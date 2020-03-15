Cooper Energy : Form 604 Change in substantial holding GreenCape Capital Pty Ltd 16 March 2020
03/15/2020 | 07:22pm EDT
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Cooper Energy Limited
096 170 295
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
120 328 529
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
11/03/2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
31/01/2020
The previous notice was dated
31/01/2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate
had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Classof securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Fully Paid
97,933,551
6.02%
114,820,320
7.06%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class and number of
Person's votes
interest changed
relation to change (7)
securities affected
affected
Refer
Greencape Capital
Refer
Refer
Refer
Refer
Annexure 1
Pty Ltd
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number of
Person's votes
interest
securities
registered as holder
securities
(8)
Greencape Capital Pty
Citicorp Nominees
Citicorp
Ordinary Fully Paid
22,575,198
22,575,198
Ltd
Pty Limited
Nominees Pty
securities purchased
(Ordinary Fully
Limited
on market by
Paid)
Greencape Capital Pty
Ltd
Greencape Capital Pty
J P Morgan
J P Morgan
As above
26,424,223
26,424,223
Ltd
Nominees
Nominees
(Ordinary Fully
Australia Limited
Australia Limited
Paid)
Greencape Capital Pty
National Nominees
National
As above
12,439,584
12,439,584
Ltd
Limited
Nominees
(Ordinary Fully
Limited
Paid)
Greencape Capital Pty
RBC Investor
RBC Investor
As above
2,271,505
2,271,505
Ltd
Services Australia
Services
(Ordinary Fully
Nominees Pty
Australia
Paid)
Limited
Nominees Pty
Limited
Greencape Capital Pty
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody
As above
51,109,810
51,109,810
Ltd
Nominees
Nominees
(Ordinary Fully
(Australia) Limited
(Australia)
Paid)
Limited
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
print name
Andrew Brown
Capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
date
13/03/2020
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Annexure 1 consists of 2 pages and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 13/03/2020
Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 23:21:03 UTC