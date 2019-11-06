Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/06
0.58 AUD   +0.87%
10:30pCOOPER ENERGY : Results of 2019 AGM 07 November 2019
PU
07:10pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 AGM Managing Directors Presentation 07 November 2019
PU
07:10pCOOPER ENERGY : Managing Directors Address to Shareholders 2019 07 November 2019
PU
Cooper Energy : Results of 2019 AGM 07 November 2019

0
11/06/2019 | 10:30pm EST

ASX Announcement / Media Release

7 November 2019

2019 AGM results

Cooper Energy Limited's (ASX: COE) Annual General Meeting was held today. As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the following resolutions were passed, together with the relevant proxy votes received by the Company.

Financial Reports

The Annual Financial Report, Directors' Report, and the Auditor's Report were received and considered at the AGM.

Resolution 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report (non-binding resolution)

"That the Remuneration Report as set out in the Directors' Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."

Details of proxies received were:

For

Against

Open

Abstain

1,118,462,472

14,968,977

1,954,402

4,865,041

The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr John Conde AO as a director

"That, Mr John Conde, a director of the Company who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 5.1 of the Constitution and being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company."

Details of proxies received were:

For

Against

Open

Abstain

1,151,832,847

3,916,087

1,996,445

5,184,381

The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Cooper Energy Limited

Level 8, 70 Franklin Street

Phone:

+61 8 8100 4900

customerservice@cooperenergy.com.au

ABN 93 096 170 295

Adelaide, South Australia 5000

Fax

+61 8 8100 4997

www.cooperenergy.com.au

ASX: COE

GPO Box 1819, Adelaide SA 5001

Resolution 3 - Approval of amended Equity Incentive Plan

"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.2 Exception 9(b) and for all other purposes, the Company's equity incentive plan (as amended), as summarised in the Explanatory Notes, and the grant of rights and issues of shares under that plan (as amended), be approved."

Details of proxies received were:

For

Against

Open

Abstain

1,043,677,182

95,273,425

1,978,852

22,000,301

The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Resolution 4 - Approval of amendment of terms of rights previously issued to Mr David Maxwell, Managing Director

That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the amendment of the terms of 3,831,347 performance rights and 9,931,619 share appreciation rights previously issued to Mr David Maxwell pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan, as described in the Explanatory Notes, be approved."

Details of proxies received were:

For

Against

Open

Abstain

1,042,887,449

95,849,377

1,963,852

22,229,082

The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Resolution 5 - Issue of rights to Mr David Maxwell, Managing Director

"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the issue to Mr David Maxwell of performance rights and share appreciation rights pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan as described in the Explanatory Notes, be approved."

Details of proxies received were:

For

Against

Open

Abstain

1,106,746,289

32,237,830

1,963,852

21,981,789

The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Resolution 6 - Renewal of proportional takeover provisions

"That, for the purpose of section 648G of the Corporations Act, the existing proportional takeover approval provision in clause 163 of the Constitution is renewed for a period of three years, commencing on the date of the expiry of the last renewal period for clause 163, be approved."

Details of proxies received were:

For

Against

Open

Abstain

1,148,063,117

8,339,834

1,991,545

4,535,264

The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Further comment and information

Amelia Jalleh

Company Secretary

+61 8 8100 4900

About Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an ASX listed exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well-located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia from 2019.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 07 November 2019
