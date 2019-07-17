Log in
Cooper Energy : 2019 Noosa Mining and Exploration Conference Presentation 18 July 2019

07/17/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Presentation to Noosa Mining & Exploration Conference 18 July 2019 David Maxwell Managing Director

Important Notice - Disclaimer and other information

The information in this presentation:

  • Is not an offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for shares in Cooper Energy Limited or to retain or sell any shares that are currently held.
  • Does not take into account the individual investment objectives or the financial situation of investors.
  • Was prepared with due care and attention and is current at the date of the presentation.

Actual results may materially vary from any forecasts (where applicable) in this presentation.

Before making or varying any investment in shares of Cooper Energy Limited, all investors should consider the appropriateness of that investment in light of their individual investment objectives and financial situation and should seek their own independent professional advice.

Qualified petroleum reserves and resources evaluator

This report contains information on petroleum reserves and resources which is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full time employee of Cooper Energy Limited holding the position of General Manager Exploration & Subsurface, who holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is qualified in accordance with ASX listing rule 5.41 and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Rounding

All numbers in this presentation have been rounded. As a result, some total figures may differ insignificantly from totals obtained from arithmetic addition of the rounded numbers presented.

Reserves and resources calculation

Information on the company's reserves and resources and their calculation are provided in the appendices to this presentation.

Currency

All financial information is expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise specified

2

Cooper Energy finds, develops and commercialises oil and gas.

We do this with care and strive to provide attractive returns for our shareholders and good commercial outcomes for our customers.

Key results since Noosa Mining & Energy Conference 2018

Share price up 14%. Progress of Sole Gas Project has Cooper Energy on the cusp of transformational growth in FY20

Revenue: up 12%

Production: down 26%

Market capitalisation: up 16%

Share price up 14%

million boe last reported

million boe

75.5

1.49

1.31

$ million

835

$

0.515

0.97

67.5

27.4

39.1

0.46

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19

720

410

100

Noosa Noosa Noosa Noosa 2016 2017 2018 2019*

0.45

0.33

0.20

Noosa Noosa Noosa Noosa 2016 2017 2018 2019*

*as at close 16 July 2019

4

What have we done since last year?

Finance redetermination

Share market

ASX 200 admission

Senior bank facilities reset

Sole Gas Project: offshore

New gas contracts

Offshore construction completed

Umbilical replacement

Otway gas exploration

Origin Energy (CY20)

Orbost Gas Plant Upgrade

  • O-I(CY20)
  • AGL: Sole start up and CY20
  • Visy

Completed. Production up

Rig contracted. 2 well program

ready to go

Approaching commissioning

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 23:29:04 UTC
