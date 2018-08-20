Log in
COOPER ENERGY LTD. (COE)
  Report  
Cooper Energy : Appendix 3X - Elizabeth Donaghey 20 August 2018

08/20/2018 | 01:46am CEST

Level 8

70 Franklin Street Adelaide SA 5000

Australia

GPO Box 1819

Adelaide SA 5001

Tel (Aust.): +61 8 8100 4900

Fax (Aust.): +61 8 8100 4997customerservice@cooperenergy.com.auwww.cooperenergy.com.au

17 August 2018

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

APPENDIX 3X

Cooper Energy Limited (Company) (ASX: COE) wishes to notify ASX that it inadvertently neglected to lodge an Appendix 3X for Ms Elizabeth Donaghey upon her appointment as a Director of the Company on 25 June 2018.

We now enclose the Appendix 3X for lodgement.

Explanation

The Appendix 3X was lodged late due to an administrative oversight by the Company. The information required to lodge the Appendix 3X was obtained from Ms Donaghey as part of her Director appointment package and was disclosed to the Company within sufficient time for the Company to comply with its obligations under listing rule 3.10A.

Company arrangements in place with directors to ensure that it is able to meet its disclosure obligations

In accordance with listing rule 3.19B, the Company has processes in place to ensure it is able to meet its disclosure obligations under listing rule 3.19A. All new Directors enter into a deed obliging them to notify the Company of their initial interest on appointment and any ongoing disclosure of any changes. This obligation is also explained in the Directors' Letter of Appointment. Further notification obligations of movements in Directors interests are contained in the Company's Securities Dealing Policy.

Yours sincerely

Alison Evans Company Secretary

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

93 096 170 295

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Elizabeth Donaghey

Date of appointment

25 June 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Nil

Number & class of Securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Nil

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 23:45:06 UTC
