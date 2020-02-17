Cooper Energy : Sole Gas Project update 18 February 2020

ASX Announcement / Media Release

18 February 2020

Sole Gas Project update

Orbost Gas Processing Plant commissioning with gas from Eastern Gas Pipeline

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) announces the Sole Gas Project has passed a critical milestone with the entry of gas from the Eastern Gas Pipeline into the Orbost Gas Processing Plant.

The Orbost Gas Processing Plant is being upgraded by APA Group (APA) to process gas from the Sole gas field. As previously advised, the development and commissioning of Sole has been completed and the field is ready to supply gas.

Commissioning of the Orbost plant is proceeding towards its second phase, which will include introduction of gas from Sole and commissioning of raw gas processing facilities. Completion of second phase commissioning is to be followed by a plant production test and the commencement of firm gas supply from Sole.

First gas flow from the field to the plant is anticipated later in February. Full rate production and commercial operation for firm gas supply are anticipated in March 2020.

Achievement of further milestones will be announced on their completion.

