COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
Cooper Energy : Sole Gas Project update 18 February 2020

02/17/2020 | 05:47pm EST

ASX Announcement / Media Release

18 February 2020

Sole Gas Project update

  • Orbost Gas Processing Plant commissioning with gas from Eastern Gas Pipeline

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) announces the Sole Gas Project has passed a critical milestone with the entry of gas from the Eastern Gas Pipeline into the Orbost Gas Processing Plant.

The Orbost Gas Processing Plant is being upgraded by APA Group (APA) to process gas from the Sole gas field. As previously advised, the development and commissioning of Sole has been completed and the field is ready to supply gas.

Commissioning of the Orbost plant is proceeding towards its second phase, which will include introduction of gas from Sole and commissioning of raw gas processing facilities. Completion of second phase commissioning is to be followed by a plant production test and the commencement of firm gas supply from Sole.

First gas flow from the field to the plant is anticipated later in February. Full rate production and commercial operation for firm gas supply are anticipated in March 2020.

Achievement of further milestones will be announced on their completion.

Further comment

Investor Relations

David Maxwell

Don Murchland

Managing Director

Investor Relations

+61 8 8100 4900

+61 439 300 932

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an ASX200 exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia.

Disclaimer: This ASX announcement contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors related to oil, gas and associated businesses. The expectations reflected in these statements are believed to be reasonable. However, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to diverge materially, including in respect of: price fluctuations and currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, actual demand, reserve estimates, loss of market, competition in the industry, risks (environmental, physical, political etc.), developments (regulatory and fiscal etc.), economic and financial market conditions in Australia and elsewhere, changes in project timings, approvals and cost estimates.

1

Approved and authorised by David Maxwell, Managing Director, Cooper Energy Limited Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide 5000; www.cooperenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 22:46:02 UTC
