Cooper Energy : Form 604 Change in substantial shareholding - Bass Oil Limited 03 December 2019

604 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme BASS OIL LIMITED ACN/ARSN 008 694 817 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name Cooper Energy Limited ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 096 170 295 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 8 and 23 / 10 / 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 31 / 07 / 2019 The previous notice was dated 31 / 07 / 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary 353,361,294 12.09% 353,361,294 10.57%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose relevant Nature of change Consideration given Class and Person's votes change interest changed (6) in relation to change number of affected (7) securities affected 8 & 23 October Somerton Energy Pty Ltd Issue shortfall shares Nil Ord 353,361,294 353,361,294 2019 4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: