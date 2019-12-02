Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cooper Energy Limited    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : Callawonga appraisal drilling campaign successful 03 December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 06:10pm EST

ASX Announcement / Media Release

3 December 2019

Callawonga appraisal drilling campaign successful

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) announces successful conclusion of the four well appraisal program at the Callawonga oil field, Cooper Basin, South Australia by the PEL 92 Joint Venture. Cooper Energy has a 25% interest in the PEL 92 joint venture with the balance held by the Operator, Beach Energy.

The campaign commenced 5 November 2019, targeting information on the extent of the field to the north and east as illustrated by the well location and pre-drill field map in Figure 1 on the following page.

Results from the campaign are largely in line with pre-drill expectations and have helped define the field limits in the north and east. Callawonga-19, 20 and 21 intersected the top Namur Formation reservoir high to prognosis which, subject to a full field review, may result in increased field size and future development drilling.

Individual well results were as follows:

  • Callawonga-19,located approximately 500 metres east of Callawonga-12 was plugged and abandoned with oil shows after being drilled to a total depth of 1,550 metres;
  • Callawonga-20,located approximately 600 metres north-east of Callawonga-4 was plugged and abandoned with oil shows after being drilled to a total depth of 1,485 metres;
  • Callawonga-21,located approximately 500 metres south of Callawonga-4 was plugged and abandoned with oil shows after being drilled to a total depth of 1,494 metres; and
  • Callawonga-22,located approximately 500 metres north of Callawonga-3 was plugged and abandoned as a dry hole after being drilled to a total depth of 1,477 metres.

The Callawonga appraisal campaign is to be followed immediately by a 4 well appraisal campaign at the Butlers Field, also located in PEL 92.

Further comment and information:

Andrew Thomas

Don Murchland

GM Exploration & Subsurface

Investor Relations

+61 8 8100 4900

+61 439 300 932

About Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an ASX listed exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focussed acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia

Disclaimer: This ASX announcement contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors related to oil, gas and associated businesses. The expectations reflected in these statements are believed to be reasonable. However, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to diverge materially, including in respect of: price fluctuations and currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, actual demand, reserve estimates, loss of market, competition in the industry, risks (environmental, physical, political etc.), developments (regulatory and fiscal etc.), economic and financial market conditions in Australia and elsewhere, changes in project timings, approvals and cost estimates.

1

Figure 1: Callawonga 2019 appraisal program, Cooper Basin, South Australia

2

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 23:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
06:10pCOOPER ENERGY : Callawonga appraisal drilling campaign successful 03 December 20..
PU
11/07COOPER ENERGY : 10 well appraisal Program commences in Cooper Basin, South Austr..
AQ
11/06COOPER ENERGY : Results of 2019 AGM 07 November 2019
PU
11/06COOPER ENERGY : 2019 AGM Managing Directors Presentation 07 November 2019
PU
11/06COOPER ENERGY : Managing Directors Address to Shareholders 2019 07 November 2019
PU
11/06COOPER ENERGY : Chairmans Address to Shareholders 2019 07 November 2019
PU
11/05COOPER ENERGY : 10 well appraisal program commences in Cooper Basin South Austra..
PU
11/04COOPER ENERGY : Dombey-1DW1 drilling rig release 05 November 2019
PU
10/15COOPER ENERGY : Investor pack October 2019 16 October 2019
PU
10/15COOPER ENERGY : New gas discovery at Dombey-1DW1
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 203 M
EBIT 2020 83,1 M
Net income 2020 54,3 M
Debt 2020 100 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,76x
EV / Sales2021 3,22x
Capitalization 868 M
Chart COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,68  AUD
Last Close Price 0,54  AUD
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED20.22%586
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.87%65 770
CNOOC LIMITED-6.25%64 794
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.70%41 247
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-37.16%34 455
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.66%33 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group