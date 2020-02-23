Cooper Energy : FY20 First half results and outlook - investor presentation 24 February 2020
FY20 First half results & outlook
Investor presentation 24 February 2020
Minerva Gas Plant, Otway Basin Victoria
February 2020 status and outlook
Sole commissioning. Utility-style cash flows close. Gas contracted. New projects.
Sole
Plant commissioning with pipeline gas
Full production anticipated in March
Gas contract book
Fully contracted CY20
87% of planned production to June '22 under take or pay contracts
Sole fully contracted1 for term supply to 2025
New projects
Minerva Gas Plant integration underway
Otway Phase 3 Development (OP3D):
100+ PJ2 gas from 2022-23
Manta appraisal
Finance
Utility-stylecash flow commences with Sole
Finance facility shifts to operating facility after Sole test
ESG
Sustainability Report including climate initiatives, risks & opportunities for gas
Governance, standards & processes upgrading
Community bushfire recovery support
3
Safety:
Single LTI and Recordable case injury
Sole Gas Project:
Offshore completed. Orbost plant being commissioned.
Offshore project completed within schedule and budget in July 2019
Orbost Gas Processing Plant upgrade construction completed January 2020 and gas introduced into plant for commissioning
Financial &
Gas business driving revenue and cash flow growth
operating results:
• Production of 0.66 MMboe vs 0.66 MMboe in pcp
• Sales revenue up 8% to $39.1 million
• Statutory net profit after tax of $ 6.3 million vs pcp statutory loss after tax of $12.6 million
• Underlying EBITDAX up 11% to $16.3 million
• Underlying loss after tax of $2.0 million down vs pcp profit after tax of $3.1 million
• Cash flow from operations up from $(0.9) million to $31.4 million
Production million boe
0.660.66
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Net profit after tax $ million
6.3
(12.6)
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Growth:
Accumulating the ingredients for the next wave of growth
First half operating cash flow
•
Annie gas discovery
$ million
•
Minerva Gas Plant acquired
31.4
• Offshore Otway exploration permit and production licence granted
• Cooper Basin infill drilling program to remap fields and add production and reserves
•
Gippsland exploration permit granted
(0.9)
• Executive Leadership Team changes implemented and Cooper Energy Management System upgrade well advanced
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Health, Safety, Environment and Community
Safety: one lost time injury aboard Ocean Monarch. Inaugural Sustainability Report published.
Safety
Safety metrics
FY20 H1
FY19 H1
• One LTI aboard Ocean Monarch (September 2019)
Hours worked
181,738
271,779
• Contractor injured during rig maintenance operation while changing out drill line on
Recordable incidents
1
0
Annie-1 well location. Now fully recovered and back to work
Environment & Sustainability
Lost time injuries
1
0
• Inaugural Sustainability Report published
Lost time injury frequency rate
2.41
0
• Ongoing Emergency Response Readiness drills
Total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR)1
2.41
2.99
Community
Industry TRIFR2
3.48
4.07
• Support to bushfire-impacted communities in the Orbost region
1 TRIFR: Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate. Recordable incidents (Medical Treatment Injuries + Restricted Work/Transfer Case + Lost Time Injuries + Fatalities) per million hours worked. Calculated on a rolling 12-month basis.
2 Industry TRIFR is NOPSEMA benchmark for offshore Australian operations
Key financial results
$ million unless otherwise indicated
FY20 H1
FY19 H1
change
Production MMboe
0.66
0.66
-
0%
Sales revenue
39.1
36.2
▲
8%
Other income
11.3
0.8
▲
1,312%
Gross profit
14.1
16.8
▼
(16)%
Gross profit/Sales revenue %
36.1
46.4
▼
(22)%
Statutory profit/(loss) after tax
6.3
(12.6)
▲
150%
Underlying EBITDAX
16.3
14.7
▲
11%
Underlying (loss)/profit after tax
(2.0)
3.1
▼
(165)%
Cash flow from operations
31.4
(0.9)
▲
3,592%
31 Dec 19
30 June 19
Drawn debt
224.0
218.2
▲
3%
Cash
150.7
164.3
▼
(8)%
Net debt
73.3
53.9
▲
36%
Statutory and underlying profit
Liquidated damages and restoration restatement responsible for difference between statutory and underlying profit
For the six months ended 31 December 2019:
$ million
Net profit after tax
6.3
Adjustments for:
Liquidated damages Orbost Gas Plant
