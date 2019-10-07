Cooper Energy : 2019 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form 08 October 2019

To assist you in deciding how to vote on the Resolutions, further details as background information to the Resolutions are set out in the Explanatory Notes forming part of this Notice of Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting of Cooper Energy Limited
ABN 93 096 170 295 (Company) will be held at 10.30 am (ACDT) on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at Level 1, 43 Franklin Street, Adelaide, South Australia.
Business
Financial Statements and Reports
To receive and consider the Company's Annual Report, Directors' Report (incorporating the Remuneration Report) and Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.
Note: There is no vote on this item.
Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That the Remuneration Report as set out in the Directors' Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."
Note: A voting exclusion for this Resolution is set out under Important Information below.
Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr John Conde AO as a director
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That Mr John Conde, a director of the Company who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 5.1 of the Constitution and being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company."
2
Resolution 3 - Approval of amended Equity Incentive Plan
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.2 Exception 9(b) and for all other purposes, the Company's equity incentive plan (as amended), as summarised in the Explanatory Notes, and the grant of rights and issues of shares under that plan (as amended), be approved."
Note: A voting exclusion for this Resolution is set out under Important Information below.
Resolution 4 - Approval of amendment of terms of rights previously issued to Mr David Maxwell, Managing Director
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the amendment of the terms of 3,831,347 performance rights and 9,931,619 share appreciation rights previously issued to Mr David Maxwell pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan, as described in the Explanatory Notes, be approved."
Note: A voting exclusion for this Resolution is set out under Important Information below.
Resolution 5 - Issue of rights to Mr David Maxwell, Managing Director
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the issue to
Mr David Maxwell of performance rights and share appreciation rights pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan as described in the Explanatory Notes, be approved."
Note: A voting exclusion for this Resolution is set out under Important Information below.
Resolution 6 - Renewal of proportional takeover provisions
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:
"That pursuant to section 648G of the Corporations Act, the existing proportional takeover approval provision in clause 163 of the Constitution is renewed for a period of three years, commencing on the date of the expiry of the last renewal period for clause 163."
By order of the Board
Amelia Jalleh
Company Secretary
8 October 2019
3
Important Information
The information set out below forms part of this Notice of Meeting.
Voting exclusion for Resolution 1
In accordance with the Corporations Act, the Company will disregard any votes cast (regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast) on Resolution 1 by the Company's Key Management Personnel (KMP), as named in the Remuneration Report, or by any Closely Related Party of a member of the KMP.
However, the Company will not disregard a vote if the vote:
is cast by that person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, in accordance with directions on the proxy form; or
is cast by that person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, and the proxy form expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the undirected proxy as the Chairman decides.
If you appoint the Chairman as your proxy on this Resolution and the proxy is not directed, you expressly authorise the Chairman to cast your vote on this Resolution.
The Chairman intends to vote all available proxies including undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 1.
Voting exclusions for Resolutions 3, 4 and 5
In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3, 4 or 5 by or on behalf of Mr Maxwell, his nominee or any of their Associates.
However, the Company will not disregard a vote if the vote:
is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 3, 4 or 5, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 3, 4 or 5, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.
In addition, in accordance with the Corporations Act, the Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 3, 4 or 5 by the Company's KMP, as named in the Remuneration Report, or by any Closely Related Party of a member of the KMP acting as a proxy.
However, the Company will not disregard a vote if the vote:
is cast by that person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 3, 4 or 5, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
is cast by that person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, and the proxy form expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the undirected proxy as the Chairman decides.
If you appoint the Chairman as your proxy on Resolution 3, 4 or 5 and the proxy is not directed, you expressly authorise the Chairman to cast your vote on the relevant Resolution.
The Chairman intends to vote all available proxies including undirected proxies in favour of Resolutions 3, 4 and 5
Entitlement to vote
For the purpose of voting at the AGM, shares in the Company will be taken to be held by the persons who are registered as Shareholders in the Company at Close of Business (ACDT) on Tuesday 5 November 2019.
Voting in person
Please arrive at the venue 15 minutes before the start of the AGM so the Company may check shareholding against the Share Register and note attendances.
Voting by proxy
A proxy form accompanies this Notice. A Shareholder who is entitled to vote at the AGM may appoint not more than two people as proxy to vote in the Shareholder's place. The proxy need not be a Shareholder. A Shareholder that appoints two proxies may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy may exercise, failing which each proxy may exercise half the Shareholder's votes.
4
If the proxy chooses to vote, the proxy must vote in accordance with the directions on the proxy form. If a Shareholder does not indicate on the proxy form the manner in which the proxy is to vote, the proxy may vote as he or she thinks fit.
To vote by proxy, the proxy form (together with the original or certified copy of any power of attorney or other authority under which the form is signed, if any) must be received at the Share Registrar no later than 10.30am (ACDT) on Tuesday 5 November 2019 via any of the following methods.
Proxy Forms received after this time will not be valid for the purposes of the AGM.
Online:
www.investorvote.com.au
By mobile:
Scan the QR Code on your proxy form and follow the prompts
By post:
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
GPO Box 242
Melbourne Victoria 3001
By facsimile (within Australia):
1800 783 447
By facsimile (outside Australia): +61 3 9473 2555
By hand:
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
Level 5, 115 Grenfell Street
Adelaide South Australia 5000
For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians): Visit www.intermediaryonline.com to submit your voting intentions.
Voting by corporate representative
A body corporate Shareholder may appoint an individual as a corporate representative to vote at the AGM. Corporate representatives must lodge a certificate of appointment with the Company and/or the Share Registrar before the AGM or at the registration desk on the day of the AGM. Certificates of appointment of corporate representatives are available on request by contacting the Share Registrar on 1300 655 248 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4887 (outside Australia).
Questions from Shareholders
The Chairman will allow a reasonable opportunity for Shareholders at the AGM:
to ask questions about the management and performance of the Company; and
to ask the auditor questions about the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of the Auditor's Report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the financial statements and the independence of the auditors in relation to the conduct of the audit.
Shareholders may submit a written question to the auditors relevant to the content of the Auditor's Report or the conduct of the audit of the Annual Report by no later than 10.30am (ACDT) on Thursday 31 October 2019 via any of the following:
By post:
Attention: Company Secretary
GPO Box 1819, Adelaide
South Australia 5001
By facsimile (within Australia): 08 8100 4997
By facsimile (outside Australia): +61 8 8100 4997
By email:
customerservice@cooperenergy.com.au
Enquiries
Shareholders are invited to contact the Company Secretary, Ms Amelia Jalleh on +61 8 8100 4900 or customerservice@cooperenergy.com.au if they have any queries in respect of the matters set out in these documents.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 23:06:01 UTC