COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
0.56 AUD   +3.70%
Cooper Energy : Announcement and webcast of FY20 First Half results 19 February 2020

02/18/2020 | 11:28pm EST

ASX Announcement / Media Release

19 February 2020

Announcement and webcast of FY20 First Half results

  • Results for six months to 31 December to be announced Monday 24 February
  • Conference call and webcast 9 am AEDT

Cooper Energy will be announcing its results for the FY20 First Half, prior to market open on Monday 24 February. Managing Director David Maxwell and Chief Financial Officer Virginia Suttell will address a conference call/webcast presentation on the company's results from 9.00 am AEDT on the day.

Details for the call and webcast are as follows.

Webcast access:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5767/

Conference call:

The conference call can be accessed by the telephone numbers below and quotation of the specified Conference ID number.

Conference ID number:

10003572

Australia Toll-free:

1800 870 643

Australia Toll:

+61 2 9007 3187 (can be used if dialing from international location)

International toll-freedial-in numbers are listed below. For countries not listed, the Australia Toll number provided above may be used.

Canada

1 855 881 1339

New Zealand

0800 453 055

China

4001 200 659

Singapore

800 1012 785

Hong Kong

800 966 806

United Kingdom

0800 051

8245

India

000 8001 008 443

United States

1 855 881

1339

Japan

005 3116 1281

Recording playback:

An archived recording of the presentation will also be accessible via the company's website from 2:30 pm AEDT on the day.

Further information:

Don Murchland

Investor Relations

+61 439 300 932 donm@cooperenergy.com.au

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an ASX200 exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia.

1

Approved and authorised by David Maxwell, Managing Director, Cooper Energy Limited Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide 5000; www.cooperenergy.com.au

Disclaimer: This ASX announcement contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors related to oil, gas and associated businesses. The expectations reflected in these statements are believed to be reasonable. However, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to diverge materially, including in respect of: price fluctuations and currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, actual demand, reserve estimates, loss of market, competition in the industry, risks (environmental, physical, political etc.), developments (regulatory and fiscal etc.), economic and financial market conditions in Australia and elsewhere, changes in project timings, approvals and cost estimates.

2

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 04:27:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 136 M
EBIT 2020 57,5 M
Net income 2020 41,8 M
Debt 2020 99,2 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 7,17x
EV / Sales2021 3,50x
Capitalization 878 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,66  AUD
Last Close Price 0,54  AUD
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED-7.44%607
CNOOC LIMITED-7.41%70 464
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.35%63 595
EOG RESOURCES INC.-11.02%43 586
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.95%37 162
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.60%34 824
