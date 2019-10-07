Cooper Energy : 2019 Annual Report 08 October 2019

Gas supply for south-east Australia
We find, develop and commercialise oil and gas.
We do this with care and strive to provide attractive returns for our shareholders and good commercial outcomes for our customers.
Our values and what they mean.
We have chosen to be a values-driven business.
We strive to think, decide and act at all times in accordance with our
7 core values:
Care: prioritising safety, health, the environment and community
Integrity: striving to be consistent; staying true to our values and being accountable for our actions
Fairness and Respect: valuing diversity and difference; acting without prejudice; and communicating with courtesy
Transparency: being honest; addressing problems; and being clear with our communications
Collaboration: sharing ideas and knowledge; encouraging cooperation; listening to our stakeholders; and building long term relationships
Awareness: taking account of all identified key issues in our decisions and considering future impacts
Commitment: staying focused on core objectives; making pragmatic, quality technical and commercial decisions; and being decisive with the courage of our convictions
Our business
We generate revenue from the discovery, commercialisation and sale of gas to south-east Australia and from low cost Cooper Basin oil production.
We have purpose-built our portfolio to provide attractive returns for our shareholders and good commercial outcomes for our customers by selecting assets that:
-
possess superior competitiveness for the supply of gas to market;
-
are in production or expected to be ready for development decision within 5 years; and
-
are value accretive.
|
Production
|
Proved and Probable Reserves
|
Contingent Resources
|
2019: 1.31 million boe
|
52.7 million boe at 30 June 2019
|
26.9 million boe at 30 June 2019
|
|
1.8
|
0.6
|
0.24
|
|
3.0
|
10.9
|
|
|
Cooper Basin oil
Otway Basin gas and gas liquids
Gippsland Basin gas
Other key statistics:
As at 30 June 2019
|
Market capitalisation:
|
$876 million
|
Net debt:
|
$54 million
|
Issued shares:
|
1,621.6 million
|
Shareholders:
|
6,758
|
Employees and contractors:
|
97.3 full time equivalent
|
Offshore Otway Basin:
|
Gippsland Basin:
|
Gas production and exploration
|
Offshore gas development and exploration
|
• Casino Henry gas production and development
|
• Sole Gas Project
|
• Annie gas field
|
• Manta gas and liquids resource
|
• Minerva Gas Plant
|
• Exploration permits
|
• Gas exploration
|
Darwin
|
|
|
Brisbane
|
Perth Office
|
Adelaide
|
Sydney
|
|
Office
|
|
|
|
|
Melbourne
|
|
Hobart
|
Onshore Otway Basin:
|
Cooper Basin:
|
Gas exploration
|
Onshore oil production
|
• Gas exploration
|
• Western flank oil production and exploration