(9.9)
Non-cash income from restatement of restoration provision
(1.4)
Tax impact of underlying adjustments
3.0
Total significant items after tax
(4.3)
Underlying loss after tax
(2.0)
Underlying NPAT movement
Increased gas revenue offset by non-cash expenditure
$ million
8.0
6.0
(0.2)
4.0
3.1
(5.6)
2.0
3.1
0.0
(1.0)
-
(2.0)
-2.0
(2.3)
(1.4)
2.3
-4.0
-6.0
FY19 H1
Gas revenue Oil revenue Cost of sales Net finance
Exploration
Admin and
Tax impacts
FY20 H1
Underlying
costs
and evaluation
other
Underlying
NPAT
expense
NPAT
Cost of sales increased due to higher:
non-cashdepreciation and amortisation ($5.0 million higher)
higher processing tolls in line with higher volumes from Casino Henry
Net finance costs: lower interest income offset by additional interest expense associated with adoption of new lease accounting standard
Higher exploration and evaluation expense attributable to:
Cooper Basin
costs associated with deferred offshore Otway Basin well
Movement in cash
Cash $14 million lower after funding $51 million for exploration & development and interest
$ million
200
9.0
0.7
5.6
(6.7)
24.6
(6.4)
(0.6)
4.1
(44.3)
160
0.4
120
Cash
Cash
80
195.7
150.7
164.3
Operating cash flow
Financing & investing cash flow
31.4
(45.0)
40
0
Jun-18
Operations Liquidated
General
Restoration
PRRT
Net interest Cash after
Net debt Interest paid
E & D
FX & other
Jun-19
damages
admin
costs
operating
drawdowns
cash flows
Balance sheet
$ million
31 Dec 19
30 June 19
Comments
Assets
Cash
150.7
164.3
Working capital
17.6
24.9
PPE, intangibles and right-of-use assets (leases)
24.8
4.6
Recognition of right-of-use assets per AASB 16 ($10.8 million), Minerva Gas Plant acquisition ($8.7 million)
Exploration and evaluation
202.9
152.3
Drilling of Annie-1,Dombey-1 and Cooper Basin wells, and re-set of restoration provisions
Oil and gas assets
623.3
613.2
Sole development and capitalised interest
Other
41.7
42.5
Total assets
1,061.0
1,001.8
Liabilities
Working capital
41.4
44.5
Provisions
316.1
287.9
Re-set of restoration provisions, Minerva Gas Plant restoration ($5.0 million)
Interest bearing liabilities
221.8
213.7
Lease liabilities
13.5
-
Recognition of lease liabilities per AASB 16
Other
26.3
22.0
Total liabilities
619.1
568.1
Net assets
441.9
433.7
Funding
Project completion under the facility expected after 90-day facility performance test
Discussions ongoing on capital management, facility structuring in a post- Sole project environment of utility-style cash flows
Repayment and amortisation schedule post-project completion with facility maturity date October 2024
Looking to secure funding/liquidity to support future development opportunities and activities
$ million
31 Dec 19
30 Jun 19
Cash
150.7
164.3
Drawn debt
224.0
218.2
Debt available
•
Project facilities
9.0
14.8
•
Working capital
13.5
13.3
Operations
Portland Supply Depot
Production and sales generation
Higher gas production and prices drove sales revenue increase
Production
MMboe
0.8
0.6
0.13
0.10
0.53
0.56
Crude oil
0.4
Gas
0.2
0.0
FY19 H1
FY20 H1
Gas:
Minerva ceased production September 19
Casino Henry higher
Oil: Cooper Basin natural decline
Sales revenue
$ million
40
10.4
10.6
30
28.7
25.6
20
10
0
FY19 H1
FY20 H1
Gas revenue up 12%:
increased sales volume
new contracts (CY19 vs CY18) and price
Oil revenue down 2%: lower sales volume and prices
13
Gas contract portfolio
Fully contracted CY20. Take or pay contracts for volume equal to 87% of planned production to June '22.
Gas contract strategy prioritises predictable long term stable cash flow and collaborative customer relationships
Sole fully contracted for term gas to Jan' 25 (inclusive of extension), take or pay contracts
Announced first CY21 contract for Casino Henry. Expect to market remaining uncontracted gas in June & Sept quarters 2020.
Demand for gas under term gas supply contracts remains strong and little changed from 2019
Gas contract book by term
PJ
7
Contracted 1 yr or less
105
Contracted > 3 years
199
Uncontracted
2P Gas production profile by contract status
PJ
3
10
6
8
7
7
8
10
Uncontracted
15
Contracted
26
24
23
23
23
22
20
23
18
12
13
8
2
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
FY25
FY26
FY27
FY28
FY29
FY30
FY31
Charted on basis of full production from Sole of 68 TJ day for indicative purposes from 1 April 2020. Sole is currently expected to reach full production during March 2020. Assumes Henry-3 development well in FY22.
