Cooper Energy : Appendix 3X - Elizabeth Donaghey 20 August 2018

17 August 2018

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

APPENDIX 3X

Cooper Energy Limited (Company) (ASX: COE) wishes to notify ASX that it inadvertently neglected to lodge an Appendix 3X for Ms Elizabeth Donaghey upon her appointment as a Director of the Company on 25 June 2018.

We now enclose the Appendix 3X for lodgement.

Explanation

The Appendix 3X was lodged late due to an administrative oversight by the Company. The information required to lodge the Appendix 3X was obtained from Ms Donaghey as part of her Director appointment package and was disclosed to the Company within sufficient time for the Company to comply with its obligations under listing rule 3.10A.

Company arrangements in place with directors to ensure that it is able to meet its disclosure obligations

In accordance with listing rule 3.19B, the Company has processes in place to ensure it is able to meet its disclosure obligations under listing rule 3.19A. All new Directors enter into a deed obliging them to notify the Company of their initial interest on appointment and any ongoing disclosure of any changes. This obligation is also explained in the Directors' Letter of Appointment. Further notification obligations of movements in Directors interests are contained in the Company's Securities Dealing Policy.

Yours sincerely

Alison Evans Company Secretary

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

Name of Director Elizabeth Donaghey Date of appointment 25 June 2018

Number & class of securities

Nil

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Nil Number & class of Securities Nil

Detail of contract Nil Nature of interest Nil Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Nil No. and class of securities to which interest relates Nil

