MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Cooper Energy Limited    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
Cooper Energy : FY20 First half results and outlook - investor presentation 24 February 2020

02/23/2020 | 06:09pm EST

FY20 First half results & outlook

Investor presentation 24 February 2020

Minerva Gas Plant, Otway Basin Victoria

Compliance statements and important information.

This investor presentation ("Presentation") is issued by Cooper Energy Limited ABN 93 096 170 295 ("Cooper Energy" or "the company") ASX: COE.

Summary information: This Presentation contains summary information about Cooper Energy and its activities as at the date of this Presentation and should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information which a shareholder or potential investor in Cooper Energy may require in order to determine whether to deal in Cooper Energy shares. The information in this Presentation is a general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Cooper Energy's periodic reports and other continuous disclosure announcements released to the Australian Securities Exchange, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

Not financial product advice: This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Cooper Energy shares (nor does it or will it form any part of any contract to acquire Cooper Energy shares). It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Cooper Energy is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of Cooper Energy shares. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of Cooper Energy shares.

Past performance: Past performance and pro forma historical financial information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance. The historical information included in this Presentation is, or is based on, information that has previously been released to the market.

Future performance: This Presentation may contain certain statements and projections provided by or on behalf of Cooper Energy with respect to anticipated future undertakings. Forward looking words such as, "expect", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, distributions and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts, guidance on future earnings and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Qualified petroleum reserve and resources evaluator: This Presentation contains information on petroleum reserves and resources which is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full time employee of Cooper Energy holding the position of General Manager, Exploration & Subsurface, holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.41 and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Reserves and Contingent Resources estimates: Information on the company's reserves and resources and their calculation are provided in the appendices to this Presentation.

Investment risk: An investment in Cooper Energy shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Cooper Energy. None of Cooper Energy, any of its related bodies corporate or any other person or organisation guarantees any particular rate of return or the performance of Cooper Energy, nor do any of them guarantee the repayment of capital from Cooper Energy or any particular tax treatment.

Not an offer: This Presentation is not and should not be considered an offer or an invitation to acquire Cooper Energy shares or any other financial products and does not and will not form any part of any contract for the acquisition of Cooper Energy shares. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act")) ("U.S. Person"). Cooper Energy shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. Person absent registration except in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This document may not be distributed or released in the United States or to any U.S. person.

Rounding: All numbers in this presentation have been rounded. As a result, some total figures may differ insignificantly from totals obtained from arithmetic addition of the rounded numbers presented.

Currency: All financial information is expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise specified.

P50 as it relates to costs is best estimate; P90 as it relates to costs is high estimate.

Authorisation : Approved and authorised for release to ASX on 24 February 2020 by David Maxwell, Managing Director, Cooper Energy Limited.

Address: Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide 5000.

2

February 2020 status and outlook

Sole commissioning. Utility-style cash flows close. Gas contracted. New projects.

Sole

  • Plant commissioning with pipeline gas
  • Full production anticipated in March

Gas contract book

  • Fully contracted CY20
  • 87% of planned production to June '22 under take or pay contracts
  • Sole fully contracted1 for term supply to 2025

New projects

  • Minerva Gas Plant integration underway
  • Otway Phase 3 Development (OP3D):
    100+ PJ2 gas from 2022-23
  • Manta appraisal

Finance

  • Utility-stylecash flow commences with Sole
  • Finance facility shifts to operating facility after Sole test

ESG

  • Sustainability Report including climate initiatives, risks & opportunities for gas
  • Governance, standards & processes upgrading
  • Community bushfire recovery support

1

Inclusive of extensions

2

Cooper Energy share approximately 50%

3

FY20 First half key outcomes

Safety:

Single LTI and Recordable case injury

Sole Gas Project:

Offshore completed. Orbost plant being commissioned.

  • Offshore project completed within schedule and budget in July 2019
  • Orbost Gas Processing Plant upgrade construction completed January 2020 and gas introduced into plant for commissioning

Financial &

Gas business driving revenue and cash flow growth

operating results:

Production of 0.66 MMboe vs 0.66 MMboe in pcp

Sales revenue up 8% to $39.1 million

Statutory net profit after tax of $ 6.3 million vs pcp statutory loss after tax of $12.6 million

Underlying EBITDAX up 11% to $16.3 million

Underlying loss after tax of $2.0 million down vs pcp profit after tax of $3.1 million

Cash flow from operations up from $(0.9) million to $31.4 million

Production million boe

0.660.66

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Net profit after tax $ million

6.3

(12.6)

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Growth:

Accumulating the ingredients for the next wave of growth

First half operating cash flow

Annie gas discovery

$ million

Minerva Gas Plant acquired

31.4

Offshore Otway exploration permit and production licence granted

Cooper Basin infill drilling program to remap fields and add production and reserves

Gippsland exploration permit granted

(0.9)

Executive Leadership Team changes implemented and Cooper Energy Management System upgrade well advanced

4

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Health, Safety, Environment and Community

Safety: one lost time injury aboard Ocean Monarch. Inaugural Sustainability Report published.

