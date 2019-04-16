Coolpad : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

As Special Business

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

4.To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

"THAT:

(a)subject to paragraphs (c) and (d) below of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") or securities convertible into Shares, or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for any Shares, and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such powers, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b)the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall be in addition to any other authorisations given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such powers at any time during or after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c)the number of Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution, otherwise than pursuant to:

(i)a Rights Issue (as defined in paragraph (f) of this Resolution);

(ii)an exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under terms of any warrants issued by the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares;

(iii)an exercise of the subscription rights under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries or such other persons eligible to participate in any such scheme(s) or arrangement of Shares or rights to acquire Shares;

(iv)any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles") or a specific authority granted by the Shareholders in general meeting,

shall not exceed 20 per cent of the number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly;