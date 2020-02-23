Cooper Energy : FY20 First half results and outlook - investor presentation 24 February 2020 0 02/23/2020 | 06:09pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FY20 First half results & outlook Investor presentation 24 February 2020 Minerva Gas Plant, Otway Basin Victoria Compliance statements and important information. This investor presentation ("Presentation") is issued by Cooper Energy Limited ABN 93 096 170 295 ("Cooper Energy" or "the company") ASX: COE. Summary information: This Presentation contains summary information about Cooper Energy and its activities as at the date of this Presentation and should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information which a shareholder or potential investor in Cooper Energy may require in order to determine whether to deal in Cooper Energy shares. The information in this Presentation is a general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Cooper Energy's periodic reports and other continuous disclosure announcements released to the Australian Securities Exchange, which are available at www.asx.com.au. Not financial product advice: This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Cooper Energy shares (nor does it or will it form any part of any contract to acquire Cooper Energy shares). It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Cooper Energy is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of Cooper Energy shares. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of Cooper Energy shares. Past performance: Past performance and pro forma historical financial information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance. The historical information included in this Presentation is, or is based on, information that has previously been released to the market. Future performance: This Presentation may contain certain statements and projections provided by or on behalf of Cooper Energy with respect to anticipated future undertakings. Forward looking words such as, "expect", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, distributions and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts, guidance on future earnings and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Qualified petroleum reserve and resources evaluator: This Presentation contains information on petroleum reserves and resources which is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full time employee of Cooper Energy holding the position of General Manager, Exploration & Subsurface, holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.41 and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears. Reserves and Contingent Resources estimates: Information on the company's reserves and resources and their calculation are provided in the appendices to this Presentation. Investment risk: An investment in Cooper Energy shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Cooper Energy. None of Cooper Energy, any of its related bodies corporate or any other person or organisation guarantees any particular rate of return or the performance of Cooper Energy, nor do any of them guarantee the repayment of capital from Cooper Energy or any particular tax treatment. Not an offer: This Presentation is not and should not be considered an offer or an invitation to acquire Cooper Energy shares or any other financial products and does not and will not form any part of any contract for the acquisition of Cooper Energy shares. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act")) ("U.S. Person"). Cooper Energy shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. Person absent registration except in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This document may not be distributed or released in the United States or to any U.S. person. Rounding: All numbers in this presentation have been rounded. As a result, some total figures may differ insignificantly from totals obtained from arithmetic addition of the rounded numbers presented. Currency: All financial information is expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise specified. P50 as it relates to costs is best estimate; P90 as it relates to costs is high estimate. Authorisation : Approved and authorised for release to ASX on 24 February 2020 by David Maxwell, Managing Director, Cooper Energy Limited. Address: Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide 5000. 2 February 2020 status and outlook Sole commissioning. Utility-style cash flows close. Gas contracted. New projects. Sole Plant commissioning with pipeline gas

Full production anticipated in March Gas contract book Fully contracted CY20

87% of planned production to June '22 under take or pay contracts

Sole fully contracted 1 for term supply to 2025 New projects Minerva Gas Plant integration underway

Otway Phase 3 Development (OP3D):

100+ PJ 2 gas from 2022-23

100+ PJ gas from 2022-23 Manta appraisal Finance Utility-style cash flow commences with Sole

cash flow commences with Sole Finance facility shifts to operating facility after Sole test ESG Sustainability Report including climate initiatives, risks & opportunities for gas

Governance, standards & processes upgrading

Community bushfire recovery support 1 Inclusive of extensions 2 Cooper Energy share approximately 50% 3 FY20 First half key outcomes Safety: Single LTI and Recordable case injury Sole Gas Project: Offshore completed. Orbost plant being commissioned. Offshore project completed within schedule and budget in July 2019