Safety

Safety metrics

FY20 H1

FY19 H1

One LTI aboard Ocean Monarch (September 2019)

Hours worked

181,738

271,779

Contractor injured during rig maintenance operation while changing out drill line on

Recordable incidents

1

0

Annie-1 well location. Now fully recovered and back to work

Environment & Sustainability

Lost time injuries

1

0

Inaugural Sustainability Report published

Lost time injury frequency rate

2.41

0

Ongoing Emergency Response Readiness drills

Total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR)1

2.41

2.99

Community

Industry TRIFR2

3.48

4.07

Support to bushfire-impacted communities in the Orbost region

1 TRIFR: Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate. Recordable incidents (Medical Treatment Injuries + Restricted Work/Transfer Case + Lost Time Injuries + Fatalities) per million hours worked. Calculated on a rolling 12-month basis.

2 Industry TRIFR is NOPSEMA benchmark for offshore Australian operations

5

Key financial results

$ million unless otherwise indicated

FY20 H1

FY19 H1

change

Production MMboe

0.66

0.66

-

0%

Sales revenue

39.1

36.2

8%

Other income

11.3

0.8

1,312%

Gross profit

14.1

16.8

(16)%

Gross profit/Sales revenue %

36.1

46.4

(22)%

Statutory profit/(loss) after tax

6.3

(12.6)

150%

Underlying EBITDAX

16.3

14.7

11%

Underlying (loss)/profit after tax

(2.0)

3.1

(165)%

Cash flow from operations

31.4

(0.9)

3,592%

31 Dec 19

30 June 19

Drawn debt

224.0

218.2

3%

Cash

150.7

164.3

(8)%

Net debt

73.3

53.9

36%

6

Statutory and underlying profit

Liquidated damages and restoration restatement responsible for difference between statutory and underlying profit

For the six months ended 31 December 2019:

$ million

Net profit after tax

6.3

Adjustments for:

Liquidated damages Orbost Gas Plant

(9.9)

Non-cash income from restatement of restoration provision

(1.4)

Tax impact of underlying adjustments

3.0

Total significant items after tax

(4.3)

Underlying loss after tax

(2.0)

7

Underlying NPAT movement

Increased gas revenue offset by non-cash expenditure

$ million

8.0

6.0

(0.2)

4.0

3.1

(5.6)

2.0

3.1

0.0

(1.0)

-

(2.0)

-2.0

(2.3)

(1.4)

2.3

-4.0

-6.0

FY19 H1

Gas revenue Oil revenue Cost of sales Net finance

Exploration

Admin and

Tax impacts

FY20 H1

Underlying

costs

and evaluation

other

Underlying

NPAT

expense

NPAT

  • Cost of sales increased due to higher:
    • non-cashdepreciation and amortisation ($5.0 million higher)
    • higher processing tolls in line with higher volumes from Casino Henry
  • Net finance costs: lower interest income offset by additional interest expense associated with adoption of new lease accounting standard
  • Higher exploration and evaluation expense attributable to:
    • Cooper Basin
    • costs associated with deferred offshore Otway Basin well

8

Movement in cash

Cash $14 million lower after funding $51 million for exploration & development and interest

$ million

200

9.0

0.7

5.6

(6.7)

24.6

(6.4)

(0.6)

4.1

(44.3)

160

0.4

120

Cash

Cash

80

195.7

150.7

164.3

Operating cash flow

Financing & investing cash flow

31.4

(45.0)

40

0

Jun-18

Operations Liquidated

General

Restoration

PRRT

Net interest Cash after

Net debt Interest paid

E & D

FX & other

Jun-19

damages

admin

costs

operating

drawdowns

cash flows

9

Balance sheet

$ million

31 Dec 19

30 June 19

Comments

Assets

Cash

150.7

164.3

Working capital

17.6

24.9

PPE, intangibles and right-of-use assets (leases)

24.8

4.6

Recognition of right-of-use assets per AASB 16 ($10.8 million), Minerva Gas Plant acquisition ($8.7 million)

Exploration and evaluation

202.9

152.3

Drilling of Annie-1,Dombey-1 and Cooper Basin wells, and re-set of restoration provisions

Oil and gas assets

623.3

613.2

Sole development and capitalised interest

Other

41.7

42.5

Total assets

1,061.0

1,001.8

Liabilities

Working capital

41.4

44.5

Provisions

316.1

287.9

Re-set of restoration provisions, Minerva Gas Plant restoration ($5.0 million)

Interest bearing liabilities

221.8

213.7

Lease liabilities

13.5

-

Recognition of lease liabilities per AASB 16

Other

26.3

22.0

Total liabilities

619.1

568.1

Net assets

441.9

433.7

10

Funding

  • Project completion under the facility expected after 90-day facility performance test
  • Discussions ongoing on capital management, facility structuring in a post- Sole project environment of utility-style cash flows
  • Repayment and amortisation schedule post-project completion with facility maturity date October 2024
  • Looking to secure funding/liquidity to support future development opportunities and activities

