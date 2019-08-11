Log in
COOPER ENERGY LTD.

(COE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
0.545 AUD   +0.93%
09:36pCOOPER ENERGY : FY19-FY20 Outlook Investor presentation 12 August 2019
PU
09:36pCOOPER ENERGY : FY19 Results release 12 August 2019
PU
09:36pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Reserves and Resources Statement 12 August 2019
PU
Cooper Energy : FY19-FY20 Outlook Investor presentation 12 August 2019

08/11/2019 | 09:36pm EDT

FY19 Results, FY20 Outlook

Investor presentation 12 August 2019

Important Notice - Disclaimer

This investor presentation ("Presentation") is issued by Cooper Energy Limited ABN 93 096 170 295 ("Cooper Energy" or "COE").

Summary information: This Presentation contains summary information about Cooper Energy and its activities as at the date of this Presentation and should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information which a shareholder or potential investor in Cooper Energy may require in order to determine whether to deal in Cooper Energy shares. The information in this Presentation is a

general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Cooper Energy's periodic reports and other continuous disclosure announcements released to the Australian

Securities Exchange, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

Not financial product advice: This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Cooper Energy shares (nor does it or will it form any part of any contract to acquire Cooper Energy shares). It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Cooper Energy is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of Cooper Energy shares. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of Cooper Energy shares.

Past performance: Past performance and pro forma historical financial information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance. The historical information included in this Presentation is, or is based on, information that has previously been released to the market.

Future performance: This Presentation may contain certain statements and projections provided by or on behalf of Cooper Energy with respect to anticipated future undertakings. Forward looking words such as, "expect", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, distributions and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts, guidance on future earnings and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Qualified petroleum reserve and resources evaluator: This Presentation contains information on petroleum reserves and resources which is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full time employee of Cooper Energy holding the position of General Manager, Exploration & Subsurface, holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.41 and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Reserves and Contingent Resources estimates: Information on the company's reserves and resources and their calculation are provided in the appendices to this presentation.

Investment risk: An investment in Cooper Energy shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Cooper Energy. None of Cooper Energy, any of its related bodies corporate or any other person or organisation guarantees any particular rate of return or the performance of Cooper Energy, nor do any of them guarantee the repayment of capital from Cooper Energy or any particular tax treatment.

Not an offer: This Presentation is not and should not be considered an offer or an invitation to acquire Cooper Energy shares or any other financial products and does not and will not form any part of any contract for the acquisition of Cooper Energy shares. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act")) ("U.S. Person"). Cooper Energy shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. Person absent registration except in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This document may not be distributed or released in the United States or to any U.S. person.

Rounding: All numbers in this presentation have been rounded. As a result, some total figures may differ insignificantly from totals obtained from arithmetic addition of the rounded numbers presented.

Currency: All financial information is expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise specified. P50 as it relates to costs is best estimate; P90 as it relates to costs is high estimate

2

FY19 results: 4 features

  1. Operational capability:
  2. Gas contracts and cashflow:
  3. Sole:
  4. FY20 - a big year:
  • Sole offshore project
  • Casino Henry umbilical upgrade
  • Safety performance
  • 5 new gas contracts
  • Cashflow response to 2019 gas contracts
  • 2020 contracts start January
  • Gas field development ready to go
  • First gas flows expected after September commissioning
  • Sole start-up
  • Offshore Otway gas wells
  • Onshore Otway gas well
  • Biggest Cooper Basin drilling program yet
  • and ….possibly Minerva Gas Plant

3

Key outcomes

Key project and commercial workstreams completed, safely.

  • HSEC: zero lost time injuries and zero reportable environmental incidents
  • Sole Gas Project: offshore project construction completed LTI-free and within budget
  • Gas contracting: 5 new gas sales agreements, Sole term contract capacity committed to 2025
  • Next growth wave: 2019 offshore campaign committed, preparations for 2020/21 campaign initiated
  • Production: 1.31 million boe
  • Reserves: maintained ~ 53 million boe
  • Financial results: revenue up 12%, underlying profit after tax up 36%

2P Reserves

MMboe

52.4

52.7

FY18

FY19

Production

MMboe

1.49

1.31

FY18

FY19

Sales revenue

$ million

75.5

67.5

FY18

FY19

Statutory profit

$ million after tax

27

-12.1

FY18 FY19

Underlying profit

$ million after tax

13.3

9.8

FY18

FY19

Underlying EBITDA

$ million

32.6

32.9

FY18

FY19

4

Safety

Over 500,000 hours worked. Zero recordable injuries. Zero lost time injuries.

  • Improvement to zero rating achieved against backdrop of increased hours and demanding breadth and nature of work
    • Offshore drilling rig operations
    • Onshore pipeline welding
    • Sole subsea pipelay and subsea hyperbaric welding
    • Subsea control umbilical upgrade
  • Ongoing Regulatory Compliance
    • HSEC Management Systems: enhanced and fit-for-purpose
    • Multiple NOPSEMA inspections of regulatory documents and operational processes (Safety Cases, Environment Plans, Well Operations Management Plans)
    • Emergency Response Readiness: multiple drills
  • Improvement initiatives program
    • "Care" our core value
    • Audits: regulatory, internal and key contractors
    • Continuous improvement processes ongoing
    • Awareness, training and competence development
    • Enhancement of our "One Team" culture

Safety metrics

FY19

FY18

Hours worked

505,300

491,100

Recordable incidents

0

2

Lost time injuries

0

0

Lost time injury frequency rate

0.0

0.0

Total recordable injury

0.0

4.0

frequency rate (TRIFR)1

Industry TRIFR2

3.48

4.07

1 TRIFR - Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate all recordable incident data (Medical Treatment Injuries + Restricted Work/Transfer Case + Lost Time Injuries + fatalities) multiplied by 1,000,000 then divided by total hours worked

2 Industry TRIFR is NOPSEMA benchmark for offshore Australian operations

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 01:35:06 UTC