Orbost Gas Processing Plant upgrade construction completed January 2020 and gas introduced into plant for commissioning Financial & Gas business driving revenue and cash flow growth operating results: • Production of 0.66 MMboe vs 0.66 MMboe in pcp • Sales revenue up 8% to $39.1 million • Statutory net profit after tax of $ 6.3 million vs pcp statutory loss after tax of $12.6 million • Underlying EBITDAX up 11% to $16.3 million • Underlying loss after tax of $2.0 million down vs pcp profit after tax of $3.1 million • Cash flow from operations up from $(0.9) million to $31.4 million Production million boe 0.660.66 H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Net profit after tax $ million 6.3 (12.6) H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Growth: Accumulating the ingredients for the next wave of growth First half operating cash flow • Annie gas discovery $ million • Minerva Gas Plant acquired 31.4 • Offshore Otway exploration permit and production licence granted • Cooper Basin infill drilling program to remap fields and add production and reserves • Gippsland exploration permit granted (0.9) • Executive Leadership Team changes implemented and Cooper Energy Management System upgrade well advanced 4 H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Health, Safety, Environment and Community Safety: one lost time injury aboard Ocean Monarch. Inaugural Sustainability Report published. Safety Safety metrics FY20 H1 FY19 H1 • One LTI aboard Ocean Monarch (September 2019) Hours worked 181,738 271,779 • Contractor injured during rig maintenance operation while changing out drill line on Recordable incidents 1 0 Annie-1 well location. Now fully recovered and back to work Environment & Sustainability Lost time injuries 1 0 • Inaugural Sustainability Report published Lost time injury frequency rate 2.41 0 • Ongoing Emergency Response Readiness drills Total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR)1 2.41 2.99 Community Industry TRIFR2 3.48 4.07 • Support to bushfire-impacted communities in the Orbost region 1 TRIFR: Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate. Recordable incidents (Medical Treatment Injuries + Restricted Work/Transfer Case + Lost Time Injuries + Fatalities) per million hours worked. Calculated on a rolling 12-month basis. 2 Industry TRIFR is NOPSEMA benchmark for offshore Australian operations 5 Key financial results $ million unless otherwise indicated FY20 H1 FY19 H1 change Production MMboe 0.66 0.66 - 0% Sales revenue 39.1 36.2 ▲ 8% Other income 11.3 0.8 ▲ 1,312% Gross profit 14.1 16.8 ▼ (16)% Gross profit/Sales revenue % 36.1 46.4 ▼ (22)% Statutory profit/(loss) after tax 6.3 (12.6) ▲ 150% Underlying EBITDAX 16.3 14.7 ▲ 11% Underlying (loss)/profit after tax (2.0) 3.1 ▼ (165)% Cash flow from operations 31.4 (0.9) ▲ 3,592% 31 Dec 19 30 June 19 Drawn debt 224.0 218.2 ▲ 3% Cash 150.7 164.3 ▼ (8)% Net debt 73.3 53.9 ▲ 36% 6 Statutory and underlying profit Liquidated damages and restoration restatement responsible for difference between statutory and underlying profit For the six months ended 31 December 2019: $ million Net profit after tax 6.3 Adjustments for: Liquidated damages Orbost Gas Plant (9.9) Non-cash income from restatement of restoration provision (1.4) Tax impact of underlying adjustments 3.0 Total significant items after tax (4.3) Underlying loss after tax (2.0) 7 Underlying NPAT movement Increased gas revenue offset by non-cash expenditure $ million 8.0 6.0 (0.2) 4.0 3.1 (5.6) 2.0 3.1 0.0 (1.0) - (2.0) -2.0 (2.3) (1.4) 2.3 -4.0 -6.0 FY19 H1 Gas revenue Oil revenue Cost of sales Net finance Exploration Admin and Tax impacts FY20 H1 Underlying costs and evaluation other Underlying NPAT expense NPAT Cost of sales increased due to higher:

non-cash depreciation and amortisation ($5.0 million higher) higher processing tolls in line with higher volumes from Casino Henry

Net finance costs: lower interest income offset by additional interest expense associated with adoption of new lease accounting standard

Higher exploration and evaluation expense attributable to:

Cooper Basin costs associated with deferred offshore Otway Basin well

8 Movement in cash Cash $14 million lower after funding $51 million for exploration & development and interest $ million 200 9.0 0.7 5.6 (6.7) 24.6 (6.4) (0.6) 4.1 (44.3) 160 0.4 120 Cash Cash 80 195.7 150.7 164.3 Operating cash flow Financing & investing cash flow 31.4 (45.0) 40 0 Jun-18 Operations Liquidated General Restoration PRRT Net interest Cash after Net debt Interest paid E & D FX & other Jun-19 damages admin costs operating drawdowns cash flows 9 Balance sheet $ million 31 Dec 19 30 June 19 Comments Assets Cash 150.7 164.3 Working capital 17.6 24.9 PPE, intangibles and right-of-use assets (leases) 24.8 4.6 Recognition of right-of-use assets per AASB 16 ($10.8 million), Minerva Gas Plant acquisition ($8.7 million) Exploration and evaluation 202.9 152.3 Drilling of Annie-1,Dombey-1 and Cooper Basin wells, and re-set of restoration provisions Oil and gas assets 623.3 613.2 Sole development and capitalised interest Other 41.7 42.5 Total assets 1,061.0 1,001.8 Liabilities Working capital 41.4 44.5 Provisions 316.1 287.9 Re-set of restoration provisions, Minerva Gas Plant restoration ($5.0 million) Interest bearing liabilities 221.8 213.7 Lease liabilities 13.5 - Recognition of lease liabilities per AASB 16 Other 26.3 22.0 Total liabilities 619.1 568.1 Net assets 441.9 433.7 10 Funding Project completion under the facility expected after 90-day facility performance test

90-day facility performance test Discussions ongoing on capital management, facility structuring in a post- Sole project environment of utility-style cash flows

utility-style cash flows Repayment and amortisation schedule post-project completion with facility maturity date October 2024

post-project completion with facility maturity date October 2024 Looking to secure funding/liquidity to support future development opportunities and activities $ million 31 Dec 19 30 Jun 19 Cash 150.7 164.3 Drawn debt 224.0 218.2 Debt available • Project facilities 9.0 14.8 • Working capital 13.5 13.3 11 Operations Portland Supply Depot Production and sales generation Higher gas production and prices drove sales revenue increase Production MMboe 0.8 0.6 0.13 0.10 0.53 0.56 Crude oil 0.4 Gas 0.2 0.0 FY19 H1 FY20 H1 Gas:

Minerva ceased production September 19 Casino Henry higher

Oil: Cooper Basin natural decline Sales revenue $ million 40 10.4 10.6 30 28.7 25.6 20 10 0 FY19 H1 FY20 H1 Gas revenue up 12%:

increased sales volume new contracts (CY19 vs CY18) and price

Oil revenue down 2%: lower sales volume and prices 13 Gas contract portfolio Fully contracted CY20. Take or pay contracts for volume equal to 87% of planned production to June '22. Gas contract strategy prioritises predictable long term stable cash flow and collaborative customer relationships

Sole fully contracted for term gas to Jan' 25 (inclusive of extension), take or pay contracts

Announced first CY21 contract for Casino Henry. Expect to market remaining uncontracted gas in June & Sept quarters 2020.

Demand for gas under term gas supply contracts remains strong and little changed from 2019 Gas contract book by term PJ 7 Contracted 1 yr or less 105 Contracted > 3 years 199 Uncontracted 2P Gas production profile by contract status PJ 3 10 6 8 7 7 8 10 Uncontracted 15 Contracted 26 24 23 23 23 22 20 23 18 12 13 8 2 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 FY27 FY28 FY29 FY30 FY31 Charted on basis of full production from Sole of 68 TJ day for indicative purposes from 1 April 2020. Sole is currently expected to reach full production during March 2020. Assumes Henry-3 development well in FY22. 14 Offshore Otway Basin FY20 first half Secured the ingredients for growth: gas discovery, gas plant and well located exploration permit Annie gas discovery

Minerva Gas Plant acquired

VIC/P76 granted. Includes part of Annie gas field and

Nestor, an 'Annie look-alike' prospect

Nestor, an 'Annie look-alike' prospect Commenced work on Otway Phase 3 Development (OP3D) project which combines development of Henry 2P Reserves and Annie Resources in one integrated project

VIC/L33 and VIC/L34 production licences granted, includes Black Watch gas field western flank Production FY20 H1 FY19 H1 Sales gas PJ 3.4 3.3 Condensate kbbl 2.3 2.5 Total MMboe 0.56 0.54 Capital expenditure $m FY20 H1 FY19 H1 Exploration 26.9 0.9 Development 1.5 2.5 Total 28.4 3.4 Ocean Monarch drilling Annie-1 discovery well Minerva Gas Plant 15 Annie gas discovery Contingent Resource assessed. Annie development now progressed to SELECT stage. Annie-1 drilled and logged gas discovery supported by seismic amplitude

drilled and logged gas discovery supported by seismic amplitude High quality gas reservoir in the Waarre C formation, analogous to Casino & Minerva Annie Contingent Resource1 estimate: Gross (100% joint venture) field volume - good permeability - high net-to-gross - low water saturation • Analysis of gas samples indicates: - dry gas Waarre C Formation Original raw gas in place Bcf Resource: sales gas PJ 1C2C3C 58.877.11.2 36.1 54.580.3 - inerts just above sales gas spec, to remove at plant or blend: N2 ,CO2 - minor mercury levels (lower than Sole) Waarre C Formation properties: • 70.9 metre gross column • 62.8 metre net pay • Gas on rock • 16.2% porosity • 17.1% water saturation Gas properties: • Condensate ratio similar to Casino Henry (less than 1 bbl: MMscf) • 7% to 8% CO2 • No H2S • Mercury, minor levels Annie Contingent Resource1 Net estimate: Cooper Energy share2 Waarre C Formation 1C 2C 3C Resource: sales gas PJ 18.4 28.2 42.8 1 Contingent Resource for the Annie gas resource was announced to ASX on 24 February 2020. Cooper Energy confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements of 24 February 2020 and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. 16 2 Cooper Energy share comprises 50% equity interest in VIC/P44 and 100% equity interest in VIC/P76 Cooper Basin Appraisal program completed. Development and exploration drilling to follow in March quarter 13 well appraisal program completed

10 wells prior to 31 Dec 2019, 3 in Jan 2020

Acquired data for better mapping of field boundaries at Parsons, Callawonga, Butlers and Rincon

3 wells cased and suspended

Results being analysed for incorporation into revisions to field mapping and reserve estimates

Follow-up development drilling planned for March quarter 2020

development drilling planned for March quarter 2020 3 Parsons development wells 2 exploration wells: Sellicks South-1 and Glenelg North-1