Offshore Otway Basin FY20 first half
Secured the ingredients for growth: gas discovery, gas plant and well located exploration permit
Annie gas discovery
Minerva Gas Plant acquired
VIC/P76 granted. Includes part of Annie gas field and
Nestor, an 'Annie look-alike' prospect
Commenced work on Otway Phase 3 Development (OP3D) project which combines development of Henry 2P Reserves and Annie Resources in one integrated project
VIC/L33 and VIC/L34 production licences granted, includes Black Watch gas field western flank
Production
FY20 H1
FY19 H1
Sales gas PJ
3.4
3.3
Condensate kbbl
2.3
2.5
Total MMboe
0.56
0.54
Capital expenditure $m
FY20 H1
FY19 H1
Exploration
26.9
0.9
Development
1.5
2.5
Total
28.4
3.4
Ocean Monarch drilling Annie-1 discovery well
Minerva Gas Plant
Annie gas discovery
Contingent Resource assessed. Annie development now progressed to SELECT stage.
Annie-1drilled and logged gas discovery supported by seismic amplitude
High quality gas reservoir in the Waarre C formation, analogous to Casino & Minerva
Annie Contingent Resource1 estimate: Gross (100% joint venture) field volume
-
good permeability
- high net-to-gross
-
low water saturation
• Analysis of gas samples indicates:
-
dry gas
Waarre C Formation
Original raw gas in place
Bcf
Resource: sales gas
PJ
1C2C3C
58.877.11.2
36.1 54.580.3
-
inerts just above sales gas spec, to remove at plant or blend: N2 ,CO2
-
minor mercury levels (lower than Sole)
Waarre C Formation properties:
• 70.9 metre gross column
• 62.8 metre net pay
• Gas on rock
• 16.2% porosity
• 17.1% water saturation
Gas properties:
• Condensate ratio similar to Casino Henry (less than 1 bbl: MMscf)
• 7% to 8% CO2
• No H2S
• Mercury, minor levels
Annie Contingent Resource1 Net estimate: Cooper Energy share2
Waarre C Formation
1C
2C
3C
Resource: sales gas
PJ
18.4
28.2
42.8
1 Contingent Resource for the Annie gas resource was announced to ASX on 24 February 2020. Cooper Energy confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements of 24 February 2020 and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the
announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Cooper Basin
Appraisal program completed. Development and exploration drilling to follow in March quarter
13 well appraisal program completed
10 wells prior to 31 Dec 2019, 3 in Jan 2020
Acquired data for better mapping of field boundaries at Parsons, Callawonga, Butlers and Rincon
3 wells cased and suspended
Results being analysed for incorporation into revisions to field mapping and reserve estimates
Follow-updevelopment drilling planned for March quarter 2020
3 Parsons development wells
2 exploration wells: Sellicks South-1 and Glenelg North-1
Key figures
FY20 H1
FY19 H1
Production Crude oil kbbl
0.10
0.12
Average oil price A$/bbl
106.48
92.0
Direct operating cost A$/bbl
35.00
35.19
Capital expenditure $m
FY20 H1
FY19 H1
Exploration
4.5
0.1
Development
1.6
0.3
Total
6.1
0.4
Otway Basin: Penola Trough onshore
Dombey-1 gas discovery confirms potential. Further investigation required.
Rock properties:
• 44.5 metre gross column in Pretty Hill Formation
• 25 metre net pay
• Gas sample recovered from Sawpit sandstone
Production test
• 20 metre interval in Pretty Hill Formation
• 5 day flow test, 32 day shut-in
• Maximum rate up to 18 MMscf/day indicating good productivity
• Flow test pressures declined during test then repressured on shut-in
• CO2<0.1%
Dombey-1discovery extends Pretty Hill formation play fairway within the Penola Trough
Test results indicated good productivity but uncertainty concerning connected volumes and potential field size
3D seismic acquisition planning underway to improve subsurface imaging and field size definition
18
Management and governance
New operating model. Upgraded reporting and standards for simplicity, accountability & governance
Progressive upgrades to capabilities, systems and governance to:
deliver requisite structure and accountability
preserve fit-for-purpose, agility and alignment with strategy
Revisions, upgrades, or introduction, of:
Executive Leadership Team; with new allocation of responsibilities (refer appendices)
new Cooper Energy Operating Model
Cooper Energy Asset Realisation Process (CARP); methodology to progress projects and assets through Assess, Select, Develop, Execute and Operate phases
Cooper Energy Risk Management System, upgrade
Cooper Energy Management System, being upgraded
ESG: upgraded sustainability reporting, including release of inaugural Sustainability Report October 2019
Projects
Pipeline spooling, Crib Pt
Current growth projects
Status of gas development and exploration projects under CARP (Cooper Energy Asset Realisation Process)
Value Chain
Explore
Develop
Construct
Operate
ASSESS
SELECT
DEVELOP
EXECUTE
OPERATE
Project
Phase
FID
Sole
Minerva Gas Plant
OP3D
Manta appraisal
Otway exploration
Gippsland exploration
Onshore Otway
exploration
FEED engineering
Selecting concept to progress to FEED engineering
Manta-3 appraisal well
Prospects being evaluated
Prospects being evaluated
Dombey being evaluated
Commissioning Plant
Assess Phase: Understanding of the opportunity and confirmation that there is at least one technically and commercially feasible development concept aligned with the business strategy
Select Phase: Identification of a range of feasible development concepts and selection of a preferred concept considering value, risk and strategic fit
Develop Phase: Define and mature the specifications for the project and the execution plan in sufficient detail to deliver a robust cost estimate and enable an FID decision
Execute Phase: Complete the detailed design and planning and execute the physical works ready for handover to
operations and commencement of production
Operate Phase: Produce and maintain the opportunity. Decommission at the end of project life.
Sole Gas Project
Offshore completed and gas plant commissioning underway. Expect full rate production in March.
Current status and schedule
Plant first phase commissioning underway using 'sweet' gas from pipeline
Second phase using field gas to commission raw gas facilities to follow
Volume build according to plant commissioning requirements
APA advise commercial operations in March
Offshore project outcomes
Cooper Energy responsible for offshore project: 2 production wells, pipeline & umbilical and HDD shore-crossing
Completed July 2019, within schedule
Zero LTI
Capital expenditure of $3471 million vs budget of $355 million
Gas sales and contract position
Sales of ~12 PJ2 deferred due to delay in plant readiness
Start-upof supply contracts to EnergyAustralia, Alinta Energy and VISY deferred
O-Isourced alternative supply
Supply to AGL to commence May 2020
1 as at 31 January 2020. Remaining
expenditure includes resources to support plant commissioning and start-up and the supply of 'sweet' gas from the pipeline for commissioning. There will also be some adjustments for
close-out of some of the contracts associated with the Sole offshore development. The anticipated completion cost remains comfortably within budget.
2 based on sales start-up July 2019
Minerva Gas Processing Project
A low-cost, processing hub for Casino Henry gas and new discoveries
The Opportunity
Integration of low cost processing hub for Casino Henry and new discoveries
Ownership of processing capacity enables marketing under firm supply terms
Capacity to support increased daily production rates
Productivity gains from lower inlet pressure plant
Scope includes regulatory approvals, connection of pipelines, plant upgrade and refurbishment
DEVELOP Phase underway
Commenced November 2019
FEED Engineering underway
Regulatory approvals underway
Plant handover from previous operator complete
Targeting FID and entry to EXECUTE phase June quarter 2020
SELECT Phase completed
Status and expected schedule
• SELECT Engineering completed
ASSESS
SELECT
DEVELOP
EXECUTE
OPERATE
Regulatory approvals commenced
• SELECT Gate achieved
DEVELOP Entry Gate
Target FID
Target First gas to plant
Nov 2019
Jun 2020 Qtr
Jun Qtr 2021
Commenced February 2020
Otway Phase-3 Development Project (OP3D)
Project to bring 100+ PJ1 of gas to market from 2022 onwards, utilising Minerva Gas Plant
The Opportunity
Development of >100 PJ1 of gas from Henry and Annie
Gas to market in CY 2022/20232
ASSESS Phase completed
Sound business case identified to progress Annie and Henry developments through to SELECT phase
Multiple development concepts screened can deliver an economic outcome
All concepts utilise the Minerva Gas Plant
SELECT Phase underway
•
• Technical and planning work to determine optimal development plan
• Technical work and market engagement for firm capital estimates and schedule for business case
• Targeting entry to DEVELOP phase mid-2020
Status and expected schedule
ASSESS
SELECT
DEVELOP
EXECUTE
OPERATE
Select Entry Gate
Target
Target
Target
Feb 2020
mid-2020
Late 2020 FID
First gas 2022
1 Gross joint venture gas volume. Cooper Energy share is ~ 50%.
• Guidance upgrade to be made after Sole firm supply start-up
• APA advise commercial operations within March
• Full year expect $86 - 93 million (previously $100 - 110 million )
• Lower Otway and Cooper Basin expenditure
• Contracting remainder of Casino Henry CY21 production
• Minerva Gas Project FID & entry to EXECUTE phase
• OP3D complete SELECT phase & work towards late CY20 FID
• Cooper Basin: 2 exploration wells, 3 development wells
• Rig contracts for 2021-22 program and BMG abandonment
Wrap-up
1.