$ million

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

Cash

150.7

164.3

Drawn debt

224.0

218.2

Debt available

Project facilities

9.0

14.8

Working capital

13.5

13.3

11

Operations

Portland Supply Depot

Production and sales generation

Higher gas production and prices drove sales revenue increase

Production

MMboe

0.8

0.6

0.13

0.10

0.53

0.56

Crude oil

0.4

Gas

0.2

0.0

FY19 H1

FY20 H1

  • Gas:
    • Minerva ceased production September 19
    • Casino Henry higher
  • Oil: Cooper Basin natural decline

Sales revenue

$ million

40

10.4

10.6

30

28.7

25.6

20

10

0

FY19 H1

FY20 H1

  • Gas revenue up 12%:
    • increased sales volume
    • new contracts (CY19 vs CY18) and price
  • Oil revenue down 2%: lower sales volume and prices

13

Gas contract portfolio

Fully contracted CY20. Take or pay contracts for volume equal to 87% of planned production to June '22.

  • Gas contract strategy prioritises predictable long term stable cash flow and collaborative customer relationships
  • Sole fully contracted for term gas to Jan' 25 (inclusive of extension), take or pay contracts
  • Announced first CY21 contract for Casino Henry. Expect to market remaining uncontracted gas in June & Sept quarters 2020.
  • Demand for gas under term gas supply contracts remains strong and little changed from 2019

Gas contract book by term

PJ

7

Contracted 1 yr or less

105

Contracted > 3 years

199

Uncontracted

2P Gas production profile by contract status

PJ

3

10

6

8

7

7

8

10

Uncontracted

15

Contracted

26

24

23

23

23

22

20

23

18

12

13

8

2

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

FY26

FY27

FY28

FY29

FY30

FY31

  • Charted on basis of full production from Sole of 68 TJ day for indicative purposes from 1 April 2020. Sole is currently expected to reach full production during March 2020. Assumes Henry-3 development well in FY22.

14

Offshore Otway Basin FY20 first half

Secured the ingredients for growth: gas discovery, gas plant and well located exploration permit

  • Annie gas discovery
  • Minerva Gas Plant acquired
  • VIC/P76 granted. Includes part of Annie gas field and
    Nestor, an 'Annie look-alike' prospect
  • Commenced work on Otway Phase 3 Development (OP3D) project which combines development of Henry 2P Reserves and Annie Resources in one integrated project
  • VIC/L33 and VIC/L34 production licences granted, includes Black Watch gas field western flank

Production

FY20 H1

FY19 H1

Sales gas PJ

3.4

3.3

Condensate kbbl

2.3

2.5

Total MMboe

0.56

0.54

Capital expenditure $m

FY20 H1

FY19 H1

Exploration

26.9

0.9

Development

1.5

2.5

Total

28.4

3.4

Ocean Monarch drilling Annie-1 discovery well

Minerva Gas Plant

15

Annie gas discovery

Contingent Resource assessed. Annie development now progressed to SELECT stage.

  • Annie-1drilled and logged gas discovery supported by seismic amplitude
  • High quality gas reservoir in the Waarre C formation, analogous to Casino & Minerva

Annie Contingent Resource1 estimate: Gross (100% joint venture) field volume

-

good permeability

- high net-to-gross

-

low water saturation

Analysis of gas samples indicates:

-

dry gas

Waarre C Formation

Original raw gas in place

Bcf

Resource: sales gas

PJ

1C2C3C

58.877.11.2

36.1 54.580.3

-

inerts just above sales gas spec, to remove at plant or blend: N2 ,CO2

-

minor mercury levels (lower than Sole)

Waarre C Formation properties:

70.9 metre gross column

62.8 metre net pay

Gas on rock

16.2% porosity

17.1% water saturation

Gas properties:

Condensate ratio similar to Casino Henry (less than 1 bbl: MMscf)

7% to 8% CO2

No H2S

Mercury, minor levels

Annie Contingent Resource1 Net estimate: Cooper Energy share2

Waarre C Formation

1C

2C

3C

Resource: sales gas

PJ

18.4

28.2

42.8

1 Contingent Resource for the Annie gas resource was announced to ASX on 24 February 2020. Cooper Energy confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements of 24 February 2020 and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the

announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

16

2 Cooper Energy share comprises 50% equity interest in VIC/P44 and 100% equity interest in VIC/P76

Cooper Basin

Appraisal program completed. Development and exploration drilling to follow in March quarter

  • 13 well appraisal program completed
    • 10 wells prior to 31 Dec 2019, 3 in Jan 2020
  • Acquired data for better mapping of field boundaries at Parsons, Callawonga, Butlers and Rincon
  • 3 wells cased and suspended
  • Results being analysed for incorporation into revisions to field mapping and reserve estimates
  • Follow-updevelopment drilling planned for March quarter 2020
    • 3 Parsons development wells
    • 2 exploration wells: Sellicks South-1 and Glenelg North-1

Key figures

FY20 H1

FY19 H1

Production Crude oil kbbl

0.10

0.12

Average oil price A$/bbl

106.48

92.0

Direct operating cost A$/bbl

35.00

35.19

Capital expenditure $m

FY20 H1

FY19 H1

Exploration

4.5

0.1

Development

1.6

0.3

Total

6.1

0.4

17

Otway Basin: Penola Trough onshore

Dombey-1 gas discovery confirms potential. Further investigation required.

