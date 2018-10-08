Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cooper Energy Ltd.    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LTD. (COE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cooper Energy : Appendix 3Y - Elizabeth Donaghey 08 October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 04:38am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity COOPER ENERGY LIMITED ABN 93 096 170 295

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Elizabeth Donaghey

Date of last notice

16 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

5 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

80,000

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid

Number acquired

80,000

Number disposed

None

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$38,000

No. of securities held after change

160,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

-

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

-

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 02:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER ENERGY LTD.
04:38aCOOPER ENERGY : Appendix 3Y - Elizabeth Donaghey 08 October 2018
PU
09/26COOPER ENERGY : Signs New Gas Sales Agreement with Origin
AQ
09/20COOPER ENERGY : Casino Henry secures new gas sales contract for 2019
AQ
09/19COOPER ENERGY : Casino Henry Secures New Gas Sales Contract for 2019
AQ
09/19COOPER ENERGY : Casino Henry secures new gas sales contract for 2019 19 Septembe..
PU
09/18COOPER ENERGY : Form 604 Change in substantial shareholding FIL Limited 18 Septe..
PU
08/21COOPER ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Alice Williams 21 August 2018
PU
08/20COOPER ENERGY : Appendix 3Y - Elizabeth Donaghey 20 August 2018
PU
08/20COOPER ENERGY : Appendix 3X - Elizabeth Donaghey 20 August 2018
PU
08/17COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : - Reserves and Contingent Resources update at 30 June 20..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Cooper Energy, Ltd. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/16Cooper Energy, Ltd. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/12Cooper Energy, Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Cooper Energy Limited (COPJF) Presents At AFR National Energy Summit - Slides.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 119 M
EBIT 2019 38,9 M
Net income 2019 20,9 M
Debt 2019 101 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,93
P/E ratio 2020 8,38
EV / Sales 2019 7,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capitalization 761 M
Chart COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,58  AUD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LTD.46.15%536
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.81%91 097
CNOOC LTD32.09%84 452
EOG RESOURCES21.44%75 904
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.51%62 248
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.26%38 892
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.