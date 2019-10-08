Log in
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED    (COE)   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/08
0.555 AUD   -1.77%
06:16pCOOPER ENERGY : Appendix 4G 09 October 2019
PU
06:16pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement 09 October 2019
PU
10/07COOPER ENERGY : 2019 Annual Report 08 October 2019
PU
Cooper Energy : Appendix 4G 09 October 2019

10/08/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

ABN/ARBN

Financial year ended

93 096 170 295

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

these pages of our annual report:

_____________________________________________

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 8 October 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date here:

8 October 2019

Sign here:

Company Secretary

Print name:

Amelia Jalleh

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found.

1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

board and management; and

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and

those delegated to management.

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

… and information about the respective roles and

responsibilities of our board and management (including

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management):

at this location:

http://www.cooperenergy.com.au/our-

company/corporate-governance-and-policies/corporate-

governance/board-charter

__________________________________________

Insert location here

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

person, or putting forward to security holders a

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

candidate for election, as a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

information in its possession relevant to a

Insert location here

decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a

director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

each director and senior executive setting out the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

terms of their appointment.

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

2

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

accountable directly to the board, through the chair,

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

on all matters to do with the proper functioning of

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

the board.

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have

a diversity policy

which

includes

with paragraph (a):

Governance Statement OR

requirements for the board or a relevant

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this

committee of the board to set measurable

at this location:

objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

recommendation is therefore not applicable

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's

_____________________________________________

progress in achieving them;

Insert location here

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

measurable objectives for achieving gender

at this location:

diversity set by the board or a relevant committee

https://www.cooperenergy.com.au/our-

of the

board in accordance

with the

entity's

company/corporate-governance-and-

diversity policy and its progress towards achieving

policies/corporate-governance/equal-opportunity-

them and either:

diversity-policy

(1) the respective proportions of men and women

___________________________________________

on the board, in senior executive positions and

Insert location here

across the whole organisation (including how

the entity has defined "senior executive" for

… the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

these purposes); or

set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

accordance with our diversity policy and our progress

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's

towards achieving them:

most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

defined in and published under that Act.

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or

(2):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

evaluating the performance of the board, its

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

committees and individual directors; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

whether a performance evaluation was undertaken

Insert location here

in the reporting period in accordance with that

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

evaluating the performance of its senior

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

executives; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

whether a performance evaluation was undertaken

Insert location here

in the reporting period in accordance with that

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that

Governance Statement OR

complies with paragraphs (1) and (2):

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom

we are an externally managed entity and this

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

are independent directors; and

recommendation is therefore not applicable

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at this location:

and disclose:

_____________________________________________

(3) the charter of the committee;

Insert location here

4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

(4) the members of the committee; and

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the

number of times the committee met

at this location:

throughout the period and the individual

https://www.cooperenergy.com.au/our-

attendances of the members at those meetings;

OR

company/corporate-governance-and-

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee,

policies/corporate-governance/nomination-

committee-charter

disclose that fact and the processes it employs to

_____________________________________________

address board succession issues and to ensure

Insert location here

that the board has the appropriate balance of

skills, knowledge, experience, independence and

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and

diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and

(5):

responsibilities effectively.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

Page 50 of the Company's 2019 Annual Report

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

  • the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at this location:
    _____________________________________________
    Insert location here

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

membership.

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 22:15:04 UTC
