Cooper Energy : Form 604 Change in substantial shareholding FIL Limited 18 September 2018
0
09/18/2018 | 01:03am CEST
Form 604 Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
To:COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
ACN/ARSN:
1.Details of substantial holder (1)
Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
13 September 2018
The previous notice was given to the company on
14 February 2018
The previous notice was dated
14 February 2018
2.Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of Securities (4)
Previous NoticePerson's votes
Previous Notice Voting Power (5)
Present Notice Person's votes
Present NoticeVoting Power (5)
COMMON STOCK
99,461,842
6.21%
82,567,341
5.16%
3.Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of Change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (6)
Considerationgiven in relationto change (7)
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votesaffected
COMMON
COMMON
STOCK
STOCK
03/02/2018
FIL
BUY
0.32 AUD
136,633
136,633
03/27/2018
FIL
BUY
0.31 AUD
253,872
253,872
04/03/2018
FIL
BUY
0.30 AUD
111,442
111,442
04/16/2018
FIL
BUY
0.33 AUD
178,635
178,635
04/24/2018
FIL
BUY
0.34 AUD
567,702
567,702
05/16/2018
FIL
BUY
0.36 AUD
350,000
350,000
05/17/2018
FIL
BUY
0.37 AUD
200,557
200,557
05/18/2018
FIL
BUY
0.37 AUD
77,640
77,640
05/21/2018
FIL
BUY
0.38 AUD
666,369
666,369
05/22/2018
FIL
BUY
0.39 AUD
290,957
290,957
06/01/2018
FIL
SELL
0.37 AUD
306,182
306,182
06/04/2018
FIL
SELL
0.37 AUD
1,270,000
1,270,000
06/29/2018
FIL
SELL
0.38 AUD
241,428
241,428
07/02/2018
FIL
SELL
0.38 AUD
157,345
157,345
07/02/2018
FIL
SELL
0.38 AUD
92,655
92,655
07/03/2018
FIL
SELL
0.38 AUD
200,826
200,826
07/03/2018
FIL
SELL
0.38 AUD
341,038
341,038
07/04/2018
FIL
SELL
0.36 AUD
509,797
509,797
07/04/2018
FIL
SELL
0.36 AUD
300,203
300,203
07/06/2018
FIL
SELL
0.38 AUD
300,096
300,096
07/06/2018
FIL
SELL
0.38 AUD
509,616
509,616
07/16/2018
FIL
SELL
0.42 AUD
2,185,540
2,185,540
07/17/2018
FIL
SELL
0.45 AUD
3,112,408
3,112,408
07/17/2018
FIL
SELL
0.45 AUD
1,009,830
1,009,830
08/08/2018
FIL
SELL
0.47 AUD
15,277
15,277
08/08/2018
FIL
SELL
0.47 AUD
283,683
283,683
08/09/2018
FIL
SELL
0.46 AUD
487,377
487,377
08/09/2018
FIL
SELL
0.46 AUD
26,246
26,246
08/10/2018
FIL
SELL
0.46 AUD
543,595
543,595
08/10/2018
FIL
SELL
0.46 AUD
29,273
29,273
08/13/2018
FIL
SELL
0.50 AUD
25,879
25,879
08/13/2018
FIL
SELL
0.50 AUD
480,580
480,580
08/14/2018
FIL
SELL
0.49 AUD
382,970
382,970
08/15/2018
FIL
SELL
0.47 AUD
739,718
739,718
08/20/2018
FIL
SELL
0.47 AUD
358,748
358,748
08/24/2018
FIL
SELL
0.47 AUD
1,267,995
1,267,995
08/27/2018
FIL
SELL
0.47 AUD
465,818
465,818
08/27/2018
FIL
SELL
0.46 AUD
702,842
702,842
08/28/2018
FIL
SELL
0.47 AUD
13,451
13,451
08/28/2018
FIL
SELL
0.47 AUD
321,001
321,001
09/10/2018
FIL
SELL
0.43 AUD
43,059
43,059
09/10/2018
FIL
SELL
0.43 AUD
1,804
1,804
09/11/2018
FIL
SELL
0.43 AUD
237,685
237,685
09/11/2018
FIL
SELL
0.43 AUD
16,352
16,352
09/11/2018
FIL
SELL
0.43 AUD
16,352
16,352
09/11/2018
FIL
SELL
0.43 AUD
75,806
75,806
09/12/2018
FIL
SELL
0.43 AUD
856,019
856,019
09/12/2018
FIL
SELL
0.43 AUD
16,301
16,301
09/13/2018
FIL
SELL
0.44 AUD
1,783,513
1,783,513
Total Buys
2,833,807
2,833,807
Total Sells
(19,728,308)
(19,728,308)
Total Net Sells
(16,894,501)
(16,894,501)
4.Present Relevant Interest
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5.Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the natureof their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
6.Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 17 September 2018
Ryo Sato
Regulatory Reporting Manager
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 23:02:02 UTC