 2019 for the details of the retiring Directors subject to re-election at the Meeting.
As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Jiajun, Mr. Leung Siu Kee, Mr. Lam Ting Fung Freeman and Mr. Liang Rui; the non-executive Director is Mr. Ng Wai Hung; the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Huang Dazhan, Mr. Xie Weixin and Mr. Chan King Chung.
