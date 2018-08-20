Cooper Energy : Appendix 3X - Elizabeth Donaghey 20 August 2018

Level 8
17 August 2018
ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
APPENDIX 3X
Cooper Energy Limited (Company) (ASX: COE) wishes to notify ASX that it inadvertently neglected to lodge an Appendix 3X for Ms Elizabeth Donaghey upon her appointment as a Director of the Company on 25 June 2018.
We now enclose the Appendix 3X for lodgement.
Explanation
The Appendix 3X was lodged late due to an administrative oversight by the Company. The information required to lodge the Appendix 3X was obtained from Ms Donaghey as part of her Director appointment package and was disclosed to the Company within sufficient time for the Company to comply with its obligations under listing rule 3.10A.
Company arrangements in place with directors to ensure that it is able to meet its disclosure obligations
In accordance with listing rule 3.19B, the Company has processes in place to ensure it is able to meet its disclosure obligations under listing rule 3.19A. All new Directors enter into a deed obliging them to notify the Company of their initial interest on appointment and any ongoing disclosure of any changes. This obligation is also explained in the Directors' Letter of Appointment. Further notification obligations of movements in Directors interests are contained in the Company's Securities Dealing Policy.
Yours sincerely
Alison Evans Company Secretary
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Elizabeth Donaghey
|
Date of appointment
|
25 June 2018
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Nil
|
Number & class of Securities
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nil
|
Nature of interest
|
Nil
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Nil
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
|
Nil
