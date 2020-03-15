Cooper Energy : Form 604 Change in substantial holding GreenCape Capital Pty Ltd 16 March 2020

Log in
COOPER ENERGY : Sole Gas Project update
AQ
COOPER ENERGY : Sole Gas Project update 11 March 2020
PU
COOPER ENERGY : Presentation to 2020 Euroz Institutional Conference 10 March 2020
PU
03/15/2020 | 07:22pm EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Cooper Energy Limited

096 170 295

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

120 328 529

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

11/03/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

31/01/2020

The previous notice was dated

31/01/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate

  1. had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Classof securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Fully Paid

97,933,551

6.02%

114,820,320

7.06%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's votes

interest changed

relation to change (7)

securities affected

affected

Refer

Greencape Capital

Refer

Refer

Refer

Refer

Annexure 1

Pty Ltd

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

registered as holder

securities

(8)

Greencape Capital Pty

Citicorp Nominees

Citicorp

Ordinary Fully Paid

22,575,198

22,575,198

Ltd

Pty Limited

Nominees Pty

securities purchased

(Ordinary Fully

Limited

on market by

Paid)

Greencape Capital Pty

Ltd

Greencape Capital Pty

J P Morgan

J P Morgan

As above

26,424,223

26,424,223

Ltd

Nominees

Nominees

(Ordinary Fully

Australia Limited

Australia Limited

Paid)

Greencape Capital Pty

National Nominees

National

As above

12,439,584

12,439,584

Ltd

Limited

Nominees

(Ordinary Fully

Limited

Paid)

Greencape Capital Pty

RBC Investor

RBC Investor

As above

2,271,505

2,271,505

Ltd

Services Australia

Services

(Ordinary Fully

Nominees Pty

Australia

Paid)

Limited

Nominees Pty

Limited

Greencape Capital Pty

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

As above

51,109,810

51,109,810

Ltd

Nominees

Nominees

(Ordinary Fully

(Australia) Limited

(Australia)

Paid)

Limited

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Andrew Brown

Capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

13/03/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure 1 consists of 2 pages and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 13/03/2020

Andrew Brown

Company Secretary of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Transactions:

Company

Name/Scheme:

Cooper Energy Limited (COE)

As at:

11/03/2020

Class of security:

Ordinary Fully Paid

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

30/01/2020

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Buy

2,529.36

4,619

4,619

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

136,637.70

249,521

249,521

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

65,699.95

119,978

119,978

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

21,542.04

39,339

39,339

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

118,138.68

215,739

215,739

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

6,008.27

10,972

10,972

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

4,817.24

8,797

8,797

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

227,375.02

415,221

415,221

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

7,171.97

13,021

13,021

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

387,440.43

703,414

703,414

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

186,294.88

338,226

338,226

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

61,083.17

110,899

110,899

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

334,986.09

608,181

608,181

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

17,036.24

30,930

30,930

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

13,659.84

24,800

24,800

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

644,727.37

1,170,529

1,170,529

31/01/2020

as above

Buy

350.16

637

637

31/01/2020

as above

Buy

18,927.27

34,432

34,432

31/01/2020

as above

Buy

9,100.83

16,556

16,556

31/01/2020

as above

Buy

2,983.77

5,428

5,428

31/01/2020

as above

Buy

16,364.57

29,770

29,770

31/01/2020

as above

Buy

832.25

1,514

1,514

31/01/2020

as above

Buy

667.34

1,214

1,214

31/01/2020

as above

Buy

31,496.71

57,298

57,298

04/02/2020

as above

Buy

3,433.82

6,366

6,366

04/02/2020

as above

Buy

67,311.19

124,789

124,789

10/02/2020

as above

Buy

1,758.24

3,256

3,256

10/02/2020

as above

Buy

34,469.28

63,832

63,832

19/02/2020

as above

Buy

67,647.37

125,389

125,389

19/02/2020

as above

Buy

5,462.98

10,126

10,126

21/02/2020

as above

Buy

36,750.24

68,056

68,056

21/02/2020

as above

Buy

2,967.84

5,496

5,496

24/02/2020

as above

Buy

696,718.85

1,341,650

1,341,650

24/02/2020

as above

Buy

56,266.16

108,350

108,350

25/02/2020

as above

Buy

8,586.38

16,996

16,996

25/02/2020

as above

Buy

402,302.38

796,323

796,323

25/02/2020

as above

Buy

116,323.31

230,252

230,252

25/02/2020

as above

Buy

241,872.08

478,765

478,765

25/02/2020

as above

Buy

38,101.68

75,419

75,419

25/02/2020

as above

Buy

10,630.42

21,042

21,042

25/02/2020

as above

Buy

4,318.45

8,548

8,548

25/02/2020

as above

Buy

209,903.53

415,486

415,486

26/02/2020

as above

Buy

5,898.43

11,586

11,586

26/02/2020

as above

Buy

276,373.08

542,866

542,866

26/02/2020

as above

Buy

79,911.90

156,967

156,967

26/02/2020

as above

Buy

166,161.08

326,382

326,382

26/02/2020

as above

Buy

26,174.87

51,414

51,414

26/02/2020

as above

Buy

7,303.04

14,345

14,345

26/02/2020

as above

Buy

2,967.03

5,828

5,828

26/02/2020

as above

Buy

144,199.01

283,243

283,243

27/02/2020

as above

Buy

2,375.74

4,697

4,697

27/02/2020

as above

Buy

111,308.88

220,065

220,065

27/02/2020

as above

Buy

32,184.05

63,630

63,630

27/02/2020

as above

Buy

66,920.88

132,307

132,307

Page 1 of 2

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

27/02/2020

as above

Buy

10,541.88

20,842

20,842

27/02/2020

as above

Buy

2,941.23

5,815

5,815

27/02/2020

as above

Buy

1,194.70

2,362

2,362

27/02/2020

as above

Buy

58,075.96

114,820

114,820

06/03/2020

as above

Buy

1,576.42

3,342

3,342

06/03/2020

as above

Buy

42,829.89

90,799

90,799

06/03/2020

as above

Buy

4,022.66

8,528

8,528

06/03/2020

as above

Buy

14,012.32

29,706

29,706

06/03/2020

as above

Buy

89,092.34

188,875

188,875

06/03/2020

as above

Buy

3,181.62

6,745

6,745

06/03/2020

as above

Buy

147,916.16

313,581

313,581

06/03/2020

as above

Buy

77,197.95

163,659

163,659

09/03/2020

as above

Buy

27,337.33

66,498

66,498

09/03/2020

as above

Buy

170,988.82

415,930

415,930

09/03/2020

as above

Buy

3,602.47

8,763

8,763

09/03/2020

as above

Buy

283,740.81

690,199

690,199

09/03/2020

as above

Buy

90,617.54

220,427

220,427

09/03/2020

as above

Buy

184,397.67

448,547

448,547

09/03/2020

as above

Buy

17,691.28

43,034

43,034

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

4,616.94

10,269

10,269

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

213,369.37

474,576

474,576

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

112,007.05

249,126

249,126

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

5,753.08

12,796

12,796

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

2,279.02

5,069

5,069

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

61,906.77

137,693

137,693

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

20,217.61

44,968

44,968

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

128,841.87

286,570

286,570

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

6,770.57

15,808

15,808

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

312,901.85

730,567

730,567

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

164,256.05

383,507

383,507

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

8,437.08

19,699

19,699

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

3,342.02

7,803

7,803

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

90,785.04

211,966

211,966

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

29,648.64

69,224

69,224

10/03/2020

as above

Buy

188,944.12

441,149

441,149

11/03/2020

as above

Buy

3,745.09

8,570

8,570

11/03/2020

as above

Buy

173,070.35

396,042

396,042

11/03/2020

as above

Buy

90,851.86

207,899

207,899

11/03/2020

as above

Buy

4,666.72

10,679

10,679

11/03/2020

as above

Buy

1,848.51

4,230

4,230

11/03/2020

as above

Buy

50,214.36

114,907

114,907

11/03/2020

as above

Buy

16,399.30

37,527

37,527

11/03/2020

as above

Buy

104,507.24

239,147

239,147

Total Number of Securities

16,886,769

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 23:21:03 UTC