2.
Sole production start-up is imminent.
Completion of commissioning and production tests is expected within March and, with it, a transformational change in cash-flow generation.
Our gas contract position is rock solid and the merit of our gas strategy is evident.
Cooper Energy gas supply is among the most competitive in its market. The contracting strategy has prioritised long term stable cash generation, efficient operation and win-win relationships.
3. We have committed to an intense 10-12 months to deliver production, return and project catalysts.
Minerva Gas Plant, OP3D, Manta, Sole-Orbost debottlenecking, offshore exploration targets and finance headline the opportunities to be focussed on to add value and enable the next wave of growth.
4. Cooper Energy has shown its capability in finding, developing and commercialising gas. We are prepared for more.
Our performance at Sole and in the Otway has demonstrated Cooper Energy's capabilities.
We continue to plan, resource and manage for growth.
The discipline, systems and governance processes underlying our performance are being enhanced in line with our opportunities, aspirations and intentions to meet the wealth generation and sustainability expectations of shareholders.
Q & A
Ocean Monarch drilling Annie-1 Otway Basin
Cooper Energy
Snapshot
Key statistics*
Proved & Probable Reserves
52.7 MMboe
Contingent Resources (2C)
26.9 MMboe
Market capitalisation
$878 million
Net debt
$73.3 million
Issued shares (million)
1,626.6
Cooper Basin
Oil production & exploration
Onshore Otway Basin
Register composition
% of issued capital held at 31 Dec 2019 by:
69%
Domesic institutions
9%
Foreign institutions
19%
Retail
Directors &
employees
3%
Proved & Probable Reserves
52.7 MMboe at 30 June 2019
1.8
Cooper Basin oil
10.9
Otway Basin gas and gas liquids
40
Gippsland Basin gas
Gas exploration
Offshore Otway Basin
Casino Henry gas field
Annie gas field
Minerva Gas Plant
Exploration
Gippsland Basin
Sole gas field
Manta gas
Exploration
* As at 30 June 2019; except for market capitalisation and issued shares (as at 21 February 2020 )
Capital expenditure; updated guidance
Incurred first half and forecast full year incurred
$ million incurred
FY20 H1
FY20 H2
FY20
Original
FY20
Actual
Guidance
Updated Guidance
guidance
Exploration
Development
Total
Exploration
Development
Total
Exploration
Development
Total
Otway
26.9
1.5
28.4
1-2
6-7
7-8
28-29
7-9
35-38
55-60
Gippsland
1.2
17.5
18.7
2-3
1-2
3-5
3-4
19-20
22-24
20-25
Cooper
4.5
1.6
6.1
3-4
8-9
11-13
8-9
10-11
18-20
20-25
Other non-classified
-
10.4
10.4
-
1
1
-
11
11
-
Total
32.6
31.0
63.6
6-9
16-20
22-27
39-42
47-51
86-93
100-110
Previous (August 2019) guidance updated to reflect
Deferral of Elanora-1, offshore Otway exploration
FY20 H1 Gippsland capital expenditure due to higher capitalised interest costs of $6.7 million. Original guidance included $4 million for capitalised interest. FY20 updated guidance includes capitalised interest of $9 million - $10 million
Other non-classified includes Minerva Gas Plant acquisition including recognition of associated restoration provision and inventory (Cash capex ~$4 million).