Rock properties:

44.5 metre gross column in Pretty Hill Formation

25 metre net pay

Gas sample recovered from Sawpit sandstone

Production test

20 metre interval in Pretty Hill Formation

5 day flow test, 32 day shut-in

Maximum rate up to 18 MMscf/day indicating good productivity

Flow test pressures declined during test then repressured on shut-in

CO2<0.1%

  • Dombey-1discovery extends Pretty Hill formation play fairway within the Penola Trough
  • Test results indicated good productivity but uncertainty concerning connected volumes and potential field size
  • 3D seismic acquisition planning underway to improve subsurface imaging and field size definition

18

Management and governance

New operating model. Upgraded reporting and standards for simplicity, accountability & governance

  • Progressive upgrades to capabilities, systems and governance to:
    • deliver requisite structure and accountability
    • preserve fit-for-purpose, agility and alignment with strategy
  • Revisions, upgrades, or introduction, of:
    • Executive Leadership Team; with new allocation of responsibilities (refer appendices)
    • new Cooper Energy Operating Model
    • Cooper Energy Asset Realisation Process (CARP); methodology to progress projects and assets through Assess, Select, Develop, Execute and Operate phases
    • Cooper Energy Risk Management System, upgrade
    • Cooper Energy Management System, being upgraded
  • ESG: upgraded sustainability reporting, including release of inaugural Sustainability Report October 2019

19

Projects

Pipeline spooling, Crib Pt

Current growth projects

Status of gas development and exploration projects under CARP (Cooper Energy Asset Realisation Process)

Value Chain

Explore

Develop

Construct

Operate

ASSESS

SELECT

DEVELOP

EXECUTE

OPERATE

Project

Phase

FID

Sole

Minerva Gas Plant

OP3D

Manta appraisal

Otway exploration

Gippsland exploration

Onshore Otway

exploration

FEED engineering

Selecting concept to progress to FEED engineering

Manta-3 appraisal well

Prospects being evaluated

Prospects being evaluated

Dombey being evaluated

Commissioning Plant

Assess Phase: Understanding of the opportunity and confirmation that there is at least one technically and commercially feasible development concept aligned with the business strategy

Select Phase: Identification of a range of feasible development concepts and selection of a preferred concept considering value, risk and strategic fit

Develop Phase: Define and mature the specifications for the project and the execution plan in sufficient detail to deliver a robust cost estimate and enable an FID decision

Execute Phase: Complete the detailed design and planning and execute the physical works ready for handover to

21

operations and commencement of production

Operate Phase: Produce and maintain the opportunity. Decommission at the end of project life.

Sole Gas Project

Offshore completed and gas plant commissioning underway. Expect full rate production in March.

Current status and schedule

  • Plant first phase commissioning underway using 'sweet' gas from pipeline
  • Second phase using field gas to commission raw gas facilities to follow
  • Volume build according to plant commissioning requirements
  • APA advise commercial operations in March

Offshore project outcomes

  • Cooper Energy responsible for offshore project: 2 production wells, pipeline & umbilical and HDD shore-crossing
  • Completed July 2019, within schedule
  • Zero LTI
  • Capital expenditure of $3471 million vs budget of $355 million

Gas sales and contract position

  • Sales of ~12 PJ2 deferred due to delay in plant readiness
  • Start-upof supply contracts to EnergyAustralia, Alinta Energy and VISY deferred
  • O-Isourced alternative supply
  • Supply to AGL to commence May 2020

1 as at 31 January 2020. Remaining

expenditure includes resources to support plant commissioning and start-up and the supply of 'sweet' gas from the pipeline for commissioning. There will also be some adjustments for

close-out of some of the contracts associated with the Sole offshore development. The anticipated completion cost remains comfortably within budget.

2 based on sales start-up July 2019

22

Minerva Gas Processing Project

A low-cost, processing hub for Casino Henry gas and new discoveries

The Opportunity

  • Integration of low cost processing hub for Casino Henry and new discoveries
  • Ownership of processing capacity enables marketing under firm supply terms
  • Capacity to support increased daily production rates
  • Productivity gains from lower inlet pressure plant
  • Scope includes regulatory approvals, connection of pipelines, plant upgrade and refurbishment

DEVELOP Phase underway

  • Commenced November 2019
  • FEED Engineering underway
  • Regulatory approvals underway
  • Plant handover from previous operator complete
  • Targeting FID and entry to EXECUTE phase June quarter 2020

SELECT Phase completed

Status and expected schedule

SELECT Engineering completed

ASSESS

SELECT

DEVELOP

EXECUTE

OPERATE

  • Regulatory approvals commenced

SELECT Gate achieved

DEVELOP Entry Gate

Target FID

Target First gas to plant

Nov 2019

Jun 2020 Qtr

Jun Qtr 2021

23

Commenced February 2020

Otway Phase-3 Development Project (OP3D)

Project to bring 100+ PJ1 of gas to market from 2022 onwards, utilising Minerva Gas Plant

