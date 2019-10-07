Cooper Energy : 2019 Sustainability Report 08 October 2019
2019 Sustainability Report
Cooper Energy
We find, develop and commercialise oil and gas.
We do this with care and strive to provide attractive returns for our shareholders and good commercial outcomes for our customers.
Our values and what they mean.
We have chosen to be a values-driven business.
We strive to think, decide and act at all times in accordance with our
7 core values:
Care: prioritising safety, health, the environment and community
Integrity: striving to be consistent; staying true to our values and being accountable for our actions
Fairness and Respect: valuing diversity and difference; acting without prejudice; and communicating with courtesy
Transparency: being honest; addressing problems; and being clear with our communications
Collaboration: sharing ideas and knowledge; encouraging cooperation; listening to our stakeholders; and building long term relationships
Awareness: taking account of all identified key issues in our decisions and considering future impacts
Commitment: staying focused on core objectives; making pragmatic, quality technical and commercial decisions; and being decisive with the courage of our convictions
1 UN Brundtland Commission, 1987
Cover: On board Diamond Offshore Ocean Monarch in
VIC/P44, offshore Otway Basin, Victoria
"Sustainable Development
is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."1
Table of Contents
Managing Director's Review
3
Our FY19 Sustainability Performance
4
Our Sustainability Approach
5
Definition of Sustainability
5
Cooper Energy Values
5
Governance
5
Risk Management
5
Material Sustainability Issues
5
Managing Director's Review
Reporting Framework
5
About this Report
6
Scope of this report
6
Ethics and business conduct
6
Code of Conduct
6
Our People
8
Our operating model
8
Culture
8
Talent and Resourcing
8
Engagement and Enablement
8
Diversity and Inclusion
8
Learning and Development
10
Health and Safety
12
Our Safety Performance
12
Health and Well-being Initiatives
12
Environment
14
Our environmental performance
14
Environmental Initiatives
14
Community
15
Marine and Fishing Industries
15
Sponsorship initiatives
15
Climate Change
16
Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
16
Emissions Summary
18
Emissions Boundaries
18
Energy Produced
18
Operational Emissions - Scope 1
18
Initiatives to reduce Scope 1 emissions
18
Purchased Electricity Emissions - Scope 2
19
Indirect and Customer Emissions - Scope 3
19
Adapting to the Impacts of Climate Change
19
Risks and Opportunities
19
Scenarios
19
Direct Contributions to the Economy
20
Cooper Energy Product Mix
20
The role of Natural Gas
20
Jobs, Royalties & Taxes
20
Glossary
Inside back cover
Welcome to Cooper Energy's first standalone sustainability report. As we grow to a position in the ASX 200 index, it is appropriate for us to provide increased detail regarding our performance and initiatives in this area.
Cooper Energy chooses to be a values driven organisation. This is a simple statement to make but requires significant effort to put into practical effect. We place particular importance on the central value of Care. This encompasses a balanced approach to all of our activities and all of our decisions, prioritising safety, health, the environment and the communities in which we work.
During 2019, Cooper Energy continued its rapid growth trajectory and matured significantly as an offshore oil and gas operator.
Our service partners are a critical part of the Cooper Energy team. Together with our service partners we drilled, completed and tested the Sole-3 and Sole-4 development wells and fabricated and installed the 64 kilometre subsea pipeline and associated control umbilical. Once the upgrade to the Orbost Gas Plant is completed, Cooper Energy will deliver gas from Sole to our south-east Australian gas customers.
The company also managed a significant repair and upgrade to the subsea control system at the Casino Henry operations, offshore in the Otway Basin which positions this asset for future growth. Meanwhile, almost in the background, we continued our production operations, delivering 6.6 PJs of gas and 240,000 barrels of oil to the south-east Australian domestic market.
These activities involved more than half-a-million hours of work in the 12 month period from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019. This was completed with zero recordable injuries, which is a pleasing safety record over this period and a tribute to the positive safety culture embedded in our organisation. In this period there was also an excellent environmental record with zero reportable incidents. These are results to be proud of and sustained attention will be required to maintain this performance.
Cooper Energy has an empowered and enabled workforce, as demonstrated by the results from the extensive staff survey we conducted in July 2018. Following the survey, we are progressing several initiatives which focus on upgrading our systems and processes as we grow and the further training and development of key functional leaders.
I am pleased to be able to report that 34% of our staff workforce are female; 29% when we consider both staff and contractors. The ability to attract and retain a diverse workforce gives us a competitive advantage in having a team with broad experience, skills and viewpoints.
Cooper Energy is proactive within the communities in which it operates in establishing and maintaining relationships and promoting the benefits that gas brings. The commercial fishing industry is a key stakeholder where we have good relationships via the industry fishing organisations.
Natural gas has a significant and growing role as the cleanest-burning fossil fuel in a world transitioning to a lower carbon economy.
The Sustainable Development Scenario from the International Energy Agency suggests an 11% increase in global gas demand by 2025. This compares with their slower transition scenario which suggests a 43% increase in gas demand through to 2040.
At a local level, the forecasts indicate a growing gas supply-demand imbalance in south-east Australia through the next decade. Cooper Energy is focused and positioned to increase gas supply to help reduce this imbalance.
The development and growth of Cooper Energy is made possible by the dedication, diligence and hard work of our people and the acceptance of the communities where we work. I thank our staff, contractors, service providers and the communities we work with for their contribution to our success. I invite and welcome your feedback on our performance as we continue our journey.
David Maxwell
2
3
Our FY19 Sustainability Performance
SafetyEnvironment
Our Sustainability Approach
Definition of Sustainability Cooper Energy has adopted the definition of sustainability developed by the UN Brundtland Commission in 1987:
"Sustainable Development is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."