Key figures FY20 H1 FY19 H1 Production Crude oil kbbl 0.10 0.12 Average oil price A$/bbl 106.48 92.0 Direct operating cost A$/bbl 35.00 35.19 Capital expenditure $m FY20 H1 FY19 H1 Exploration 4.5 0.1 Development 1.6 0.3 Total 6.1 0.4 17 Otway Basin: Penola Trough onshore Dombey-1 gas discovery confirms potential. Further investigation required. Rock properties: • 44.5 metre gross column in Pretty Hill Formation • 25 metre net pay • Gas sample recovered from Sawpit sandstone Production test • 20 metre interval in Pretty Hill Formation • 5 day flow test, 32 day shut-in • Maximum rate up to 18 MMscf/day indicating good productivity • Flow test pressures declined during test then repressured on shut-in • CO2<0.1% Dombey-1 discovery extends Pretty Hill formation play fairway within the Penola Trough

discovery extends Pretty Hill formation play fairway within the Penola Trough Test results indicated good productivity but uncertainty concerning connected volumes and potential field size

3D seismic acquisition planning underway to improve subsurface imaging and field size definition 18 Management and governance New operating model. Upgraded reporting and standards for simplicity, accountability & governance Progressive upgrades to capabilities, systems and governance to:

deliver requisite structure and accountability preserve fit-for-purpose, agility and alignment with strategy

Revisions, upgrades, or introduction, of:

Executive Leadership Team; with new allocation of responsibilities (refer appendices) new Cooper Energy Operating Model Cooper Energy Asset Realisation Process (CARP); methodology to progress projects and assets through Assess, Select, Develop, Execute and Operate phases Cooper Energy Risk Management System, upgrade Cooper Energy Management System, being upgraded

ESG: upgraded sustainability reporting, including release of inaugural Sustainability Report October 2019 19 Projects Pipeline spooling, Crib Pt Current growth projects Status of gas development and exploration projects under CARP (Cooper Energy Asset Realisation Process) Value Chain Explore Develop Construct Operate ASSESS SELECT DEVELOP EXECUTE OPERATE Project Phase FID Sole Minerva Gas Plant OP3D Manta appraisal Otway exploration Gippsland exploration Onshore Otway exploration FEED engineering Selecting concept to progress to FEED engineering Manta-3 appraisal well Prospects being evaluated Prospects being evaluated Dombey being evaluated Commissioning Plant Assess Phase: Understanding of the opportunity and confirmation that there is at least one technically and commercially feasible development concept aligned with the business strategy Select Phase: Identification of a range of feasible development concepts and selection of a preferred concept considering value, risk and strategic fit Develop Phase: Define and mature the specifications for the project and the execution plan in sufficient detail to deliver a robust cost estimate and enable an FID decision Execute Phase: Complete the detailed design and planning and execute the physical works ready for handover to 21 operations and commencement of production Operate Phase: Produce and maintain the opportunity. Decommission at the end of project life. Sole Gas Project Offshore completed and gas plant commissioning underway. Expect full rate production in March. Current status and schedule Plant first phase commissioning underway using 'sweet' gas from pipeline

Second phase using field gas to commission raw gas facilities to follow

Volume build according to plant commissioning requirements

APA advise commercial operations in March Offshore project outcomes Cooper Energy responsible for offshore project: 2 production wells, pipeline & umbilical and HDD shore-crossing

shore-crossing Completed July 2019, within schedule

Zero LTI

Capital expenditure of $347 1 million vs budget of $355 million Gas sales and contract position Sales of ~12 PJ 2 deferred due to delay in plant readiness

deferred due to delay in plant readiness Start-up of supply contracts to EnergyAustralia, Alinta Energy and VISY deferred

of supply contracts to EnergyAustralia, Alinta Energy and VISY deferred O-I sourced alternative supply

sourced alternative supply Supply to AGL to commence May 2020 1 as at 31 January 2020. Remaining expenditure includes resources to support plant commissioning and start-up and the supply of 'sweet' gas from the pipeline for commissioning. There will also be some adjustments for close-out of some of the contracts associated with the Sole offshore development. The anticipated completion cost remains comfortably within budget. 2 based on sales start-up July 2019 22 Minerva Gas Processing Project A low-cost, processing hub for Casino Henry gas and new discoveries The Opportunity Integration of low cost processing hub for Casino Henry and new discoveries

Ownership of processing capacity enables marketing under firm supply terms

Capacity to support increased daily production rates

Productivity gains from lower inlet pressure plant

Scope includes regulatory approvals, connection of pipelines, plant upgrade and refurbishment DEVELOP Phase underway Commenced November 2019

FEED Engineering underway

Regulatory approvals underway

Plant handover from previous operator complete

Targeting FID and entry to EXECUTE phase June quarter 2020 SELECT Phase completed Status and expected schedule • SELECT Engineering completed ASSESS SELECT DEVELOP EXECUTE OPERATE Regulatory approvals commenced • SELECT Gate achieved DEVELOP Entry Gate Target FID Target First gas to plant Nov 2019 Jun 2020 Qtr Jun Qtr 2021 23 Commenced February 2020 Otway Phase-3 Development Project (OP3D) Project to bring 100+ PJ1 of gas to market from 2022 onwards, utilising Minerva Gas Plant The Opportunity Development of >100 PJ 1 of gas from Henry and Annie

of gas from Henry and Annie Gas to market in CY 2022/20232 ASSESS Phase completed Sound business case identified to progress Annie and Henry developments through to SELECT phase

