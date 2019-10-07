Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cooper Energy Limited    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/07
0.565 AUD   +0.89%
07:07pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Annual Report 08 October 2019
PU
07:07pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Sustainability Report 08 October 2019
PU
07:07pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form 08 October 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : 2019 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form 08 October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

Notice of 2019

Annual General Meeting

Notice of Annual General

Meeting and Explanatory

Memorandum

Date of meeting:

Thursday 7 November 2019

Time of meeting: 10:30 am

(Australian Central Daylight Time)

Place of meeting:

Level 1, 43 Franklin Street, Adelaide

This is an important document. Please read it carefully and in its entirety.

If you do not understand it, please consult with your professional advisers.

If you are unable to attend the Annual General Meeting (AGM), please complete the Proxy Form enclosed and return it in accordance with the instructions set out in that form.

The annual report is available online, visit

http://www.cooperenergy.com.au/investor-information/reports

Notice of 2019

Annual General Meeting

Background Information

To assist you in deciding how to vote on the Resolutions, further details as background information to the Resolutions are set out in the Explanatory Notes forming part of this Notice of Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting of Cooper Energy Limited

ABN 93 096 170 295 (Company) will be held at 10.30 am (ACDT) on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at Level 1, 43 Franklin Street, Adelaide, South Australia.

Business

Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the Company's Annual Report, Directors' Report (incorporating the Remuneration Report) and Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

Note: There is no vote on this item.

Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report as set out in the Directors' Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."

Note: A voting exclusion for this Resolution is set out under Important Information below.

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr John Conde AO as a director

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr John Conde, a director of the Company who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 5.1 of the Constitution and being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company."

2

Resolution 3 - Approval of amended Equity Incentive Plan

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.2 Exception 9(b) and for all other purposes, the Company's equity incentive plan (as amended), as summarised in the Explanatory Notes, and the grant of rights and issues of shares under that plan (as amended), be approved."

Note: A voting exclusion for this Resolution is set out under Important Information below.

Resolution 4 - Approval of amendment of terms of rights previously issued to Mr David Maxwell, Managing Director

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the amendment of the terms of 3,831,347 performance rights and 9,931,619 share appreciation rights previously issued to Mr David Maxwell pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan, as described in the Explanatory Notes, be approved."

Note: A voting exclusion for this Resolution is set out under Important Information below.

Resolution 5 - Issue of rights to Mr David Maxwell, Managing Director

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the issue to

Mr David Maxwell of performance rights and share appreciation rights pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan as described in the Explanatory Notes, be approved."

Note: A voting exclusion for this Resolution is set out under Important Information below.

Resolution 6 - Renewal of proportional takeover provisions

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That pursuant to section 648G of the Corporations Act, the existing proportional takeover approval provision in clause 163 of the Constitution is renewed for a period of three years, commencing on the date of the expiry of the last renewal period for clause 163."

By order of the Board

Amelia Jalleh

Company Secretary

8 October 2019

3

Important Information

The information set out below forms part of this Notice of Meeting.

Voting exclusion for Resolution 1

In accordance with the Corporations Act, the Company will disregard any votes cast (regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast) on Resolution 1 by the Company's Key Management Personnel (KMP), as named in the Remuneration Report, or by any Closely Related Party of a member of the KMP.

However, the Company will not disregard a vote if the vote:

  • is cast by that person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, in accordance with directions on the proxy form; or
  • is cast by that person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on this Resolution, and the proxy form expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the undirected proxy as the Chairman decides.

If you appoint the Chairman as your proxy on this Resolution and the proxy is not directed, you expressly authorise the Chairman to cast your vote on this Resolution.

The Chairman intends to vote all available proxies including undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 1.

Voting exclusions for Resolutions 3, 4 and 5

In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3, 4 or 5 by or on behalf of Mr Maxwell, his nominee or any of their Associates.

However, the Company will not disregard a vote if the vote:

  • is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 3, 4 or 5, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
  • is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 3, 4 or 5, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

In addition, in accordance with the Corporations Act, the Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 3, 4 or 5 by the Company's KMP, as named in the Remuneration Report, or by any Closely Related Party of a member of the KMP acting as a proxy.

However, the Company will not disregard a vote if the vote:

  • is cast by that person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 3, 4 or 5, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
  • is cast by that person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, and the proxy form expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the undirected proxy as the Chairman decides.