505,300
Zero
hours worked
Zero
reportable incidents
recordable injuries
Growth
Opportunity
Gas growth
>40%
by 2040 in carbon
constrained
world1
PeopleCommunity
29%
female workforce
28
170%
sponsorship
of industry benchmark
initiatives approved
1 Based on International Energy Agency New Policies Scenario
Cooper Energy Values
2019 has seen heightened recognition of the role of corporate culture in company decision-making and its implications for corporate reputation and trust. Cooper Energy has long been a values-driven organisation; seeking to deliver sustainable growth in total shareholder return whilst managing its business and making decisions with the Cooper Energy Values of care, integrity, fairness and respect, collaboration, awareness, transparency and commitment.
The articulation of values is no guarantee of their recognition or adherence. The values must guide decisions and what is acceptable behaviour. In this context, it is heartening to note the results of the independently conducted and benchmarked staff perception study. The study noted an extremely high level of staff engagement, comparable to high performing industry benchmarks. In particular it highlighted the clear and promising strategic direction, respect and recognition within the workforce and confidence in the company's leaders.
Governance
Cooper Energy's Board has overall oversight regarding corporate governance responsibilities. These responsibilities are discharged in accord with the various policies, including the Code of Conduct, the Risk Management Policy and the Equal Opportunity and Diversity Policy.
The corporate governance policies and procedures are reviewed annually against ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. The Cooper Energy Values and Code of Conduct are articulated and regularly reinforced through the actions of senior management and staff. Whistle blower procedures are in place should they be necessary.
Risk Management
Risk is inherent in Cooper Energy's business. Consequently, effective risk management is essential to the viability of the company, over short, medium and long term time horizons.
The Risk and Sustainability Committee of the Board, which comprises 3 non-executive directors, supports the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities in relation to risk management and the company's sustainability policies and practices.
Day-to-day management of risk, is carried out by the Management Team, with oversight from the Health Safety Environment and Community Committee, which is chaired by the Managing Director.
Material risks are documented in the Corporate Risk Register. At least twice yearly, General Managers review the risks in their areas of responsibility and formally sign off on their accountability for the risks and the implementation and maintenance of risk reduction measures and action plans to manage and mitigate those risks.
The risk management process is currently being reviewed and upgraded consistent with what is required for a larger and growing company.
Details of the Risk and Sustainability Committee Charter and Health Safety Environment and Community protocols are available in the Corporate Governance and Polices section of the company's website.
Material Sustainability Issues
A subset of the risks included in the Corporate Risk Register are assessed as material from a sustainability perspective. This assessment reflects the issues most critical to both the business and its stakeholders. The process allows us to track current issues and to identify emerging ones.
Key Material Sustainability Issues:
Safety and Health
Environmental Performance
Social Licence and Community Engagement
Climate Change Impacts
Reporting Framework
Cooper Energy is undertaking a review of the material sustainability topics in line with the principles of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework. Once complete, the GRI content index will be available on the Cooper Energy website.
4
5
About this report
Scope of this report
This report describes Cooper Energy's sustainability performance and covers assets owned by Cooper Energy for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019. People-related data refers to both employees and direct contractors.
Assets operated by Cooper Energy comprise:
Exploration
Otway Basin, offshore and onshore Victoria
Gippsland Basin, offshore Victoria
Development and production
Sole Gas Project; Gippsland Basin, offshore Victoria (in development)
Casino Henry Netherby "Casino Henry", Otway Basin, offshore Victoria
Non-production phase
Basker Manta oil / gas field, Gippsland Basin, offshore Victoria
Patricia Baleen gas field, Gippsland Basin, offshore Victoria
The Cooper Energy non-operated assets comprise:
Exploration
Otway Basin licences, onshore Victoria and South Australia
Cooper Basin licences, onshore Cooper Basin, South Australia
Production
Minerva gas field, Otway Basin, offshore Victoria
Minerva Gas Plant, Otway Basin, onshore Victoria
Oil fields in the western flank of the Cooper Basin, onshore South Australia
Offshore Otway Basin:
Gippsland Basin:
Gas production and exploration
Offshore gas development and exploration
• Casino Henry gas production and development
• Sole Gas Project
• Annie gas field
• Manta gas and liquids resource
• Exploration permits
• Exploration permits
Darwin
Ethics and business conduct
Transparency and Accountability, as embedded in our values, are key to the way we do business.
Brisbane
Perth Office
Adelaide
Sydney
Office
Melbourne
Code of Conduct
The Code of Conduct sets out the standards of behaviour expected of all Cooper Energy employees, directors, officers, contractors and consultants.
The key principles of this Code are that all personnel are expected to:
operate with care, prioritising the safety and health of all personnel, the environment and the communities in which Cooper Energy operates;
act honestly and with high standards of personal integrity;
comply with the laws and regulations that apply to Cooper Energy and its operations;
not knowingly participate in any illegal or unethical activity;
not misuse or take advantage of the property or information of, or their position in, Cooper Energy for personal gain or to cause detriment to Cooper Energy;
act in the best interests of Cooper Energy and not enter into any arrangement or participate in any activity that would conflict with Cooper Energy's best interests or that would be likely to negatively affect Cooper Energy's reputation; and
strive to be a good corporate citizen and achieve community respect.
There are a range of policies that underpin this Code. These policies are designed to foster and maintain ethical business conduct within Cooper Energy and govern such things as workplace and human resources practices, handling of confidential information, insider trading, risk management and legal compliance.
Hobart
Onshore Otway Basin:
Cooper Basin:
Gas exploration
Onshore oil production
• South Australia and Victoria
• Western flank oil production and exploration
6
7
