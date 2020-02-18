Cooper Energy : Announcement and webcast of FY20 First Half results 19 February 2020

ASX Announcement / Media Release

19 February 2020

Announcement and webcast of FY20 First Half results

Results for six months to 31 December to be announced Monday 24 February

Conference call and webcast 9 am AEDT

Cooper Energy will be announcing its results for the FY20 First Half, prior to market open on Monday 24 February. Managing Director David Maxwell and Chief Financial Officer Virginia Suttell will address a conference call/webcast presentation on the company's results from 9.00 am AEDT on the day.

Details for the call and webcast are as follows.

Webcast access:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5767/

Conference call:

The conference call can be accessed by the telephone numbers below and quotation of the specified Conference ID number.

Conference ID number: 10003572 Australia Toll-free: 1800 870 643 Australia Toll: +61 2 9007 3187 (can be used if dialing from international location)

International toll-freedial-in numbers are listed below. For countries not listed, the Australia Toll number provided above may be used.

Canada 1 855 881 1339 New Zealand 0800 453 055 China 4001 200 659 Singapore 800 1012 785 Hong Kong 800 966 806 United Kingdom 0800 051 8245 India 000 8001 008 443 United States 1 855 881 1339 Japan 005 3116 1281

Recording playback:

An archived recording of the presentation will also be accessible via the company's website from 2:30 pm AEDT on the day.

Further information:

Don Murchland

Investor Relations

+61 439 300 932 donm@cooperenergy.com.au

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an ASX200 exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia.

