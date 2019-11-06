Cooper Energy : Results of 2019 AGM 07 November 2019

ASX Announcement / Media Release

7 November 2019

2019 AGM results

Cooper Energy Limited's (ASX: COE) Annual General Meeting was held today. As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the following resolutions were passed, together with the relevant proxy votes received by the Company.

Financial Reports

The Annual Financial Report, Directors' Report, and the Auditor's Report were received and considered at the AGM.

Resolution 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report (non-binding resolution)

"That the Remuneration Report as set out in the Directors' Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."

Details of proxies received were:

For Against Open Abstain 1,118,462,472 14,968,977 1,954,402 4,865,041

The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr John Conde AO as a director

"That, Mr John Conde, a director of the Company who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 5.1 of the Constitution and being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company."

Details of proxies received were:

For Against Open Abstain 1,151,832,847 3,916,087 1,996,445 5,184,381

The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.