Multiple development concepts screened can deliver an economic outcome

All concepts utilise the Minerva Gas Plant SELECT Phase underway • • Technical and planning work to determine optimal development plan • Technical work and market engagement for firm capital estimates and schedule for business case • Targeting entry to DEVELOP phase mid-2020 Status and expected schedule ASSESS SELECT DEVELOP EXECUTE OPERATE Select Entry Gate Target Target Target Feb 2020 mid-2020 Late 2020 FID First gas 2022 1 Gross joint venture gas volume. Cooper Energy share is ~ 50%. 24 2 Subject to joint venture approval and rig availability Outlook Otway coastline, Pt Fairy Second half outlook & summary Production guidance unchanged Sole start-up imminent Capital expenditure guidance trimmed Gas marketing fully contracted CY20 Projects & growth in train for decision/key gates • Existing producing assets unchanged: 1.2 MMBoe; > 5 PJ gas ~ 0.24 MMbbl oil • Incorporates Iona shutdown/work in March • Guidance upgrade to be made after Sole firm supply start-up • APA advise commercial operations within March • Full year expect $86 - 93 million (previously $100 - 110 million ) • Lower Otway and Cooper Basin expenditure • Contracting remainder of Casino Henry CY21 production • Minerva Gas Project FID & entry to EXECUTE phase • OP3D complete SELECT phase & work towards late CY20 FID • Cooper Basin: 2 exploration wells, 3 development wells • Rig contracts for 2021-22 program and BMG abandonment 26 Wrap-up 1. 2. Sole production start-up is imminent. Completion of commissioning and production tests is expected within March and, with it, a transformational change in cash-flow generation. Our gas contract position is rock solid and the merit of our gas strategy is evident. Cooper Energy gas supply is among the most competitive in its market. The contracting strategy has prioritised long term stable cash generation, efficient operation and win-win relationships. 3. We have committed to an intense 10-12 months to deliver production, return and project catalysts. Minerva Gas Plant, OP3D, Manta, Sole-Orbost debottlenecking, offshore exploration targets and finance headline the opportunities to be focussed on to add value and enable the next wave of growth. 4. Cooper Energy has shown its capability in finding, developing and commercialising gas. We are prepared for more. Our performance at Sole and in the Otway has demonstrated Cooper Energy's capabilities. We continue to plan, resource and manage for growth. The discipline, systems and governance processes underlying our performance are being enhanced in line with our opportunities, aspirations and intentions to meet the wealth generation and sustainability expectations of shareholders. 27 Q & A Ocean Monarch drilling Annie-1 Otway Basin Cooper Energy Snapshot Key statistics* Proved & Probable Reserves 52.7 MMboe Contingent Resources (2C) 26.9 MMboe Market capitalisation $878 million Net debt $73.3 million Issued shares (million) 1,626.6 Cooper Basin Oil production & exploration Onshore Otway Basin Register composition % of issued capital held at 31 Dec 2019 by: 69% Domesic institutions 9% Foreign institutions 19% Retail Directors & employees 3% Proved & Probable Reserves 52.7 MMboe at 30 June 2019 1.8 Cooper Basin oil 10.9 Otway Basin gas and gas liquids 40 Gippsland Basin gas Gas exploration Offshore Otway Basin Casino Henry gas field

Annie gas field

Minerva Gas Plant

Exploration Gippsland Basin Sole gas field

Manta gas

Exploration * As at 30 June 2019; except for market capitalisation and issued shares (as at 21 February 2020 ) 29 Capital expenditure; updated guidance Incurred first half and forecast full year incurred $ million incurred FY20 H1 FY20 H2 FY20 Original FY20 Actual Guidance Updated Guidance guidance Exploration Development Total Exploration Development Total Exploration Development Total Otway 26.9 1.5 28.4 1-2 6-7 7-8 28-29 7-9 35-38 55-60 Gippsland 1.2 17.5 18.7 2-3 1-2 3-5 3-4 19-20 22-24 20-25 Cooper 4.5 1.6 6.1 3-4 8-9 11-13 8-9 10-11 18-20 20-25 Other non-classified - 10.4 10.4 - 1 1 - 11 11 - Total 32.6 31.0 63.6 6-9 16-20 22-27 39-42 47-51 86-93 100-110 Previous (August 2019) guidance updated to reflect Deferral of Elanora-1, offshore Otway exploration

Elanora-1, offshore Otway exploration FY20 H1 Gippsland capital expenditure due to higher capitalised interest costs of $6.7 million. Original guidance included $4 million for capitalised interest. FY20 updated guidance includes capitalised interest of $9 million - $10 million

Other non-classified includes Minerva Gas Plant acquisition including recognition of associated restoration provision and inventory (Cash capex ~$4 million). Note: BMG abandonment not included in capital expenditure 30 Impact of Sole start-up and lease accounting Sole: Gas sales of 68 TJ per day at plant design rates

Amortisation based on production, 2P Reserves and development costs

Interest expense no longer capitalised Lease accounting standard (AASB 16: Leases) effective 1 July 2019: Impacts property leases and the Orbost Gas Processing Plant 1

