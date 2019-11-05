Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cooper Energy Limited    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : 10 well appraisal program commences in Cooper Basin South Australia 06 November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 09:15pm EST

ASX Announcement / Media Release

6 November 2019

10 well appraisal program commences in Cooper Basin, South Australia

  • Program commences with 4 wells at Callawonga
  • To be followed by drilling at Butlers and Rincon

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) announces a 10 well appraisal program by the PEL 92 joint venture commenced with the spudding of Callawonga-22 at 18:30 hours 5 November 2019.

Callawonga-22 is the first of 4 appraisal wells to be drilled at the Callawonga oil field, to be followed by 4 wells at the Butlers oil field and 2 wells at the Rincon oil field. Like the successful Parsons campaign which preceded it, this appraisal campaign is designed to test field limits.

Cooper Energy has a 25% interest in the joint venture with the balance held by the Operator, Beach Energy.

The Callawonga wells will be deviated from 2 surface locations, targeting the Namur Sandstone which is the primary producing reservoir in the field. The overlying McKinlay Sands are a secondary objective.

The 4 wells to be drilled at Callawonga are (refer map following):

  • Callawonga-19,located approximately 500 m east of Callawonga-12, which will test extension of the north-eastern field boundary. Total depth is prognosed at 1,381 metres MDRT (measured depth below rotary table). Callawonga-19 will be drilled from a common pad following Callawonga-22.
  • Callawonga-20,located approximately 600 m north east of Callawonga-4, which will test the eastern field boundary. Total depth is prognosed at 1,540 metres MDRT.
  • Callawonga-21,located approximately 500 m south of Callawonga-4, which will the south-eastern field boundary. Total depth is prognosed at 1,476 TD metres MDRT.
  • Callawonga-22,located approximately 500 m north of Callawonga-3, which will test a possible field extension to the north. Total depth is prognosed at 1,497 metres MDRT.

Callawonga is connected via the PEL 92 pipeline into the Lycium Hub facility. The appraisal wells will enable development locations to be selected for future field development. Successful wells in the current program may also be completed and connected as future producers.

Each well in the program is expected to take approximately 1 week. Results from the Callawonga wells will be announced to the ASX on completion of this phase of the program.

1

Figure 1: Callawonga 2019 appraisal program, Cooper Basin, South Australia

Further comment and information:

Andrew Thomas

Don Murchland

GM Exploration & Subsurface

Investor Relations Advisor

+61 8 8100 4900

+61 439 300 932

About Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) is an ASX listed exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focussed acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia from 2019.

2

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 02:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
09:15pCOOPER ENERGY : 10 well appraisal program commences in Cooper Basin South Austra..
PU
11/04COOPER ENERGY : Dombey-1DW1 drilling rig release 05 November 2019
PU
10/15COOPER ENERGY : Investor pack October 2019 16 October 2019
PU
10/15COOPER ENERGY : New gas discovery at Dombey-1DW1
AQ
10/14COOPER ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Report September 2019 15 October 2019
PU
10/14COOPER ENERGY : New gas discovery at Dombey-1DW1 15 October 2019
PU
10/08COOPER ENERGY : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement 09 October 2019
PU
10/08COOPER ENERGY : Appendix 4G 09 October 2019
PU
10/07COOPER ENERGY : 2019 Sustainability Report 08 October 2019
PU
10/07COOPER ENERGY : 2019 Annual Report 08 October 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 203 M
EBIT 2020 78,2 M
Net income 2020 54,3 M
Debt 2020 100 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,08x
EV / Sales2021 3,44x
Capitalization 932 M
Chart COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,68  AUD
Last Close Price 0,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED25.84%643
CNOOC LIMITED3.12%69 849
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.34%63 642
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.42%42 767
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.10%39 563
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.46%31 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group