Note: BMG abandonment not included in capital expenditure
Impact of Sole start-up and lease accounting
Sole:
Gas sales of 68 TJ per day at plant design rates
Amortisation based on production, 2P Reserves and development costs
Interest expense no longer capitalised
Lease accounting standard (AASB 16: Leases) effective 1 July 2019:
Impacts property leases and the Orbost Gas Processing Plant1
Property leases recognised during the period, resulting in right-of-use assets of $10.8 million and corresponding lease liabilities of $13.5 million at 31 December 2019
Sole Gas Processing Agreement will create a c.$260 - $290 million 'right-of-use' asset and corresponding lease liability on commercial start-up
Toll by Orbost Gas Processing Plant for processing Sole gas will be accounted for as follows:
capital component (Initial Term) is recognised as amortisation expense of right-of-use asset and interest expense (unwind of lease liability)
opex component is recognised separately as Cost of Sales
No impact on debt covenants
1Iona Gas Plant processing arrangements are not captured under AASB 16
Gas business model
Optimisation of gas supply to a portfolio of gas contracts from a portfolio of gas assets among the most competitive sources of supply for south-east Australia
2P Gas Reserves1
PJ
43
Otway Hub
24
Gippsland
245
Sole
Otway developed
Otway undeveloped
1 Proved and probable gas reserves as at 30 June 2019. Numbers rounded. Information on reserve and resource announcement and calculation is provided in the appendices to this document
Profile* of contracted and uncontracted gas reserves by project
OP3D provides opportunity for future gas contracts
2P Gas sales profile by project
OP3D in SELECT phase
contracted & uncontracted
for production from FY23
PJ pa
1
1
1
1
1
2
3
5
10
23
23
23
23
23
20
22
20
18
13
6
5
9
2
3
7
6
5
6
5
5
5
4
3
3
3
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
FY25
FY26
FY27
FY28
FY29
FY30
FY31
Otway contracted
Otway uncontracted
Sole contracted
Sole uncontracted
* Note
Sole sales subject to completion of commissioning of Orbost Gas Plant currently underway Orbost Gas Plant. Graph illustrates indicative profile based on full production from 1 April 2020 at plant design rates of 68 TJ/day
Includes Henry development well FY22, subject to rig availability & JV approval. Commitment to OP3D project would combine Henry development and Annie development.
No exploration success
•
Production profile from most recently announced reserves figures, as at 30 June 2019
33
•
All numbers rounded and Cooper Energy equity share
Pathway from FY20 Second half work program to FY21 and FY22 activities
Preparing for Minerva connect & BMG in FY21, offshore exploration & development drilling in FY22
FY20 H2
FY21
FY22
Otway offshore
Minerva Gas Plant FID
OP3D SELECT phase
Exploration ASSESS
Minerva Gas Plant EXECUTE
OP3D FID & Proceed to
EXECUTE phase
Exploration SELECT/DEVELOP
Minerva Gas Plant operating
CY 2021 - 20221
offshore campaign
Gippsland Basin
Manta-3SELECT phase
Cooper Basin
Exploration ASSESS
PEL 92: 3 development & 2 appraisal wells
Exploration SELECT/DEVELOP
BMG abandonment
Future development & exploration
drilling to be determined
Otway onshore
•
Dombey 3D seismic planning
•
3D seismic acquisition2
Future appraisal and exploration
drilling
1
Timing subject to rig availability
Manta-3well design Engagement with rig contractors
ASSESS Phase completed
The Opportunity
•Second phase Gippsland gas development
•Additional gas exploration potential in deeper Manta reservoirs
Manta
Next phase of Gippsland development with 121 PJ gas and 3 MMbbl liquids 2C Contingent Resource1
Contingent Resource (2C) of 121 PJ gas and 3.4 MMbbl condensate
Business case confirmed economic development
Prospective Resource1 of 526 PJ identified in deeper reservoirs (Best P50)
Opportunities for synergy with Sole & Orbost
SELECT Phase underway
•
•
• Technical work and market engagement for firm capital estimates and schedule for business case
• Manta-3 FID
Status and expected schedule
ASSESS
SELECT
DEVELOP
EXECUTE
OPERATE
1 Contingent Resource for the Manta gas and liquids resource was announced to ASX on 12 August 2019. Prospective Resource for the field was announced to the ASX on 4 May 2016. Cooper Energy confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements of 12 August 2019 or 4 May 2016 and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Manta Project on
Manta-3 FID FY 21 H2*
Potential
Manta-3 drilling
Manta Project FID
First gas 2025
Manta gas and liquids resource
Contingent Resource with exploration potential
Manta Contingent Resource1 estimate
1C
2C
3C
Condensate
MMbbl
2.2
3.4
5.4
Gas
PJ
78
121
190
Manta unrisked Prospective Resource1 estimate
Low (P90)
Best (P50)
High (P10)
Oil
MMbbl
1.0
1.5
2.3
Condensate
MMbbl
6.8
12.9
25.9
Gas
PJ
276
526
1,054
The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.