Property leases recognised during the period, resulting in right-of-use assets of $10.8 million and corresponding lease liabilities of $13.5 million at 31 December 2019

right-of-use assets of $10.8 million and corresponding lease liabilities of $13.5 million at 31 December 2019 Sole Gas Processing Agreement will create a c.$260 - $290 million 'right-of-use' asset and corresponding lease liability on commercial start-up

'right-of-use' asset and corresponding lease liability on commercial start-up Toll by Orbost Gas Processing Plant for processing Sole gas will be accounted for as follows:

capital component (Initial Term) is recognised as amortisation expense of right-of-use asset and interest expense (unwind of lease liability) opex component is recognised separately as Cost of Sales

No impact on debt covenants 1Iona Gas Plant processing arrangements are not captured under AASB 16 31 Gas business model Optimisation of gas supply to a portfolio of gas contracts from a portfolio of gas assets among the most competitive sources of supply for south-east Australia 2P Gas Reserves1 PJ 43 Otway Hub 24 Gippsland 245 Sole Otway developed Otway undeveloped 1 Proved and probable gas reserves as at 30 June 2019. Numbers rounded. Information on reserve and resource announcement and calculation is provided in the appendices to this document 32 Profile* of contracted and uncontracted gas reserves by project OP3D provides opportunity for future gas contracts 2P Gas sales profile by project OP3D in SELECT phase contracted & uncontracted for production from FY23 PJ pa 1 1 1 1 1 2 3 5 10 23 23 23 23 23 20 22 20 18 13 6 5 9 2 3 7 6 5 6 5 5 5 4 3 3 3 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 FY27 FY28 FY29 FY30 FY31 Otway contracted Otway uncontracted Sole contracted Sole uncontracted * Note Sole sales subject to completion of commissioning of Orbost Gas Plant currently underway Orbost Gas Plant. Graph illustrates indicative profile based on full production from 1 April 2020 at plant design rates of 68 TJ/day

Includes Henry development well FY22, subject to rig availability & JV approval. Commitment to OP3D project would combine Henry development and Annie development.

No exploration success • Production profile from most recently announced reserves figures, as at 30 June 2019 33 • All numbers rounded and Cooper Energy equity share Pathway from FY20 Second half work program to FY21 and FY22 activities Preparing for Minerva connect & BMG in FY21, offshore exploration & development drilling in FY22 FY20 H2 FY21 FY22 Otway offshore Minerva Gas Plant FID

OP3D SELECT phase

Exploration ASSESS Minerva Gas Plant EXECUTE OP3D FID & Proceed to EXECUTE phase Exploration SELECT/DEVELOP Minerva Gas Plant operating CY 2021 - 20221 offshore campaign Gippsland Basin Manta-3 SELECT phase Cooper Basin Exploration ASSESS

PEL 92: 3 development & 2 appraisal wells Exploration SELECT/DEVELOP BMG abandonment Future development & exploration drilling to be determined Otway onshore • Dombey 3D seismic planning • 3D seismic acquisition2 Future appraisal and exploration drilling 1 Timing subject to rig availability 34 2 Subject to joint venture and regulatory approval Manta-3 well design Engagement with rig contractors ASSESS Phase completed The Opportunity • Second phase Gippsland gas development • Additional gas exploration potential in deeper Manta reservoirs Manta Next phase of Gippsland development with 121 PJ gas and 3 MMbbl liquids 2C Contingent Resource1 Contingent Resource (2C) of 121 PJ gas and 3.4 MMbbl condensate

Business case confirmed economic development

Prospective Resource 1 of 526 PJ identified in deeper reservoirs (Best P50)

of 526 PJ identified in deeper reservoirs (Best P50) Opportunities for synergy with Sole & Orbost SELECT Phase underway • • • Technical work and market engagement for firm capital estimates and schedule for business case • Manta-3 FID Status and expected schedule ASSESS SELECT DEVELOP EXECUTE OPERATE 1 Contingent Resource for the Manta gas and liquids resource was announced to ASX on 12 August 2019. Prospective Resource for the field was announced to the ASX on 4 May 2016. Cooper Energy confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements of 12 August 2019 or 4 May 2016 and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. Manta Project on Manta-3 FID FY 21 H2* Potential Manta-3 drilling Manta Project FID First gas 2025 35 results 2021 2022 Potential Late 2022-3 * Subject to rig availability Manta gas and liquids resource Contingent Resource with exploration potential Manta Contingent Resource1 estimate 1C 2C 3C Condensate MMbbl 2.2 3.4 5.4 Gas PJ 78 121 190 Manta unrisked Prospective Resource1 estimate Low (P90) Best (P50) High (P10) Oil MMbbl 1.0 1.5 2.3 Condensate MMbbl 6.8 12.9 25.9 Gas PJ 276 526 1,054 The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. 1 Contingent Resource for the Manta gas and liquids resource was announced to ASX on 12 August 2019. Prospective Resource for the field was announced to the ASX on 4 May 2016. Cooper Energy confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements of 12 August 2019 or 4 May 2016 and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcements continue to apply and have 36 not materially changed. Gippsland exploration acreage Two permits located adjacent to producing or produced fields VIC/P72 Adjoins Patricia Baleen

