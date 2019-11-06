Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cooper Energy Limited    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : 2019 AGM Managing Directors Presentation 07 November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 07:10pm EST

Managing Director's AGM Address presentation

Mr David Maxwell

Important Notice - Disclaimer

This investor presentation ("Presentation") is issued by Cooper Energy Limited ABN 93 096 170 295 ("Cooper Energy" or "COE").

Summary information: This Presentation contains summary information about Cooper Energy and its activities as at the date of this Presentation and should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information which a shareholder or potential investor in Cooper Energy may require in order to determine whether to deal in Cooper Energy shares. The information in this Presentation is a

general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Cooper Energy's periodic reports and other continuous disclosure announcements released to the Australian

Securities Exchange, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

Not financial product advice: This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Cooper Energy shares (nor does it or will it form any part of any contract to acquire Cooper Energy shares). It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Cooper Energy is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of Cooper Energy shares. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of Cooper Energy shares.

Past performance: Past performance and pro forma historical financial information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance. The historical information included in this Presentation is, or is based on, information that has previously been released to the market.

Future performance: This Presentation may contain certain statements and projections provided by or on behalf of Cooper Energy with respect to anticipated future undertakings. Forward looking words such as, "expect", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, distributions and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts, guidance on future earnings and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Qualified petroleum reserve and resources evaluator: This Presentation contains information on petroleum reserves and resources which is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full time employee of Cooper Energy holding the position of General Manager, Exploration & Subsurface, holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.41 and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Reserves and Contingent Resources estimates: Information on the company's reserves and resources and their calculation are provided in the appendices to this presentation.

Investment risk: An investment in Cooper Energy shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Cooper Energy. None of Cooper Energy, any of its related bodies corporate or any other person or organisation guarantees any particular rate of return or the performance of Cooper Energy, nor do any of them guarantee the repayment of capital from Cooper Energy or any particular tax treatment.

Not an offer: This Presentation is not and should not be considered an offer or an invitation to acquire Cooper Energy shares or any other financial products and does not and will not form any part of any contract for the acquisition of Cooper Energy shares. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act")) ("U.S. Person"). Cooper Energy shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. Person absent registration except in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This document may not be distributed or released in the United States or to any U.S. person.

Rounding: All numbers in this presentation have been rounded. As a result, some total figures may differ insignificantly from totals obtained from arithmetic addition of the rounded numbers presented.

Currency: All financial information is expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise specified. P50 as it relates to costs is best estimate; P90 as it relates to costs is high estimate

2

Gas business model

Optimisation of gas supply to a portfolio of gas contracts from a portfolio of gas assets among the most competitive sources of supply for south-east Australia

2P Gas Reserves1

PJ

43

Otway Hub

24

Gippsland Hub

245

Sole

Otway developed

Otway undeveloped

1 Information on reserve and resource announcement and calculation is provided on slide 15 in the

3

printed version of this presentation

Sole Gas Project

Gas to plant expected in December for step change in production following start-up

Orbost Gas Plant

* Note

  • Sole sales subject to project completion and Orbost Gas Plant availability. APA advise Sole gas to flow to plant in December at a date to be advised.
  • The volumes charted show Sole production from 1 January 2020 onwards at the plant design rate of 68 TJ/day. Achievement of plant production rates earlier or later than the 1 January will result in variation to the indicative volumes illustrated.

Indicative Sole gas contract profile

PJ/pa

3

7

10

11

23

23

23

23

23

21

20

17

13

~11

3

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

FY26

FY27

FY28

FY29

FY30

Sole uncommitted sales capacity Sole uncontracted Sole contracted

4

Substantial deeper exploration target

Manta

Second phase Gippsland development leveraging Sole and Patricia Baleen infrastructure

Manta indicative development concept

Manta Contingent Resource1 estimate

1C

2C

3C

Condensate

MMbbl

2.2

3.4

5.4

Gas

PJ

78

121

190

Development concept for Contingent Resource utilising infrastructure in place at Sole and Patricia Baleen

Appraisal well, Manta-3, required for development decision

Production of 18 PJ pa gas modelled plus 0.5 million barrels condensate pa average

Candidate for FY21/22 drilling program; production from 2024 possible subject to drilling results, sequencing and FID

1 Information on reserve and resource announcement and calculation is provided on slide 15 in the

5

printed version of this presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 00:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
07:10pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 AGM Managing Directors Presentation 07 November 2019
PU
07:10pCOOPER ENERGY : Managing Directors Address to Shareholders 2019 07 November 2019
PU
07:10pCOOPER ENERGY : Chairmans Address to Shareholders 2019 07 November 2019
PU
11/05COOPER ENERGY : 10 well appraisal program commences in Cooper Basin South Austra..
PU
11/04COOPER ENERGY : Dombey-1DW1 drilling rig release 05 November 2019
PU
10/15COOPER ENERGY : Investor pack October 2019 16 October 2019
PU
10/15COOPER ENERGY : New gas discovery at Dombey-1DW1
AQ
10/14COOPER ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Report September 2019 15 October 2019
PU
10/14COOPER ENERGY : New gas discovery at Dombey-1DW1 15 October 2019
PU
10/08COOPER ENERGY : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement 09 October 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 203 M
EBIT 2020 78,2 M
Net income 2020 54,3 M
Debt 2020 100 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,12x
EV / Sales2021 3,47x
Capitalization 940 M
Chart COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,68  AUD
Last Close Price 0,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED29.21%643
CNOOC LIMITED2.96%71 365
CONOCOPHILLIPS-6.98%64 201
EOG RESOURCES INC.-15.50%42 952
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.94%37 439
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.04%31 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group