1 Contingent Resource for the Manta gas and liquids resource was announced to ASX on 12 August 2019. Prospective Resource for the field was announced to the ASX
on 4 May 2016. Cooper Energy confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements of 12
August 2019 or 4 May 2016 and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcements continue to apply and have
Gippsland exploration acreage
Two permits located adjacent to producing or produced fields
VIC/P72
Adjoins Patricia Baleen
Seismic inversion study conducted
Economic screening of prospects underway
Commitment of 1 exploration well
VIC/P75
Granted September 2019
Commitment to conduct seismic reprocessing and studies
Surrounded by large producing oil and gas fields
Modern seismic processing to be applied for greater clarity to subsurface definition of additional prospectivity
Commitment of seismic reprocessing and geological/geophysical studies
Reserves and Contingent Resources at 30 June 2019
Reserves
Unit
1P (Proved)
2P (Proved + Probable)
3P (Proved + Probable + Possible)
Cooper
Otway
Gippsland
Total1
Cooper
Otway
Gippsland
Total1
Cooper
Otway
Gippsland
Total1
Developed
Sales gas
PJ
0
15
0
15
0
24
0
24
0
36
0
36
Oil + Cond
MMbbl
1.1
0.0
0.0
1.1
1.5
0.0
0.0
1.5
1.8
0.0
0.0
1.8
Sub-total
MMboe
1.1
2.4
0.0
3.6
1.5
3.9
0.0
5.4
1.8
5.8
0.0
7.6
Undeveloped
Sales Gas
PJ
0
29
181
210
0
43
245
288
0
69
329
398
Oil + Cond
MMbbl
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.7
Sub-total
MMboe
0.2
4.8
29.6
34.5
0.3
7.0
40.0
47.3
0.7
11.3
53.7
65.7
Total1
MMboe
1.3
7.2
29.6
38.1
1.8
10.9
40.0
52.7
2.5
17.1
53.7
73.3
1 Totals may not reflect arithmetic addition due to rounding. The method of aggregation is by arithmetic sum by category. As a result, the 1P estimates may be conservative and the 3P estimates may be optimistic due to the effects of arithmetic summation. The Reserves exclude Cooper Energy's share of future fuel usage. See comment on conversion factor change in 'Notes on calculation of Reserves and Resources'.
1C
2C
3C
Contingent Resources
Gas
Oil
Total1
Gas
Oil
Total
Gas
Oil
Total
PJ
MMbbl
MMboe
PJ
MMbbl
MMboe
PJ
MMbbl
MMboe
Gippsland
78
2.2
14.9
121
3.4
23.3
190
5.4
36.5
Otway
17
0.0
2.8
18
0.0
3.0
24
0.0
3.9
Cooper
0
0.3
0.3
0
0.6
0.6
0
1.1
1.1
Total 1
95
2.5
18.0
140
4.1
26.9
214
6.5
41.5
1 Totals may not reflect arithmetic addition due to rounding. The method of aggregation is by arithmetic sum by category. As a result, the 1C estimate may be conservative and the 3C estimate may be optimistic due to the effects of arithmetic summation. See comment on conversion factor change in 'Notes on calculation of Reserves and Resources'.
Reserves and Contingent Resources at 30 June 2018 were announced to the ASX on 13 August 2018. The reserves and resources information displayed should be read in conjunction with the information provided on the
calculation of Reserves and Contingent Resources provided in the appendices to this document.
Executive Leadership Team
Managing Director
David Maxwell
David Maxwell has over 30 years' experience as a senior executive with companies such as BG Group, Woodside and Santos. As Senior Vice President at QGC, a BG Group business, he led BG's entry into Australia, its alliance with and subsequent takeover of QGC. Roles at Woodside included director of gas and marketing and membership of Woodside's executive committee.
Chief Financial Officer Virginia Suttell
Virginia Suttell is a chartered accountant with more than 25 years' experience, including 20 years in publicly listed entities, principally in group finance and secretarial roles in the resources and media sectors. This has included the role of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for Monax Mining Limited and Marmota Energy Limited. Other previous appointments include Group Financial Controller at Austereo Group Limited.
General Manager,
Exploration & Subsurface
Andrew Thomas
Andrew Thomas is a successful geoscientist with over 30 years' experience in oil and gas exploration and development in companies including Geoscience Australia, Santos, Gulf Canada and Newfield Exploration. Prior to joining Cooper Energy he was SE Asia New Ventures Manager and Exploration Manager for offshore Sarawak for Newfield Exploration.
General Manager, HSEC &
Technical Services
Iain MacDougall
Iain MacDougall has more than 30 years' experience in the upstream petroleum exploration and production sector. His experience includes senior management positions with independent operators and wide-ranging international experience with Schlumberger. In Australia, Iain's previous roles include Production and Engineering Manager and acting CEO at Stuart Petroleum prior to the takeover by Senex Energy.
.
Company Secretary &
General Counsel
Amelia Jalleh
Amelia Jalleh has more than eighteen years' experience in the international oil and gas industry, including senior corporate, commercial and legal roles in Australia, the Middle East, North America and South-East Asia for Repsol, King & Spalding LLP and Santos.