Seismic inversion study conducted

Economic screening of prospects underway

Commitment of 1 exploration well VIC/P75 Granted September 2019

Commitment to conduct seismic reprocessing and studies

Surrounded by large producing oil and gas fields

Modern seismic processing to be applied for greater clarity to subsurface definition of additional prospectivity

Commitment of seismic reprocessing and geological/geophysical studies 37 Reserves and Contingent Resources at 30 June 2019 Reserves Unit 1P (Proved) 2P (Proved + Probable) 3P (Proved + Probable + Possible) Cooper Otway Gippsland Total1 Cooper Otway Gippsland Total1 Cooper Otway Gippsland Total1 Developed Sales gas PJ 0 15 0 15 0 24 0 24 0 36 0 36 Oil + Cond MMbbl 1.1 0.0 0.0 1.1 1.5 0.0 0.0 1.5 1.8 0.0 0.0 1.8 Sub-total MMboe 1.1 2.4 0.0 3.6 1.5 3.9 0.0 5.4 1.8 5.8 0.0 7.6 Undeveloped Sales Gas PJ 0 29 181 210 0 43 245 288 0 69 329 398 Oil + Cond MMbbl 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.7 Sub-total MMboe 0.2 4.8 29.6 34.5 0.3 7.0 40.0 47.3 0.7 11.3 53.7 65.7 Total1 MMboe 1.3 7.2 29.6 38.1 1.8 10.9 40.0 52.7 2.5 17.1 53.7 73.3 1 Totals may not reflect arithmetic addition due to rounding. The method of aggregation is by arithmetic sum by category. As a result, the 1P estimates may be conservative and the 3P estimates may be optimistic due to the effects of arithmetic summation. The Reserves exclude Cooper Energy's share of future fuel usage. See comment on conversion factor change in 'Notes on calculation of Reserves and Resources'. 1C 2C 3C Contingent Resources Gas Oil Total1 Gas Oil Total Gas Oil Total PJ MMbbl MMboe PJ MMbbl MMboe PJ MMbbl MMboe Gippsland 78 2.2 14.9 121 3.4 23.3 190 5.4 36.5 Otway 17 0.0 2.8 18 0.0 3.0 24 0.0 3.9 Cooper 0 0.3 0.3 0 0.6 0.6 0 1.1 1.1 Total 1 95 2.5 18.0 140 4.1 26.9 214 6.5 41.5 1 Totals may not reflect arithmetic addition due to rounding. The method of aggregation is by arithmetic sum by category. As a result, the 1C estimate may be conservative and the 3C estimate may be optimistic due to the effects of arithmetic summation. See comment on conversion factor change in 'Notes on calculation of Reserves and Resources'. Reserves and Contingent Resources at 30 June 2018 were announced to the ASX on 13 August 2018. The reserves and resources information displayed should be read in conjunction with the information provided on the calculation of Reserves and Contingent Resources provided in the appendices to this document. 38 Executive Leadership Team Managing Director David Maxwell David Maxwell has over 30 years' experience as a senior executive with companies such as BG Group, Woodside and Santos. As Senior Vice President at QGC, a BG Group business, he led BG's entry into Australia, its alliance with and subsequent takeover of QGC. Roles at Woodside included director of gas and marketing and membership of Woodside's executive committee. Chief Financial Officer Virginia Suttell Virginia Suttell is a chartered accountant with more than 25 years' experience, including 20 years in publicly listed entities, principally in group finance and secretarial roles in the resources and media sectors. This has included the role of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for Monax Mining Limited and Marmota Energy Limited. Other previous appointments include Group Financial Controller at Austereo Group Limited. General Manager, Exploration & Subsurface Andrew Thomas Andrew Thomas is a successful geoscientist with over 30 years' experience in oil and gas exploration and development in companies including Geoscience Australia, Santos, Gulf Canada and Newfield Exploration. Prior to joining Cooper Energy he was SE Asia New Ventures Manager and Exploration Manager for offshore Sarawak for Newfield Exploration. General Manager, HSEC & Technical Services Iain MacDougall Iain MacDougall has more than 30 years' experience in the upstream petroleum exploration and production sector. His experience includes senior management positions with independent operators and wide-ranging international experience with Schlumberger. In Australia, Iain's previous roles include Production and Engineering Manager and acting CEO at Stuart Petroleum prior to the takeover by Senex Energy. . Company Secretary & General Counsel Amelia Jalleh Amelia Jalleh has more than eighteen years' experience in the international oil and gas industry, including senior corporate, commercial and legal roles in Australia, the Middle East, North America and South-East Asia for Repsol, King & Spalding LLP and Santos. General Manager, Projects & Operations Michael Jacobsen Michael Jacobsen has over 25 years' experience in upstream oil and gas specialising in major capital works projects and field developments. He has worked more than 10 years with engineering and construction contractors and then progressed to managing multi discipline teams on major capital projects for E&P companies. General Manager, Commercial & Development Eddy Glavas Eddy Glavas has more than 20 years' experience in business development, finance, commercial, portfolio management and strategy, including 16 years in oil & gas. Prior to joining Cooper Energy, he was employed by Santos as Manager Corporate Development with responsibility for managing multi-disciplinary teams tasked with mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures. 39 Notes on calculation of Reserves and Resources Cooper Energy has completed its own estimation of Reserves and Contingent Resources for its fully-operated Gippsland Basin assets, and elsewhere based on information provided by the permit Operators (Beach Energy Ltd for PEL 92, Senex Ltd for Worrior Field, and BHP Billiton Petroleum (Vic) P/L for Minerva Field - in accordance with the definitions and guidelines in the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) 2018 Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS). All Reserves and Contingent Resources figures in this document are net to Cooper Energy unless stated otherwise. Petroleum Reserves and Contingent Resources are prepared using deterministic and probabilistic methods. The resources estimate methodologies incorporate a range of uncertainty relating to each of the key reservoir input parameters to predict the likely range of outcomes. Project and field totals are aggregated by arithmetic summation by category. Aggregated 1P and 1C estimates may be conservative, and aggregated 3P and 3C estimates may be optimistic due to the effects of arithmetic summation. Totals may not exactly reflect arithmetic addition due to rounding. The company has changed the FY18 energy conversion factor consistent with Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) conversions and PRMS guidance. The previous conversion factor of 1 PJ = 0.172 MMboe was adopted when the Company was predominantly a Cooper Basin oil producer. With the change to a predominantly offshore gas-producing company, a conversion factor of 1 PJ = 0.163 MMboe (5.8 MMBtu/bbl) is more consistent with industry and SPE standard energy conversions. The new conversion factor has no impact on gas reserves expressed in PJ. The information contained in this report regarding the Cooper Energy Reserves and Contingent Resources is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full-time employee of Cooper Energy Limited holding the position of General Manager Exploration & Subsurface, holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers, is qualified in accordance with ASX listing rule 5.41, and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears. Reserves Under the SPE PRMS 2018, "Reserves are those quantities of petroleum anticipated to be commercially recoverable by application of development projects to known accumulations from a given date forward under defined conditions". The Otway Basin totals comprise the arithmetically aggregated project fields (Casino-Henry-Netherby and Minerva) and exclude reserves used for field fuel. The Cooper Basin totals comprise the arithmetically aggregated PEL 92 project fields and the arithmetic summation of the Worrior project reserves, and exclude reserves used for field fuel. The Gippsland Basin total comprises Sole Field only, where the Contingent Resources assessment at 30 June 2017 as announced to the ASX on 29 August 2017 has been reclassified to Reserves. Contingent Resources Under the SPE PRMS 2018, "Contingent Resources are "those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations by application of development projects, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable owing to one or more contingencies". The Contingent Resources assessment includes resources in the Gippsland, Otway and Cooper basins. The following material Contingent Resources assessment was released to the ASX: Manta Field on 16 July 2015

