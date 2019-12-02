Log in
Cooper Energy : Form 604 Change in substantial shareholding - Bass Oil Limited 03 December 2019

0
12/02/2019 | 09:15pm EST

604

page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

BASS OIL LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

008 694 817

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

Cooper Energy Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

096 170 295

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

8 and 23

/ 10 / 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

31

/ 07

/ 2019

The previous notice was dated

31

/ 07

/ 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary

353,361,294

12.09%

353,361,294

10.57%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of change

Consideration given

Class and

Person's votes

change

interest changed

(6)

in relation to change

number of

affected

(7)

securities

affected

8 & 23 October

Somerton Energy Pty Ltd

Issue shortfall shares

Nil

Ord 353,361,294

353,361,294

2019

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

Cooper Energy

Somerton Energy Pty Ltd

Somerton Energy Pty Ltd

Power to exercise or control

353,361,294

353,361,294

Limited

the exercise of a right to vote

attached to the securities

604 GUIDE page 1/1 13 March 2000

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Cooper Energy Limited

Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide

SA

5000

Somerton Energy Pty Ltd

Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide

SA

5000

Signature

print name

Amelia E Jalleh

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date03/12/21019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  1. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  2. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 02:14:01 UTC
