Cooper Energy : Chairmans Address to Shareholders 2019 07 November 2019

Address by the Chairman, John C Conde AO, to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Cooper Energy Limited 7 November 2019 The twelve months since our previous annual general meeting has been an eventful period for Cooper Energy: the offshore development of the Sole Gas Project was completed within schedule, within budget and, most pleasingly, with zero lost time injuries;

five new gas contracts have been secured;

new gas fields have been discovered offshore and onshore;

new exploration and production acreage with the potential to add value to the Otway and Gippsland basin gas hubs has been secured;

proved and probable reserves have risen after production of 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent and contingent resources have also increased;

drilling resumed successfully in the Cooper Basin at the Parsons oil field, and is expected to lead to reserve additions and expansion to the identified boundaries of the field; and

the company was admitted to the ASX200 investment index. Not everything has gone to plan. Production from Sole is yet to commence and the second well in our recent offshore programme was deferred following mooring line failures with the Diamond Offshore drill rig. Nonetheless, the past year has been successful for your company - evidenced by the appreciation in shareholder value. The company's market capitalisation has risen from $752 million to $940 million over the twelve months to 6 November and, at yesterday's close, the value of the company's stock at 58 cents per share was 23% higher. Full details of the company's performance for the 2019 financial year have been provided in the Annual Report lodged with the ASX and available from the company's website. It has also been mailed to those shareholders who elect to receive a hard copy. In October this year, the company published its inaugural Sustainability Report. This report addresses non- financial matters of significance to the company and the communities and environments in which we operate, such as safety, diversity, environmental management and exposure to climate change. Copies of both documents are available in this meeting. I do not propose to reiterate the information already published in those reports this morning but will address four important subjects: safety; the Sole Gas Project; the company's current position and outlook; and the south-east Australian gas market conditions and policy. 1 Safety Our first priority, day in, day out, is the safety and welfare of our employees, contractors and all who interact with our operations. The outcomes for the past twelve months are mixed. The company completed the financial year free of lost time injuries and with a recordable injury frequency rate of zero. This was very pleasing - but, of course, a zero-injury record is the only acceptable safety position and an outcome which we want to achieve every year. Nevertheless, zero lost time injuries and a zero recordable injury frequency rate are achievements which should not be taken for granted. A zero-injury performance can only be produced by the diligence of everyone in the company and all our contractors, every day in every workplace, protecting their own and their colleagues' safety. Our staff and contractors faced a wider range of operating tasks and environments in the 2019 financial year than previous years. We faced new challenges and more hazards, including work in marine environments on drill rigs, laying of subsea pipelines and umbilical cables, hyperbaric welding at depths of 72 metres below sea level and onshore where the welding of thousands of pipe-joins was completed. On behalf of shareholders I record our commendation to all our staff and our contractors on this achievement. Unfortunately, we have not maintained an injury-free performance in the new financial year. Regrettably, a lost time injury was recorded on the Ocean Monarch drill rig in September while it was on the Annie well site, albeit not under the direction of the company at the time. I am informed the person injured in that incident is recovering well and expects to return to work later this month - which we are very pleased to hear. Sole Gas Project The offshore development of the Sole gas field has been the company's most significant activity during the past two years. The success of the project, noted in my opening comments, warrants highlighting today. The offshore project was completed on time, without a single lost time injury during more than half a million work hours. Expenditure on the project to end-October of $346 million compares to the budget of $355 million. With contract close-out and commissioning costs to come, it is expected the offshore project will be delivered within budget. All projects start with detailed plans and strong resolve but, ultimately, capability is calibrated on performance. Cooper Energy's performance on the Sole Gas Project has affirmed its competence in its chosen core business: the commercialisation and development of offshore gas fields. The company's portfolio contains several gas development opportunities. Shareholders can be confident that the company has the capability to deliver new projects successfully, with careful custodianship of capital. Outlook The company has begun the new financial year well. Sales revenue for the 3 months to 30 September of $22.7 million was its highest quarter result yet. Production of 0.39 million boe was 22% above the previous quarter. The Annie and Dombey gas discoveries were announced. We look forward to the start of gas supply from the Sole gas field. This will bring a step change in the company's gas production and cash generation. Gas production is forecast to rise from the 18 TJ/day averaged in the 2019 financial year to in excess of 80 TJ/day once plant design rates are achieved. Sole is ready to supply gas to the Orbost Gas Plant. The first flow of gas from the field to the plant is scheduled to occur with its second phase commissioning which, on the latest advice from APA, is expected in late December 2019. This timing is dependent on APA's achieving certain milestones in the coming month - mechanical completion, followed by first phase commissioning using sales gas from the Eastern Gas Pipeline. This means that the current expectation for full production from Sole may be achieved subsequent to 31 December. 