Annie on 24 February 2020 Cooper Energy is not aware of any new information or data about Manta Field that materially affects the information provided in that release, and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Manta estimates provided in the release continue to apply. Basker Field Contingent Resources reported on 18 August 2014 and carried unchanged through FY17 have been reclassified as Discovered Unrecoverable in FY18 due to approval of field abandonment. 40 Abbreviations $, A$ Australian dollars unless specified otherwise Bbl barrels of oil Boe barrel of oil equivalent EBITDA earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation FEED front end engineering and design kbbl thousand barrels m metres MMbbl million barrels of oil MMboe million barrels of oil equivalent NPAT net profit after tax PEL 92 Joint Venture conducting operations in Western Flank Cooper Basin Petroleum Retention Licences 85-104 previously encompassed by the PEL 92 exploration licence PEL 93 Joint Venture conducting operations in Cooper Basin Petroleum Retention Licences PRL 231-233 and PRL 237 previously encompassed by the PEL 93 exploration licence TRCFR Total Recordable Case Frequency Rate. Recordable cases per million hours worked 1P Reserves Proved Reserves 2P Reserves Proved and Probable Reserves 3P Reserves Proved, Probable and Possible Reserves 1C, 2C, 3C high, medium and low estimates of Contingent Resources 41 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 23:08:06 UTC 0 Latest news on COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 06:09p COOPER ENERGY : FY20 First half results and outlook - investor presentation 24 F.. PU 06:09p COOPER ENERGY : Gas business growth and strong cash flow feature in 1st half 24 .. PU 06:09p COOPER ENERGY : Contingent Resource announcement - Annie gas field 24 February 2.. PU 06:09p COOPER ENERGY : Half Year Financial Report 31 December 2019 24 February 2020 PU 02/19 COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : - Announcement and webcast of FY20 First Half results AQ 02/18 COOPER ENERGY : Announcement and webcast of FY20 First Half results 19 February .. PU 02/18 COOPER ENERGY : Sole Gas Project update AQ 02/17 COOPER ENERGY : Sole Gas Project update 18 February 2020 PU 02/12 COOPER ENERGY : Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder - Pendal Group Ltd.. PU 02/10 COOPER ENERGY : New Casino Henry gas contract with O-I AQ