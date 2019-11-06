Cooper Energy : Results of 2019 AGM 07 November 2019
0
11/06/2019 | 10:30pm EST
ASX Announcement / Media Release
7 November 2019
2019 AGM results
Cooper Energy Limited's (ASX: COE) Annual General Meeting was held today. As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the following resolutions were passed, together with the relevant proxy votes received by the Company.
Financial Reports
The Annual Financial Report, Directors' Report, and the Auditor's Report were received and considered at the AGM.
Resolution 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report (non-binding resolution)
"That the Remuneration Report as set out in the Directors' Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."
Details of proxies received were:
For
Against
Open
Abstain
1,118,462,472
14,968,977
1,954,402
4,865,041
The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.
Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr John Conde AO as a director
"That, Mr John Conde, a director of the Company who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 5.1 of the Constitution and being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company."
Details of proxies received were:
For
Against
Open
Abstain
1,151,832,847
3,916,087
1,996,445
5,184,381
The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.
Cooper Energy Limited
Level 8, 70 Franklin Street
Phone:
+61 8 8100 4900
customerservice@cooperenergy.com.au
1
ABN 93 096 170 295
Adelaide, South Australia 5000
Fax
+61 8 8100 4997
www.cooperenergy.com.au
ASX: COE
GPO Box 1819, Adelaide SA 5001
Resolution 3 - Approval of amended Equity Incentive Plan
"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.2 Exception 9(b) and for all other purposes, the Company's equity incentive plan (as amended), as summarised in the Explanatory Notes, and the grant of rights and issues of shares under that plan (as amended), be approved."
Details of proxies received were:
For
Against
Open
Abstain
1,043,677,182
95,273,425
1,978,852
22,000,301
The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.
Resolution 4 - Approval of amendment of terms of rights previously issued to Mr David Maxwell, Managing Director
That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the amendment of the terms of 3,831,347 performance rights and 9,931,619 share appreciation rights previously issued to Mr David Maxwell pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan, as described in the Explanatory Notes, be approved."
Details of proxies received were:
For
Against
Open
Abstain
1,042,887,449
95,849,377
1,963,852
22,229,082
The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.
Resolution 5 - Issue of rights to Mr David Maxwell, Managing Director
"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the issue to Mr David Maxwell of performance rights and share appreciation rights pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan as described in the Explanatory Notes, be approved."
Details of proxies received were:
For
Against
Open
Abstain
1,106,746,289
32,237,830
1,963,852
21,981,789
The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.
2
Resolution 6 - Renewal of proportional takeover provisions
"That, for the purpose of section 648G of the Corporations Act, the existing proportional takeover approval provision in clause 163 of the Constitution is renewed for a period of three years, commencing on the date of the expiry of the last renewal period for clause 163, be approved."
Details of proxies received were:
For
Against
Open
Abstain
1,148,063,117
8,339,834
1,991,545
4,535,264
The resolution was passed unanimously on a show of hands.
Further comment and information
Amelia Jalleh
Company Secretary
+61 8 8100 4900
About Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an ASX listed exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well-located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia from 2019.
Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 03:29:08 UTC