Cooper Energy : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement 09 October 2019

Corporate Governance Statement This statement reports on the main corporate governance practices of Cooper Energy Limited (Company) as at 8 October 2019, and has been approved by the Board of the Company. The directors of the Company recognise the need for high standards of corporate governance. The Company is reporting against the 3rd Edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations as required by ASX. It is noted that the current version of the Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (the 4th Edition) was released on 27 February 2019 and takes effect for a listed entity's first full financial year commencing on or after 1 January 2020. The Company will therefore report against the 4th Edition in 2020. Where the Company's compliance with the Principles and Recommendations is reflected in a separate document or policy, a reference to the location of that document or policy is included in this statement. References in this statement to "reporting period" are to the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Principle 1 - Lay solid foundations for management and oversight Recommendation 1.1 - comply A listed entity should disclose: the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. In order to clearly articulate the responsibilities of the Board, Committees of the Board and management, the Company has adopted charters to outline the roles of each of these bodies. The Company's Board Charter sets out (amongst other things): the roles and responsibilities of the Board and of management; the matters expressly reserved to the Board; and the matters delegated to management. A copy of the Board Charter is located at: https://www.cooperenergy.com.au/our-company/corporate-governance-and-policies/corporate-governance/board-charter The Audit Committee, the Risk and Sustainability Committee, the People and Remuneration, and the Nomination Committee have also been referred responsibilities by the Board as set out in each Committee's Charter. The Charters for the Committees are located at: https://www.cooperenergy.com.au/our-company/corporate-governance-and-policies/corporate- governance Recommendation 1.2 - comply A listed entity should: undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.

2 Prior to the appointment of a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election as a director, the Company undertakes checks which it believes are appropriate to verify a director's character, experience, education, criminal record and bankruptcy history including: for new directors, background and reference checking; and

for new directors and for all directors annually (including those put forward for election), requiring the person to complete and sign a questionnaire providing and verifying information in relation to the person's current and previous positions, directorships, bankruptcy history, criminal history and any potential conflicts of interests . The Company ensures that all material information in its possession relevant to a shareholder's decision whether to elect or re-elect a director, including the information referred to in Recommendation 1.2, is provided to shareholders in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting. Recommendation 1.3 - comply A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. It is important that each director and senior executive of the Company has a clear understanding of their role and responsibilities, and of the Company's expectations. Accordingly, each director and senior executive of the Company has an agreement in writing with the Company which sets out the key terms and conditions of their appointment including their duties, rights and responsibilities and (to the extent applicable) the matters referred to in the commentary to Recommendation 1.3. Recommendation 1.4 - comply The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. The Company Secretary has a direct line of reporting to the Chairman and is responsible for: advising and supporting the Chairman and the Board and its committees to manage the day to day governance framework of the Company;

assisting with Board effectiveness by monitoring whether applicable Board and committee policies, procedures and charters are followed and coordinating timely completion and despatch of Board agendas and papers; and

assisting with all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board including advising on governance matters and assisting with induction and professional development of Directors. The responsibilities of the Company Secretary are set out in the Board Charter located at: http://www.cooperenergy.com.au/our-company/corporate-governance-and-policies/corporate-governance/board-charter

3 Recommendation 1.5 - comply A listed entity should: have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; disclose that policy or a summary of it; and disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and either: the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. One of the Company's core values is fairness and respect; which includes valuing diversity and difference and acting without prejudice. The Company believes that decision-making is enhanced through diversity and supports and encourages diversity at all levels of the organisation in accordance with the Company's Equal Opportunity & Diversity Policy. A copy of that Policy is located at: https://www.cooperenergy.com.au/our-company/corporate-governance-and-policies/corporate-governance/equal-opportunity-diversity-policy The People and Remuneration Committee is responsible for recommending to the Board any measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and annually reviewing any such objectives and the Company's progress towards achieving them. The Committee reviews and reports to the Board at least annually on the relative proportion of women and men appointed or employed within the Company group. Refer Committee Charter located at: https://www.cooperenergy.com.au/our-company/corporate-governance-and-policies/corporate-governance/people-and-remuneration-committee-charter The Company strives to provide the best possible opportunities for current and prospective employees of all backgrounds in such a manner that best adds to overall shareholders value and which reflects the values, principles and spirit of the Equal Opportunity & Diversity Policy. The directors believe that diversity is a relevant consideration for constitution of an effective Board, as discussed at Recommendation 2.2. For the financial year ended 30 June 2019, the Company had a total of: 19 women employees out of a total of 56 employees (53.5 FTE) across the organisation;

2 women employees out of a total of 7 employees in senior executive positions (excluding the Managing Director); and

2 women directors out of a total of 6 directors on the Board (including the Managing Director). The measurable objective to achieve gender diversity adopted by the Board involved a gender representation target of at least 30% participation by women in each of the categories above, noting that the Australian Women in Resources Alliance has set a goal to achieve 25% women in the resource industry workforce by 2020. Across the whole organisation, women represented 34% of the workforce employed by the Company. Women represented 29% of the senior executives and 33% of the Board. "Senior executive" means the seven Executive KMP listed in the Remuneration Report for the 2019 financial year contained within the Company's 2019 Annual Report (excluding the Managing

4 Director). As at the date of this report, there are 8 Executive KMP including the Managing Director, 2 of whom are women (25%). Recommendation 1.6 - comply A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. The performance of the Board is reviewed annually against measures in a manner that the Board deems appropriate. The review has regard to various matters including those set out in the Board Charter (under "Measurement of performance") located at: http://www.cooperenergy.com.au/our-company/corporate-governance-and-policies/corporate-governance/board-charter The Nomination Committee assists the Board as required with the evaluation of performance of the Board, its Committees and individual directors (including the Managing Director). Refer Committee Charter located at: https://www.cooperenergy.com.au/our-company/corporate-governance-and-policies/corporate-governance/nomination-committee-charter A comprehensive performance evaluation of the Board was undertaken in the previous reporting period by an independent external facilitator in accordance with these processes. Given the timing of the review of this work by the Board (being towards the end of the previous reporting period) the Board did not undertake a further self-evaluation of performance during the reporting period and instead concentrated on a self-assessment of their skills and experience to be included in the revised skills matrix. Recommendation 1.7 - comply A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process The Managing Director reviews the performance of the senior executives annually with the assistance of the People and Remuneration Committee. These evaluations take into account criteria such as the achievement toward the Company's performance benchmarks and the achievement of individual performance objectives. During the reporting period, a performance evaluation of the senior executives was undertaken by the Company in accordance with these processes.

5 Principle 2 - Structure the board to add value Recommendation 2.1 - comply The board of a listed entity should: have a nomination committee which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: the charter of the committee; the members of the committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. The Company had established a Remuneration & Nomination Committee which, in the financial year ended 30 June 2019, comprised 3 non-executive directors, all of whom were independent directors and which was chaired by an independent director. With effect from 19 June 2019, certain of the Board Committees were restructured, with the Remuneration and Nomination Committee separated into the People and Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. In accordance with the Nomination Committee's Charter, the Committee will comprise not less than 3 non-executive directors who will be independent directors. In addition, the chairman of the People and Remuneration Committee will be a member of the Committee. That Charter is located at: https://www.cooperenergy.com.au/our-company/corporate-governance-and-policies/corporate-governance/nomination-committee-charter The Nomination Committee currently comprises all Non-executive Directors and the Managing Director has a standing invitation to attend. The Chairman of the Board is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee. The first meeting of the standalone Nomination Committee was held on 8 August 2019. For the purposes of the financial year ended 30 June 2019, the previous Remuneration & Nomination Committee's members, the number of times the Committee met throughout the reporting period and the attendance of the Committee's members at those meetings is set out in the Directors' Report contained in the 2019 Annual Report. A copy of the 2019 Annual Report is located at: http://www.cooperenergy.com.au/investor-information/reports Recommendation 2.2 - comply A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. The Board regularly evaluates the mix of skills, experience and diversity at the Board level. The Board believes that a highly credentialed Board, with a diversity of background, skills and perspectives, will be effective in supporting and enabling delivery of good governance and sustainable performance for the Company and value for the Company's shareholders. In the reporting year, the Board undertook a review of its board skills matrix, the purpose of which was to ensure that the directors hold appropriate qualifications and experience to discharge their duties effectively and add value. As a part of that process, the Board assessed their individual skills and expertise against criteria relevant to the Company given its current activities and strategic objectives.

