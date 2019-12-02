Cooper Energy : Form 604 Change in substantial shareholding - Bass Oil Limited 03 December 2019
12/02/2019 | 09:15pm EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
BASS OIL LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
008 694 817
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
Cooper Energy Limited
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
096 170 295
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
8 and 23
/ 10 / 2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
31
/ 07
/ 2019
The previous notice was dated
31
/ 07
/ 2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary
353,361,294
12.09%
353,361,294
10.57%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of change
Consideration given
Class and
Person's votes
change
interest changed
(6)
in relation to change
number of
affected
(7)
securities
affected
8 & 23 October
Somerton Energy Pty Ltd
Issue shortfall shares
Nil
Ord 353,361,294
353,361,294
2019
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
Person's votes
relevant
holder of
to be registered
relevant
number of
interest
securities
as holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
Cooper Energy
Somerton Energy Pty Ltd
Somerton Energy Pty Ltd
Power to exercise or control
353,361,294
353,361,294
Limited
the exercise of a right to vote
attached to the securities
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Cooper Energy Limited
Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide
SA
5000
Somerton Energy Pty Ltd
Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide
SA
5000
Signature
print name
Amelia E Jalleh
capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
date03/12/21019
