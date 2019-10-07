Cooper Energy : 2019 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form 08 October 2019

Resolution 3 - Approval of amended Equity Incentive Plan

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.2 Exception 9(b) and for all other purposes, the Company's equity incentive plan (as amended), as summarised in the Explanatory Notes, and the grant of rights and issues of shares under that plan (as amended), be approved."

Note: A voting exclusion for this Resolution is set out under Important Information below.

Resolution 4 - Approval of amendment of terms of rights previously issued to Mr David Maxwell, Managing Director

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the amendment of the terms of 3,831,347 performance rights and 9,931,619 share appreciation rights previously issued to Mr David Maxwell pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan, as described in the Explanatory Notes, be approved."

Note: A voting exclusion for this Resolution is set out under Important Information below.

Resolution 5 - Issue of rights to Mr David Maxwell, Managing Director

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the issue to

Mr David Maxwell of performance rights and share appreciation rights pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan as described in the Explanatory Notes, be approved."

Note: A voting exclusion for this Resolution is set out under Important Information below.

Resolution 6 - Renewal of proportional takeover provisions

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That pursuant to section 648G of the Corporations Act, the existing proportional takeover approval provision in clause 163 of the Constitution is renewed for a period of three years, commencing on the date of the expiry of the last renewal period for clause 163."

By order of the Board

Amelia Jalleh

Company Secretary

8 October 2019