General Manager, Projects &
Operations
Michael Jacobsen
Michael Jacobsen has over 25 years' experience in upstream oil and gas specialising in major capital works projects and field developments.
He has worked more than 10 years with engineering and construction contractors and then progressed to managing multi discipline teams on major capital projects for E&P companies.
General Manager, Commercial &
Development
Eddy Glavas
Eddy Glavas has more than 20 years' experience in business development, finance, commercial, portfolio management and strategy, including 16 years in oil & gas. Prior to joining Cooper Energy, he was employed by Santos as Manager Corporate Development with responsibility for managing multi-disciplinary teams tasked with mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures.
Notes on calculation of Reserves and Resources
Cooper Energy has completed its own estimation of Reserves and Contingent Resources for its fully-operated Gippsland Basin assets, and elsewhere based on information provided by the permit Operators (Beach Energy Ltd for PEL 92, Senex Ltd for Worrior Field, and BHP Billiton Petroleum (Vic) P/L for Minerva Field - in accordance with the definitions and guidelines in the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) 2018 Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS).
All Reserves and Contingent Resources figures in this document are net to Cooper Energy unless stated otherwise.
Petroleum Reserves and Contingent Resources are prepared using deterministic and probabilistic methods. The resources estimate methodologies incorporate a range of uncertainty relating to each of the key reservoir input parameters to predict the likely range of outcomes. Project and field totals are aggregated by arithmetic summation by category. Aggregated 1P and 1C estimates may be conservative, and aggregated 3P and 3C estimates may be optimistic due to the effects of arithmetic summation. Totals may not exactly reflect arithmetic addition due to rounding.
The company has changed the FY18 energy conversion factor consistent with Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) conversions and PRMS guidance. The previous conversion factor of 1 PJ = 0.172 MMboe was adopted when the Company was predominantly a Cooper Basin oil producer. With the change to a predominantly offshore gas-producing company, a conversion factor of 1 PJ = 0.163 MMboe (5.8 MMBtu/bbl) is more consistent with industry and SPE standard energy conversions. The new conversion factor has no impact on gas reserves expressed in PJ.
The information contained in this report regarding the Cooper Energy Reserves and Contingent Resources is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full-time employee of Cooper Energy Limited holding the position of General Manager Exploration & Subsurface, holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers, is qualified in accordance with ASX listing rule 5.41, and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Reserves
Under the SPE PRMS 2018, "Reserves are those quantities of petroleum anticipated to be commercially recoverable by application of development projects to known accumulations from a given date forward under defined conditions".
The Otway Basin totals comprise the arithmetically aggregated project fields (Casino-Henry-Netherby and Minerva) and exclude reserves used for field fuel.
The Cooper Basin totals comprise the arithmetically aggregated PEL 92 project fields and the arithmetic summation of the Worrior project reserves, and exclude reserves used for field fuel.
The Gippsland Basin total comprises Sole Field only, where the Contingent Resources assessment at 30 June 2017 as announced to the ASX on 29 August 2017 has been reclassified to Reserves.
Contingent Resources
Under the SPE PRMS 2018, "Contingent Resources are "those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations by application of development projects, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable owing to one or more contingencies".
The Contingent Resources assessment includes resources in the Gippsland, Otway and Cooper basins. The following material Contingent Resources assessment was released to the ASX:
Manta Field on 16 July 2015
Annie on 24 February 2020
Cooper Energy is not aware of any new information or data about Manta Field that materially affects the information provided in that release, and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Manta estimates provided in the release continue to apply.
Basker Field Contingent Resources reported on 18 August 2014 and carried unchanged through FY17 have been reclassified as Discovered Unrecoverable in FY18 due to approval of field abandonment.
Abbreviations
$, A$
Australian dollars unless specified otherwise
Bbl
barrels of oil
Boe
barrel of oil equivalent
EBITDA
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
FEED
front end engineering and design
kbbl
thousand barrels
m
metres
MMbbl
million barrels of oil
MMboe
million barrels of oil equivalent
NPAT
net profit after tax
PEL 92
Joint Venture conducting operations in Western Flank Cooper Basin Petroleum Retention Licences 85-104 previously encompassed by the PEL 92
exploration licence
PEL 93
Joint Venture conducting operations in Cooper Basin Petroleum Retention Licences PRL 231-233 and PRL 237 previously encompassed by the PEL 93
exploration licence
TRCFR
Total Recordable Case Frequency Rate. Recordable cases per million hours worked
1P Reserves
Proved Reserves
2P Reserves
Proved and Probable Reserves
3P Reserves
Proved, Probable and Possible Reserves
1C, 2C, 3C
high, medium and low estimates of Contingent Resources
Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 23:08:06 UTC