The Opportunity

  • Development of >100 PJ1 of gas from Henry and Annie
  • Gas to market in CY 2022/20232

ASSESS Phase completed

  • Sound business case identified to progress Annie and Henry developments through to SELECT phase
  • Multiple development concepts screened can deliver an economic outcome
  • All concepts utilise the Minerva Gas Plant

SELECT Phase underway

Technical and planning work to determine optimal development plan

Technical work and market engagement for firm capital estimates and schedule for business case

Targeting entry to DEVELOP phase mid-2020

Status and expected schedule

ASSESS

SELECT

DEVELOP

EXECUTE

OPERATE

Select Entry Gate

Target

Target

Target

Feb 2020

mid-2020

Late 2020 FID

First gas 2022

1 Gross joint venture gas volume. Cooper Energy share is ~ 50%.

24

2 Subject to joint venture approval and rig availability

Outlook

Otway coastline, Pt Fairy

Second half outlook & summary

Production

guidance unchanged

Sole

start-up imminent

Capital expenditure

guidance trimmed

Gas marketing

fully contracted CY20

Projects & growth

in train for decision/key gates

Existing producing assets unchanged: 1.2 MMBoe; > 5 PJ gas ~ 0.24 MMbbl oil

Incorporates Iona shutdown/work in March

Guidance upgrade to be made after Sole firm supply start-up

APA advise commercial operations within March

Full year expect $86 - 93 million (previously $100 - 110 million )

Lower Otway and Cooper Basin expenditure

Contracting remainder of Casino Henry CY21 production

Minerva Gas Project FID & entry to EXECUTE phase

OP3D complete SELECT phase & work towards late CY20 FID

Cooper Basin: 2 exploration wells, 3 development wells

Rig contracts for 2021-22 program and BMG abandonment

26

Wrap-up

1.

2.

Sole production start-up is imminent.

Completion of commissioning and production tests is expected within March and, with it, a transformational change in cash-flow generation.

Our gas contract position is rock solid and the merit of our gas strategy is evident.

Cooper Energy gas supply is among the most competitive in its market. The contracting strategy has prioritised long term stable cash generation, efficient operation and win-win relationships.

3. We have committed to an intense 10-12 months to deliver production, return and project catalysts.

Minerva Gas Plant, OP3D, Manta, Sole-Orbost debottlenecking, offshore exploration targets and finance headline the opportunities to be focussed on to add value and enable the next wave of growth.

4. Cooper Energy has shown its capability in finding, developing and commercialising gas. We are prepared for more.

Our performance at Sole and in the Otway has demonstrated Cooper Energy's capabilities.

We continue to plan, resource and manage for growth.

The discipline, systems and governance processes underlying our performance are being enhanced in line with our opportunities, aspirations and intentions to meet the wealth generation and sustainability expectations of shareholders.

27

Q & A

Ocean Monarch drilling Annie-1 Otway Basin

Cooper Energy

Snapshot

Key statistics*

Proved & Probable Reserves

52.7 MMboe

Contingent Resources (2C)

26.9 MMboe

Market capitalisation

$878 million

Net debt

$73.3 million

Issued shares (million)

1,626.6

Cooper Basin

  • Oil production & exploration

Onshore Otway Basin

Register composition

% of issued capital held at 31 Dec 2019 by:

69%

Domesic institutions

9%

Foreign institutions

19%

Retail

Directors &

employees

3%

Proved & Probable Reserves

52.7 MMboe at 30 June 2019

1.8

Cooper Basin oil

10.9

Otway Basin gas and gas liquids

40

Gippsland Basin gas

  • Gas exploration

Offshore Otway Basin

  • Casino Henry gas field
  • Annie gas field
  • Minerva Gas Plant
  • Exploration

Gippsland Basin

  • Sole gas field
  • Manta gas
  • Exploration

* As at 30 June 2019; except for market capitalisation and issued shares (as at 21 February 2020 )

29

Capital expenditure; updated guidance

Incurred first half and forecast full year incurred

$ million incurred

FY20 H1

FY20 H2

FY20

Original

FY20

Actual

Guidance

Updated Guidance

guidance

Exploration

Development

Total

Exploration

Development

Total

Exploration

Development

Total

Otway

26.9

1.5

28.4

1-2

6-7

7-8

28-29

7-9

35-38

55-60

Gippsland

1.2

17.5

18.7

2-3

1-2

3-5

3-4

19-20

22-24

20-25

Cooper

4.5

1.6

6.1

3-4

8-9

11-13

8-9

10-11

18-20

20-25

Other non-classified

-

10.4

10.4

-

1

1

-

11

11

-

Total

32.6

31.0

63.6

6-9

16-20

22-27

39-42

47-51

86-93

100-110

Previous (August 2019) guidance updated to reflect

  • Deferral of Elanora-1, offshore Otway exploration
  • FY20 H1 Gippsland capital expenditure due to higher capitalised interest costs of $6.7 million. Original guidance included $4 million for capitalised interest. FY20 updated guidance includes capitalised interest of $9 million - $10 million
  • Other non-classified includes Minerva Gas Plant acquisition including recognition of associated restoration provision and inventory (Cash capex ~$4 million).