2 As you all know, some of our contracts to supply gas commence in January 2020. We are engaged collaboratively with our gas customers regarding any contingency arrangements that may be required to satisfy these customers' supply needs. This latest schedule for the Orbost Gas Plant commissioning, which is being managed by APA, is a disappointing delay from the schedule anticipated at our 2018 AGM. There is a corresponding deferral of production. As advised to the ASX, the company is receiving liquidated damages during the deferral period. The board shares the frustration shareholders have expressed with this delay to the start up. Notwithstanding this delay, we are looking forward to production from Sole this year, followed by a full year contribution in the next, and believe that this is the beginning of a strong growth trajectory. Many shareholders have shared the company's strategy to achieve this since the acquisition of our initial interest in Sole in May 2015 and we thank you for your support and confidence. With Sole production in sight, I will outline briefly the plans and opportunities the company has in place for 'growth after Sole'. Once Sole is in production, the company will have established the 'twin-hub' model envisaged in its strategy, with production from two regions, the Gippsland and Otway basins - the regions considered the most competitive sources of gas supply for south-east Australia. Both locations have a mixture of development and exploration opportunities with the potential to provide significant growth in the years 2022 to 2025. First, the discovery of the Annie gas field in the offshore Otway Basin was announced in September 2019. The new discovery is in a good location, being adjacent to existing producing fields and infrastructure. The field's development concept takes advantage of cost synergies realised through utilisation of the Minerva Gas Processing Plant which the company is acquiring. Then, in October 2019, we announced another gas discovery - Dombey in the onshore Otway Basin. Dombey requires testing and further analysis before we can advise of its potential. Like Annie, Dombey is in a favourable location, with proximity to existing pipelines and processing plant and significant gas customers. The company's work programme and plans for the coming six to twenty-four months will provide clarity on the scale, and timing, of growth to flow from its portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in the offshore and onshore Otway Basin and Gippsland Basin. The Managing Director will speak further about these opportunities. Gas markets and policy Shareholders may recall my comments last year about the gas market policy debate in Australia. We were concerned that calls for market intervention measures would be counter-productive because it would discourage new supply. Twelve months on, gas prices have not changed materially, gas exploration has increased and calls for intervention have intensified. Price data published by the ACCC has shown producer gas prices have remained within the band of $9/gigajoule to $11/gigajoule that prevailed 12 months ago. Cooper Energy experienced a strong response to its gas marketing during the year, with bids for gas within this price band being well in excess of the volume the company had on offer. On exploration, it is clear there has been an emphatic market-driven response. Gas exploration and production companies are committing substantial capital outlays to the discovery or development of new gas supplies. Our exploration programme in the Otway Basin was the first using an offshore rig in seven years. The two well programme was originally budgeted at $80 million for the joint venture. Our next programme has the potential to be larger, with drilling in both the offshore Otway and Gippsland basins and including three to five wells. Other companies are also risking capital to find new gas supplies for south- east Australia. The Ocean Monarch is drilling a deep water well currently for Esso in the Gippsland Basin. Beach Energy announced 3 recently a programme anticipating expenditure of $600 million and the drilling of eleven exploration and development wells in the Otway Basin in the next five years. Onshore gas exploration is also ongoing in the Otway, with drilling by Beach and Vintage Energy. Calls for more interventionist approaches referencing "traditional" or "historical" gas prices overlook the basic economics of supply and demand. The Sole gas field is an excellent case in point. South-east Australia's newest source of gas supply would have remained undeveloped if gas prices had been constrained to historical levels. Sole, which was discovered in 1973 and appraised successfully in 2002, was uneconomic until 2016. Annie is another example. The Annie prospect, identified shortly after 3-D seismic acquisition in 2001, remained undrilled until 2019. South-east Australia remains the best, and lowest cost, source of gas for south-east Australia. We have no doubt that there are other Soles and Annies out there: gas accumulations undrilled or considered uneconomic to develop, but which can provide competitive new sources of gas supply. Our experience shows strong demand exists for gas at current prices and that equity and finance markets are prepared to back their development. Increased supply is the best way to ensure competitive pricing prospectively. We advocate a collaborative and outcome-focussed dialogue among gas producers, users, retailers and government on what can be done to encourage gas exploration, gas reserves and gas supply. This will deliver sustainable competitive gas supply to customers in south east Australia. Concluding comments In closing, I acknowledge the work and support provided by my fellow directors over the past year. On behalf of the board, I also thank David Maxwell, his management team and all our staff and contractors for their contribution to the successes of the past twelve months. Our long-serving Company Secretary and General Counsel, Alison Evans, is leaving us and I thank her most sincerely for her tremendous contribution over six years. We have all valued Alison's kindness, her thoughtfulness, her loyalty and her wise counsel at all times and we wish her well. We have welcomed Amelia Jalleh to take over from Alison. Amelia has established herself already as a most capable and energetic member of the management team. She brings a depth of experience, including international, to the Company and I am sure she will make great contributions to the next phase of our development. As a result of everyone's hard work we are well positioned to continue to provide good returns to our shareholders, to serve our customers better and to provide a safe and caring environment for all our staff. Before I ask the Managing Director to speak to the meeting, I would like to note the honour accorded recently to Mr Maxwell when he was named the recipient of the 2019 John Doran Lifetime Achievement Award. This award is presented annually to recognise an individual with an outstanding long-term record of achievement to the Australian oil and gas industry. The reward recognises Mr Maxwell's achievements throughout his career. The citation referred to his leadership of Cooper Energy in rebuilding the company to be a significant gas supplier to south east Australia, taking it from a $48 million microcap company in 2016 to a circa $1 billion ASX 200 corporation now as particularly meritorious. As shareholders, we have been beneficiaries of his leadership through this period and I ask you to join me in recording by acclamation our congratulations to David on this award. I now ask the Managing Director, Mr David Maxwell, to address us. 4 Attachments Original document

