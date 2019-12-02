Cooper Energy : Callawonga appraisal drilling campaign successful 03 December 2019

ASX Announcement / Media Release

Callawonga appraisal drilling campaign successful

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) announces successful conclusion of the four well appraisal program at the Callawonga oil field, Cooper Basin, South Australia by the PEL 92 Joint Venture. Cooper Energy has a 25% interest in the PEL 92 joint venture with the balance held by the Operator, Beach Energy.

The campaign commenced 5 November 2019, targeting information on the extent of the field to the north and east as illustrated by the well location and pre-drill field map in Figure 1 on the following page.

Results from the campaign are largely in line with pre-drill expectations and have helped define the field limits in the north and east. Callawonga-19, 20 and 21 intersected the top Namur Formation reservoir high to prognosis which, subject to a full field review, may result in increased field size and future development drilling.

Individual well results were as follows:

Callawonga-19, located approximately 500 metres east of Callawonga-12 was plugged and abandoned with oil shows after being drilled to a total depth of 1,550 metres;

located approximately 500 metres east of Callawonga-12 was plugged and abandoned with oil shows after being drilled to a total depth of 1,550 metres; Callawonga-20, located approximately 600 metres north-east of Callawonga-4 was plugged and abandoned with oil shows after being drilled to a total depth of 1,485 metres;

located approximately 600 metres north-east of Callawonga-4 was plugged and abandoned with oil shows after being drilled to a total depth of 1,485 metres; Callawonga-21, located approximately 500 metres south of Callawonga-4 was plugged and abandoned with oil shows after being drilled to a total depth of 1,494 metres; and

located approximately 500 metres south of Callawonga-4 was plugged and abandoned with oil shows after being drilled to a total depth of 1,494 metres; and Callawonga-22, located approximately 500 metres north of Callawonga-3 was plugged and abandoned as a dry hole after being drilled to a total depth of 1,477 metres.

The Callawonga appraisal campaign is to be followed immediately by a 4 well appraisal campaign at the Butlers Field, also located in PEL 92.