Note: BMG abandonment not included in capital expenditure

30

Impact of Sole start-up and lease accounting

Sole:

  • Gas sales of 68 TJ per day at plant design rates
  • Amortisation based on production, 2P Reserves and development costs
  • Interest expense no longer capitalised

Lease accounting standard (AASB 16: Leases) effective 1 July 2019:

  • Impacts property leases and the Orbost Gas Processing Plant1
  • Property leases recognised during the period, resulting in right-of-use assets of $10.8 million and corresponding lease liabilities of $13.5 million at 31 December 2019
  • Sole Gas Processing Agreement will create a c.$260 - $290 million 'right-of-use' asset and corresponding lease liability on commercial start-up
  • Toll by Orbost Gas Processing Plant for processing Sole gas will be accounted for as follows:
    • capital component (Initial Term) is recognised as amortisation expense of right-of-use asset and interest expense (unwind of lease liability)
    • opex component is recognised separately as Cost of Sales
  • No impact on debt covenants

1Iona Gas Plant processing arrangements are not captured under AASB 16

31

Gas business model

Optimisation of gas supply to a portfolio of gas contracts from a portfolio of gas assets among the most competitive sources of supply for south-east Australia

2P Gas Reserves1

PJ

43

Otway Hub

24

Gippsland

245

Sole

Otway developed

Otway undeveloped

1 Proved and probable gas reserves as at 30 June 2019. Numbers rounded. Information on reserve and resource announcement and calculation is provided in the appendices to this document

32

Profile* of contracted and uncontracted gas reserves by project

OP3D provides opportunity for future gas contracts

2P Gas sales profile by project

OP3D in SELECT phase

contracted & uncontracted

for production from FY23

PJ pa

1

1

1

1

1

2

3

5

10

23

23

23

23

23

20

22

20

18

13

6

5

9

2

3

7

6

5

6

5

5

5

4

3

3

3

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

FY26

FY27

FY28

FY29

FY30

FY31

Otway contracted

Otway uncontracted

Sole contracted

Sole uncontracted

* Note

  • Sole sales subject to completion of commissioning of Orbost Gas Plant currently underway Orbost Gas Plant. Graph illustrates indicative profile based on full production from 1 April 2020 at plant design rates of 68 TJ/day
  • Includes Henry development well FY22, subject to rig availability & JV approval. Commitment to OP3D project would combine Henry development and Annie development.
  • No exploration success

Production profile from most recently announced reserves figures, as at 30 June 2019

33

All numbers rounded and Cooper Energy equity share

Pathway from FY20 Second half work program to FY21 and FY22 activities

Preparing for Minerva connect & BMG in FY21, offshore exploration & development drilling in FY22

FY20 H2

FY21

FY22

Otway offshore

  • Minerva Gas Plant FID
  • OP3D SELECT phase
  • Exploration ASSESS

Minerva Gas Plant EXECUTE

OP3D FID & Proceed to

EXECUTE phase

Exploration SELECT/DEVELOP

  • Minerva Gas Plant operating

CY 2021 - 20221

offshore campaign

Gippsland Basin

  • Manta-3SELECT phase

Cooper Basin

  • Exploration ASSESS
  • PEL 92: 3 development & 2 appraisal wells

Exploration SELECT/DEVELOP

BMG abandonment

Future development & exploration

drilling to be determined

Otway onshore

Dombey 3D seismic planning

3D seismic acquisition2

Future appraisal and exploration

drilling

1

Timing subject to rig availability

34

2

Subject to joint venture and regulatory approval

Manta-3well design Engagement with rig contractors
ASSESS Phase completed
The Opportunity
Second phase Gippsland gas development
Additional gas exploration potential in deeper Manta reservoirs

Manta

Next phase of Gippsland development with 121 PJ gas and 3 MMbbl liquids 2C Contingent Resource1

  • Contingent Resource (2C) of 121 PJ gas and 3.4 MMbbl condensate
  • Business case confirmed economic development
  • Prospective Resource1 of 526 PJ identified in deeper reservoirs (Best P50)
  • Opportunities for synergy with Sole & Orbost

SELECT Phase underway

Technical work and market engagement for firm capital estimates and schedule for business case

Manta-3 FID

Status and expected schedule

ASSESS

SELECT

DEVELOP

EXECUTE

OPERATE

1 Contingent Resource for the Manta gas and liquids resource was announced to ASX on 12 August 2019. Prospective Resource for the field was announced to the ASX on 4 May 2016. Cooper Energy confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements of 12 August 2019 or 4 May 2016 and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Manta Project on

Manta-3 FID FY 21 H2*

Potential

Manta-3 drilling

Manta Project FID

First gas 2025

35

results 2021 2022

Potential Late 2022-3

* Subject to rig availability

Manta gas and liquids resource

Contingent Resource with exploration potential

Manta Contingent Resource1 estimate

1C

2C

3C

Condensate

MMbbl

2.2

3.4

5.4

Gas

PJ

78

121

190

Manta unrisked Prospective Resource1 estimate

Low (P90)

Best (P50)

High (P10)

Oil

MMbbl

1.0

1.5

2.3

Condensate

MMbbl

6.8

12.9

25.9

Gas

PJ

276

526

1,054

The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

1 Contingent Resource for the Manta gas and liquids resource was announced to ASX on 12 August 2019. Prospective Resource for the field was announced to the ASX

on 4 May 2016. Cooper Energy confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements of 12

August 2019 or 4 May 2016 and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcements continue to apply and have

36

not materially changed.