If you appoint the Chairman as your proxy on Resolution 3, 4 or 5 and the proxy is not directed, you expressly authorise the Chairman to cast your vote on the relevant Resolution.

The Chairman intends to vote all available proxies including undirected proxies in favour of Resolutions 3, 4 and 5

Entitlement to vote

For the purpose of voting at the AGM, shares in the Company will be taken to be held by the persons who are registered as Shareholders in the Company at Close of Business (ACDT) on Tuesday 5 November 2019.

Voting in person

Please arrive at the venue 15 minutes before the start of the AGM so the Company may check shareholding against the Share Register and note attendances.

Voting by proxy

A proxy form accompanies this Notice. A Shareholder who is entitled to vote at the AGM may appoint not more than two people as proxy to vote in the Shareholder's place. The proxy need not be a Shareholder. A Shareholder that appoints two proxies may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy may exercise, failing which each proxy may exercise half the Shareholder's votes.

4

If the proxy chooses to vote, the proxy must vote in accordance with the directions on the proxy form. If a Shareholder does not indicate on the proxy form the manner in which the proxy is to vote, the proxy may vote as he or she thinks fit.

To vote by proxy, the proxy form (together with the original or certified copy of any power of attorney or other authority under which the form is signed, if any) must be received at the Share Registrar no later than 10.30am (ACDT) on Tuesday 5 November 2019 via any of the following methods.

Proxy Forms received after this time will not be valid for the purposes of the AGM.

Online:

www.investorvote.com.au

By mobile:

Scan the QR Code on your proxy form and follow the prompts

By post:

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd

GPO Box 242

Melbourne Victoria 3001

By facsimile (within Australia):

1800 783 447

By facsimile (outside Australia): +61 3 9473 2555

By hand:

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd

Level 5, 115 Grenfell Street

Adelaide South Australia 5000

For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians): Visit www.intermediaryonline.com to submit your voting intentions.

Voting by corporate representative

A body corporate Shareholder may appoint an individual as a corporate representative to vote at the AGM. Corporate representatives must lodge a certificate of appointment with the Company and/or the Share Registrar before the AGM or at the registration desk on the day of the AGM. Certificates of appointment of corporate representatives are available on request by contacting the Share Registrar on 1300 655 248 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4887 (outside Australia).

Questions from Shareholders

The Chairman will allow a reasonable opportunity for Shareholders at the AGM:

  • to ask questions about the management and performance of the Company; and
  • to ask the auditor questions about the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of the Auditor's Report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the financial statements and the independence of the auditors in relation to the conduct of the audit.

Shareholders may submit a written question to the auditors relevant to the content of the Auditor's Report or the conduct of the audit of the Annual Report by no later than 10.30am (ACDT) on Thursday 31 October 2019 via any of the following:

By post:

Attention: Company Secretary

GPO Box 1819, Adelaide

South Australia 5001

By facsimile (within Australia): 08 8100 4997

By facsimile (outside Australia): +61 8 8100 4997

By email:

customerservice@cooperenergy.com.au

Enquiries

Shareholders are invited to contact the Company Secretary, Ms Amelia Jalleh on +61 8 8100 4900 or customerservice@cooperenergy.com.au if they have any queries in respect of the matters set out in these documents.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 23:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
07:07pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form 08 October 2019
PU
07:07pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Annual Report 08 October 2019
PU
07:07pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Sustainability Report 08 October 2019
PU
09/26COOPER ENERGY : Otway drilling update
AQ
09/25COOPER ENERGY : Presentation to ExchangeSA 2019 26 September 2019
PU
09/25COOPER ENERGY : Otway drilling update 26 September 2019
PU
09/18COOPER ENERGY : Awarded Otway Basin offshore exploration permit
AQ
09/16COOPER ENERGY : Offshore Otway Exploration Program Update
AQ
09/15COOPER ENERGY : Offshore Otway Exploration Program Update 16 September 2019
PU
09/12COOPER ENERGY : Dombey-1 spudded onshore Otway Basin
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 225 M
EBIT 2020 81,0 M
Net income 2020 50,0 M
Debt 2020 78,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,42x
EV / Sales2021 3,33x
Capitalization 916 M
Chart COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,68  AUD
Last Close Price 0,57  AUD
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED25.84%634
CNOOC LIMITED-5.10%68 102
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.19%63 256
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.68%43 074
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.83%39 778
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.43%31 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group