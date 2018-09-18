Cooper Energy : Form 604 Change in substantial shareholding FIL Limited 18 September 2018

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 13 September 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 14 February 2018 The previous notice was dated 14 February 2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities (4) Previous Notice Person's votes Previous Notice Voting Power (5) Present Notice Person's votes Present Notice Voting Power (5) COMMON STOCK 99,461,842 6.21% 82,567,341 5.16%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected COMMON COMMON STOCK STOCK 03/02/2018 FIL BUY 0.32 AUD 136,633 136,633 03/27/2018 FIL BUY 0.31 AUD 253,872 253,872 04/03/2018 FIL BUY 0.30 AUD 111,442 111,442 04/16/2018 FIL BUY 0.33 AUD 178,635 178,635 04/24/2018 FIL BUY 0.34 AUD 567,702 567,702 05/16/2018 FIL BUY 0.36 AUD 350,000 350,000 05/17/2018 FIL BUY 0.37 AUD 200,557 200,557 05/18/2018 FIL BUY 0.37 AUD 77,640 77,640 05/21/2018 FIL BUY 0.38 AUD 666,369 666,369 05/22/2018 FIL BUY 0.39 AUD 290,957 290,957 06/01/2018 FIL SELL 0.37 AUD 306,182 306,182 06/04/2018 FIL SELL 0.37 AUD 1,270,000 1,270,000 06/29/2018 FIL SELL 0.38 AUD 241,428 241,428 07/02/2018 FIL SELL 0.38 AUD 157,345 157,345 07/02/2018 FIL SELL 0.38 AUD 92,655 92,655 07/03/2018 FIL SELL 0.38 AUD 200,826 200,826 07/03/2018 FIL SELL 0.38 AUD 341,038 341,038 07/04/2018 FIL SELL 0.36 AUD 509,797 509,797 07/04/2018 FIL SELL 0.36 AUD 300,203 300,203 07/06/2018 FIL SELL 0.38 AUD 300,096 300,096 07/06/2018 FIL SELL 0.38 AUD 509,616 509,616 07/16/2018 FIL SELL 0.42 AUD 2,185,540 2,185,540 07/17/2018 FIL SELL 0.45 AUD 3,112,408 3,112,408 07/17/2018 FIL SELL 0.45 AUD 1,009,830 1,009,830 08/08/2018 FIL SELL 0.47 AUD 15,277 15,277 08/08/2018 FIL SELL 0.47 AUD 283,683 283,683 08/09/2018 FIL SELL 0.46 AUD 487,377 487,377 08/09/2018 FIL SELL 0.46 AUD 26,246 26,246 08/10/2018 FIL SELL 0.46 AUD 543,595 543,595 08/10/2018 FIL SELL 0.46 AUD 29,273 29,273 08/13/2018 FIL SELL 0.50 AUD 25,879 25,879 08/13/2018 FIL SELL 0.50 AUD 480,580 480,580 08/14/2018 FIL SELL 0.49 AUD 382,970 382,970 08/15/2018 FIL SELL 0.47 AUD 739,718 739,718 08/20/2018 FIL SELL 0.47 AUD 358,748 358,748 08/24/2018 FIL SELL 0.47 AUD 1,267,995 1,267,995 08/27/2018 FIL SELL 0.47 AUD 465,818 465,818 08/27/2018 FIL SELL 0.46 AUD 702,842 702,842 08/28/2018 FIL SELL 0.47 AUD 13,451 13,451 08/28/2018 FIL SELL 0.47 AUD 321,001 321,001 09/10/2018 FIL SELL 0.43 AUD 43,059 43,059 09/10/2018 FIL SELL 0.43 AUD 1,804 1,804 09/11/2018 FIL SELL 0.43 AUD 237,685 237,685 09/11/2018 FIL SELL 0.43 AUD 16,352 16,352 09/11/2018 FIL SELL 0.43 AUD 16,352 16,352 09/11/2018 FIL SELL 0.43 AUD 75,806 75,806 09/12/2018 FIL SELL 0.43 AUD 856,019 856,019 09/12/2018 FIL SELL 0.43 AUD 16,301 16,301 09/13/2018 FIL SELL 0.44 AUD 1,783,513 1,783,513 Total Buys 2,833,807 2,833,807 Total Sells (19,728,308) (19,728,308) Total Net Sells (16,894,501) (16,894,501)

4. Present Relevant Interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the natureof their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Dated: 17 September 2018

Ryo Sato

Regulatory Reporting Manager

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A