Gippsland exploration acreage

Two permits located adjacent to producing or produced fields

VIC/P72

  • Adjoins Patricia Baleen
  • Seismic inversion study conducted
  • Economic screening of prospects underway
  • Commitment of 1 exploration well

VIC/P75

  • Granted September 2019
  • Commitment to conduct seismic reprocessing and studies
  • Surrounded by large producing oil and gas fields
  • Modern seismic processing to be applied for greater clarity to subsurface definition of additional prospectivity
  • Commitment of seismic reprocessing and geological/geophysical studies

37

Reserves and Contingent Resources at 30 June 2019

Reserves

Unit

1P (Proved)

2P (Proved + Probable)

3P (Proved + Probable + Possible)

Cooper

Otway

Gippsland

Total1

Cooper

Otway

Gippsland

Total1

Cooper

Otway

Gippsland

Total1

Developed

Sales gas

PJ

0

15

0

15

0

24

0

24

0

36

0

36

Oil + Cond

MMbbl

1.1

0.0

0.0

1.1

1.5

0.0

0.0

1.5

1.8

0.0

0.0

1.8

Sub-total

MMboe

1.1

2.4

0.0

3.6

1.5

3.9

0.0

5.4

1.8

5.8

0.0

7.6

Undeveloped

Sales Gas

PJ

0

29

181

210

0

43

245

288

0

69

329

398

Oil + Cond

MMbbl

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.7

Sub-total

MMboe

0.2

4.8

29.6

34.5

0.3

7.0

40.0

47.3

0.7

11.3

53.7

65.7

Total1

MMboe

1.3

7.2

29.6

38.1

1.8

10.9

40.0

52.7

2.5

17.1

53.7

73.3

1 Totals may not reflect arithmetic addition due to rounding. The method of aggregation is by arithmetic sum by category. As a result, the 1P estimates may be conservative and the 3P estimates may be optimistic due to the effects of arithmetic summation. The Reserves exclude Cooper Energy's share of future fuel usage. See comment on conversion factor change in 'Notes on calculation of Reserves and Resources'.

1C

2C

3C

Contingent Resources

Gas

Oil

Total1

Gas

Oil

Total

Gas

Oil

Total

PJ

MMbbl

MMboe

PJ

MMbbl

MMboe

PJ

MMbbl

MMboe

Gippsland

78

2.2

14.9

121

3.4

23.3

190

5.4

36.5

Otway

17

0.0

2.8

18

0.0

3.0

24

0.0

3.9

Cooper

0

0.3

0.3

0

0.6

0.6

0

1.1

1.1

Total 1

95

2.5

18.0

140

4.1

26.9

214

6.5

41.5

1 Totals may not reflect arithmetic addition due to rounding. The method of aggregation is by arithmetic sum by category. As a result, the 1C estimate may be conservative and the 3C estimate may be optimistic due to the effects of arithmetic summation. See comment on conversion factor change in 'Notes on calculation of Reserves and Resources'.

Reserves and Contingent Resources at 30 June 2018 were announced to the ASX on 13 August 2018. The reserves and resources information displayed should be read in conjunction with the information provided on the

calculation of Reserves and Contingent Resources provided in the appendices to this document.

38

Executive Leadership Team

Managing Director

David Maxwell

David Maxwell has over 30 years' experience as a senior executive with companies such as BG Group, Woodside and Santos. As Senior Vice President at QGC, a BG Group business, he led BG's entry into Australia, its alliance with and subsequent takeover of QGC. Roles at Woodside included director of gas and marketing and membership of Woodside's executive committee.

Chief Financial Officer Virginia Suttell

Virginia Suttell is a chartered accountant with more than 25 years' experience, including 20 years in publicly listed entities, principally in group finance and secretarial roles in the resources and media sectors. This has included the role of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for Monax Mining Limited and Marmota Energy Limited. Other previous appointments include Group Financial Controller at Austereo Group Limited.

General Manager,

Exploration & Subsurface

Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas is a successful geoscientist with over 30 years' experience in oil and gas exploration and development in companies including Geoscience Australia, Santos, Gulf Canada and Newfield Exploration. Prior to joining Cooper Energy he was SE Asia New Ventures Manager and Exploration Manager for offshore Sarawak for Newfield Exploration.

General Manager, HSEC &

Technical Services

Iain MacDougall

Iain MacDougall has more than 30 years' experience in the upstream petroleum exploration and production sector. His experience includes senior management positions with independent operators and wide-ranging international experience with Schlumberger. In Australia, Iain's previous roles include Production and Engineering Manager and acting CEO at Stuart Petroleum prior to the takeover by Senex Energy.

