Cooper Energy : Dombey-1 spudded onshore Otway Basin 11 September 2019

ASX Announcement / Media Release
11 September 2019
Dombey-1 spudded in the onshore Otway Basin
Conventional gas exploration well, partly funded by SA Government
Pretty Hill and Sawpit Sandstone targets
Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) a 30% interest holder in PEL 494 (operated by Beach Energy 70% interest) announces the spudding of Dombey-1 an onshore gas exploration well at 23:00 on 10 September 2019. Dombey-1 is a conventional well and will not employ fracture stimulation.
Dombey-1 is located in PEL 494, approximately 25 km NW from Haselgrove-3 ST1 (Figure-1) in the adjoining PPL-62 licence containing gas discoveries in the Pretty Hill Formation and Sawpit Sandstone. These reservoirs are the primary targets of Dombey-1. In the event of a successful outcome in the primary target reservoirs it is planned to drill deeper to test the potential of a secondary target, the Lower Sawpit Sandstone.
Total depth for the well is prognosed to be 3,226 mRT (metres from rotary table) to the primary targets and 3,547mRT should the well be deepened to include the secondary objectives.
As illustrated in Figure 2, the well design involves a deviated trajectory designed to optimally intersect and evaluate the stratigraphic section from the top of the Pretty Hill Formation to the lower Sawpit Sandstone.
Dombey-1 is scheduled to take 47 days to complete in the event of success. The well is being drilled with the assistance of a $6.9 million PACE grant from the South Australian government.
Figure 1: Dombey-1 Location Map
Figure 2: Dombey-1 schematic cross-section
Further comment
Investor Relations
David Maxwell
Don Murchland
Managing Director
Investor Relations
+61 8 8100 4900
+61 439 300 932
About Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) is an ASX listed exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focussed acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia from 2019.
