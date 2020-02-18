Cooper Energy : Announcement and webcast of FY20 First Half results 19 February 2020

ASX Announcement / Media Release
19 February 2020
Announcement and webcast of FY20 First Half results
-
Results for six months to 31 December to be announced Monday 24 February
-
Conference call and webcast 9 am AEDT
Cooper Energy will be announcing its results for the FY20 First Half, prior to market open on Monday 24 February. Managing Director David Maxwell and Chief Financial Officer Virginia Suttell will address a conference call/webcast presentation on the company's results from 9.00 am AEDT on the day.
Details for the call and webcast are as follows.
Webcast access:
https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5767/
Conference call:
The conference call can be accessed by the telephone numbers below and quotation of the specified Conference ID number.
|
Conference ID number:
|
10003572
|
Australia Toll-free:
|
1800 870 643
|
Australia Toll:
|
+61 2 9007 3187 (can be used if dialing from international location)
International toll-freedial-in numbers are listed below. For countries not listed, the Australia Toll number provided above may be used.
|
Canada
|
1 855 881 1339
|
New Zealand
|
0800 453 055
|
China
|
4001 200 659
|
Singapore
|
800 1012 785
|
Hong Kong
|
800 966 806
|
United Kingdom
|
0800 051
|
8245
|
India
|
000 8001 008 443
|
United States
|
1 855 881
|
1339
|
Japan
|
005 3116 1281
|
|
|
Recording playback:
An archived recording of the presentation will also be accessible via the company's website from 2:30 pm AEDT on the day.
Further information:
Don Murchland
Investor Relations
+61 439 300 932 donm@cooperenergy.com.au
Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an ASX200 exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia.
1
Approved and authorised by David Maxwell, Managing Director, Cooper Energy Limited Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide 5000; www.cooperenergy.com.au
Disclaimer: This ASX announcement contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors related to oil, gas and associated businesses. The expectations reflected in these statements are believed to be reasonable. However, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to diverge materially, including in respect of: price fluctuations and currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, actual demand, reserve estimates, loss of market, competition in the industry, risks (environmental, physical, political etc.), developments (regulatory and fiscal etc.), economic and financial market conditions in Australia and elsewhere, changes in project timings, approvals and cost estimates.
2
Disclaimer
Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 04:27:04 UTC