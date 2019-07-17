Cooper Energy : 2019 Noosa Mining and Exploration Conference Presentation 18 July 2019

Important Notice - Disclaimer and other information

The information in this presentation:

Is not an offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for shares in Cooper Energy Limited or to retain or sell any shares that are currently held.

Does not take into account the individual investment objectives or the financial situation of investors.

Was prepared with due care and attention and is current at the date of the presentation.

Actual results may materially vary from any forecasts (where applicable) in this presentation.

Before making or varying any investment in shares of Cooper Energy Limited, all investors should consider the appropriateness of that investment in light of their individual investment objectives and financial situation and should seek their own independent professional advice.

Qualified petroleum reserves and resources evaluator

This report contains information on petroleum reserves and resources which is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full time employee of Cooper Energy Limited holding the position of General Manager Exploration & Subsurface, who holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is qualified in accordance with ASX listing rule 5.41 and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Rounding

All numbers in this presentation have been rounded. As a result, some total figures may differ insignificantly from totals obtained from arithmetic addition of the rounded numbers presented.

Reserves and resources calculation

Information on the company's reserves and resources and their calculation are provided in the appendices to this presentation.

Currency

All financial information is expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise specified

2