.

Company Secretary &

General Counsel

Amelia Jalleh

Amelia Jalleh has more than eighteen years' experience in the international oil and gas industry, including senior corporate, commercial and legal roles in Australia, the Middle East, North America and South-East Asia for Repsol, King & Spalding LLP and Santos.

General Manager, Projects &

Operations

Michael Jacobsen

Michael Jacobsen has over 25 years' experience in upstream oil and gas specialising in major capital works projects and field developments.

He has worked more than 10 years with engineering and construction contractors and then progressed to managing multi discipline teams on major capital projects for E&P companies.

General Manager, Commercial &

Development

Eddy Glavas

Eddy Glavas has more than 20 years' experience in business development, finance, commercial, portfolio management and strategy, including 16 years in oil & gas. Prior to joining Cooper Energy, he was employed by Santos as Manager Corporate Development with responsibility for managing multi-disciplinary teams tasked with mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures.

39

Notes on calculation of Reserves and Resources

Cooper Energy has completed its own estimation of Reserves and Contingent Resources for its fully-operated Gippsland Basin assets, and elsewhere based on information provided by the permit Operators (Beach Energy Ltd for PEL 92, Senex Ltd for Worrior Field, and BHP Billiton Petroleum (Vic) P/L for Minerva Field - in accordance with the definitions and guidelines in the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) 2018 Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS).

All Reserves and Contingent Resources figures in this document are net to Cooper Energy unless stated otherwise.

Petroleum Reserves and Contingent Resources are prepared using deterministic and probabilistic methods. The resources estimate methodologies incorporate a range of uncertainty relating to each of the key reservoir input parameters to predict the likely range of outcomes. Project and field totals are aggregated by arithmetic summation by category. Aggregated 1P and 1C estimates may be conservative, and aggregated 3P and 3C estimates may be optimistic due to the effects of arithmetic summation. Totals may not exactly reflect arithmetic addition due to rounding.

The company has changed the FY18 energy conversion factor consistent with Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) conversions and PRMS guidance. The previous conversion factor of 1 PJ = 0.172 MMboe was adopted when the Company was predominantly a Cooper Basin oil producer. With the change to a predominantly offshore gas-producing company, a conversion factor of 1 PJ = 0.163 MMboe (5.8 MMBtu/bbl) is more consistent with industry and SPE standard energy conversions. The new conversion factor has no impact on gas reserves expressed in PJ.

The information contained in this report regarding the Cooper Energy Reserves and Contingent Resources is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full-time employee of Cooper Energy Limited holding the position of General Manager Exploration & Subsurface, holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers, is qualified in accordance with ASX listing rule 5.41, and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Reserves

Under the SPE PRMS 2018, "Reserves are those quantities of petroleum anticipated to be commercially recoverable by application of development projects to known accumulations from a given date forward under defined conditions".

The Otway Basin totals comprise the arithmetically aggregated project fields (Casino-Henry-Netherby and Minerva) and exclude reserves used for field fuel.

The Cooper Basin totals comprise the arithmetically aggregated PEL 92 project fields and the arithmetic summation of the Worrior project reserves, and exclude reserves used for field fuel.

The Gippsland Basin total comprises Sole Field only, where the Contingent Resources assessment at 30 June 2017 as announced to the ASX on 29 August 2017 has been reclassified to Reserves.

Contingent Resources

Under the SPE PRMS 2018, "Contingent Resources are "those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations by application of development projects, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable owing to one or more contingencies".

The Contingent Resources assessment includes resources in the Gippsland, Otway and Cooper basins. The following material Contingent Resources assessment was released to the ASX:

  • Manta Field on 16 July 2015
  • Annie on 24 February 2020

Cooper Energy is not aware of any new information or data about Manta Field that materially affects the information provided in that release, and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Manta estimates provided in the release continue to apply.

Basker Field Contingent Resources reported on 18 August 2014 and carried unchanged through FY17 have been reclassified as Discovered Unrecoverable in FY18 due to approval of field abandonment.

40

Abbreviations

$, A$

Australian dollars unless specified otherwise

Bbl

barrels of oil

Boe

barrel of oil equivalent

EBITDA

earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

FEED

front end engineering and design

kbbl

thousand barrels

m

metres

MMbbl

million barrels of oil

MMboe

million barrels of oil equivalent

NPAT

net profit after tax

PEL 92

Joint Venture conducting operations in Western Flank Cooper Basin Petroleum Retention Licences 85-104 previously encompassed by the PEL 92

exploration licence

PEL 93

Joint Venture conducting operations in Cooper Basin Petroleum Retention Licences PRL 231-233 and PRL 237 previously encompassed by the PEL 93

exploration licence

TRCFR

Total Recordable Case Frequency Rate. Recordable cases per million hours worked

1P Reserves

Proved Reserves

2P Reserves

Proved and Probable Reserves

3P Reserves

Proved, Probable and Possible Reserves

1C, 2C, 3C

high, medium and low estimates of Contingent Resources

41

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 23:08:06 UTC
