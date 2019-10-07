Log in
COOPER ENERGY : 2019 Annual Report 08 October 2019
PU
07:07pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Sustainability Report 08 October 2019
PU
07:07pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form 08 October 2019
PU
Cooper Energy : 2019 Annual Report 08 October 2019

Gas supply for south-east Australia

2019 Annual Report

Cooper Energy

We find, develop and commercialise oil and gas.

We do this with care and strive to provide attractive returns for our shareholders and good commercial outcomes for our customers.

Cooper Energy Limited

ABN 93 096 170 295

Cover: Construction and installation of a 64 kilometre pipeline connecting the Sole gas field with the Orbost Gas Plant was one of the major development activities for 2019. Cover picture shows 1.5 kilometre pipeline stalks laid out at Crib Point in preparation for spooling on to the pipelay vessel.

Information on descriptions of the company and years, abbreviations and industry terms.

The terms "the company" and "Cooper Energy" are used in the report to refer to Cooper Energy Limited and/or its subsidiaries. The terms "2019", "FY19" and the "2019 financial year" refer to the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 unless otherwise stated. Likewise references to 2020, FY20 or other years refer to the 12 months ended 30 June of that year.

This Report uses terms and abbreviations relevant to the Group, its accounts and the petroleum industry. Information on abbreviations and terms, rounding and reserves and resources reporting is provided on page 120.

Our values and what they mean.

We have chosen to be a values-driven business.

We strive to think, decide and act at all times in accordance with our

7 core values:

Care: prioritising safety, health, the environment and community

Integrity: striving to be consistent; staying true to our values and being accountable for our actions

Fairness and Respect: valuing diversity and difference; acting without prejudice; and communicating with courtesy

Transparency: being honest; addressing problems; and being clear with our communications

Collaboration: sharing ideas and knowledge; encouraging cooperation; listening to our stakeholders; and building long term relationships

Awareness: taking account of all identified key issues in our decisions and considering future impacts

Commitment: staying focused on core objectives; making pragmatic, quality technical and commercial decisions; and being decisive with the courage of our convictions

Our business

We generate revenue from the discovery, commercialisation and sale of gas to south-east Australia and from low cost Cooper Basin oil production.

We have purpose-built our portfolio to provide attractive returns for our shareholders and good commercial outcomes for our customers by selecting assets that:

  • possess superior competitiveness for the supply of gas to market;
  • are in production or expected to be ready for development decision within 5 years; and
  • are value accretive.

Production

Proved and Probable Reserves

Contingent Resources

2019: 1.31 million boe

52.7 million boe at 30 June 2019

26.9 million boe at 30 June 2019

1.8

0.6

0.24

3.0

10.9

1.07

40.0

23.3

Cooper Basin oil

Otway Basin gas and gas liquids

Gippsland Basin gas

Other key statistics:

As at 30 June 2019

Market capitalisation:

$876 million

Net debt:

$54 million

Issued shares:

1,621.6 million

Shareholders:

6,758

Employees and contractors:

97.3 full time equivalent

2

Offshore Otway Basin:

Gippsland Basin:

Gas production and exploration

Offshore gas development and exploration

Casino Henry gas production and development

Sole Gas Project

Annie gas field

Manta gas and liquids resource

Minerva Gas Plant

Exploration permits

Gas exploration

Darwin

Brisbane

Perth Office

Adelaide

Sydney

Office

Melbourne

Hobart

Onshore Otway Basin:

Cooper Basin:

Gas exploration

Onshore oil production

Gas exploration

Western flank oil production and exploration

3

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 23:06:01 UTC
