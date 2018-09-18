Log in
Cooper Energy : Form 604 Change in substantial shareholding FIL Limited 18 September 2018

0
09/18/2018 | 01:03am CEST

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

13 September 2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

14 February 2018

The previous notice was dated

14 February 2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities (4)

Previous Notice Person's votes

Previous Notice Voting Power (5)

Present Notice Person's votes

Present Notice Voting Power (5)

COMMON STOCK

99,461,842

6.21%

82,567,341

5.16%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

COMMON

COMMON

STOCK

STOCK

03/02/2018

FIL

BUY

0.32 AUD

136,633

136,633

03/27/2018

FIL

BUY

0.31 AUD

253,872

253,872

04/03/2018

FIL

BUY

0.30 AUD

111,442

111,442

04/16/2018

FIL

BUY

0.33 AUD

178,635

178,635

04/24/2018

FIL

BUY

0.34 AUD

567,702

567,702

05/16/2018

FIL

BUY

0.36 AUD

350,000

350,000

05/17/2018

FIL

BUY

0.37 AUD

200,557

200,557

05/18/2018

FIL

BUY

0.37 AUD

77,640

77,640

05/21/2018

FIL

BUY

0.38 AUD

666,369

666,369

05/22/2018

FIL

BUY

0.39 AUD

290,957

290,957

06/01/2018

FIL

SELL

0.37 AUD

306,182

306,182

06/04/2018

FIL

SELL

0.37 AUD

1,270,000

1,270,000

06/29/2018

FIL

SELL

0.38 AUD

241,428

241,428

07/02/2018

FIL

SELL

0.38 AUD

157,345

157,345

07/02/2018

FIL

SELL

0.38 AUD

92,655

92,655

07/03/2018

FIL

SELL

0.38 AUD

200,826

200,826

07/03/2018

FIL

SELL

0.38 AUD

341,038

341,038

07/04/2018

FIL

SELL

0.36 AUD

509,797

509,797

07/04/2018

FIL

SELL

0.36 AUD

300,203

300,203

07/06/2018

FIL

SELL

0.38 AUD

300,096

300,096

07/06/2018

FIL

SELL

0.38 AUD

509,616

509,616

07/16/2018

FIL

SELL

0.42 AUD

2,185,540

2,185,540

07/17/2018

FIL

SELL

0.45 AUD

3,112,408

3,112,408

07/17/2018

FIL

SELL

0.45 AUD

1,009,830

1,009,830

08/08/2018

FIL

SELL

0.47 AUD

15,277

15,277

08/08/2018

FIL

SELL

0.47 AUD

283,683

283,683

08/09/2018

FIL

SELL

0.46 AUD

487,377

487,377

08/09/2018

FIL

SELL

0.46 AUD

26,246

26,246

08/10/2018

FIL

SELL

0.46 AUD

543,595

543,595

08/10/2018

FIL

SELL

0.46 AUD

29,273

29,273

08/13/2018

FIL

SELL

0.50 AUD

25,879

25,879

08/13/2018

FIL

SELL

0.50 AUD

480,580

480,580

08/14/2018

FIL

SELL

0.49 AUD

382,970

382,970

08/15/2018

FIL

SELL

0.47 AUD

739,718

739,718

08/20/2018

FIL

SELL

0.47 AUD

358,748

358,748

08/24/2018

FIL

SELL

0.47 AUD

1,267,995

1,267,995

08/27/2018

FIL

SELL

0.47 AUD

465,818

465,818

08/27/2018

FIL

SELL

0.46 AUD

702,842

702,842

08/28/2018

FIL

SELL

0.47 AUD

13,451

13,451

08/28/2018

FIL

SELL

0.47 AUD

321,001

321,001

09/10/2018

FIL

SELL

0.43 AUD

43,059

43,059

09/10/2018

FIL

SELL

0.43 AUD

1,804

1,804

09/11/2018

FIL

SELL

0.43 AUD

237,685

237,685

09/11/2018

FIL

SELL

0.43 AUD

16,352

16,352

09/11/2018

FIL

SELL

0.43 AUD

16,352

16,352

09/11/2018

FIL

SELL

0.43 AUD

75,806

75,806

09/12/2018

FIL

SELL

0.43 AUD

856,019

856,019

09/12/2018

FIL

SELL

0.43 AUD

16,301

16,301

09/13/2018

FIL

SELL

0.44 AUD

1,783,513

1,783,513

Total Buys

2,833,807

2,833,807

Total Sells

(19,728,308)

(19,728,308)

Total Net Sells

(16,894,501)

(16,894,501)

4. Present Relevant Interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the natureof their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 17 September 2018

Ryo Sato

Regulatory Reporting Manager

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Level 21, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway,

BROWN BROS HARRIMN LTD LUX (C)

Investment Discretion /

33,076,644

(HONG KONG)

Admiralty, Hong Kong

CLEARSTREAM BANKING

1,904,998

LIMITED

SA LUX (C)

FIL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

8 Marina View, #35-06, Asia Square

BROWN BROS HARRIMN LTD LUX (C)

33,683,961

(SINGAPORE)

Tower 1, 018960,

JP MORGAN,

Voting Power

11,099,696

LIMITED

Singapore

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

FIL PENSION MANAGEMENT

Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Kent, England TN119DZ

STATE STR BK AND TR CO LNDN (C

2,802,042

Grand Total

82,567,341

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 23:02:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 103 M
EBIT 2019 33,2 M
Net income 2019 20,9 M
Debt 2019 101 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,07
P/E ratio 2020 7,68
EV / Sales 2019 7,74x
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Capitalization 696 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,58  AUD
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LTD.33.85%498
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.90%85 414
CNOOC LTD29.59%82 855
EOG RESOURCES9.18%68 241
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.32%59 327
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.72%38 785
