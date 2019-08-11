Cooper Energy : Full Year Statutory Accounts 12 August 2019

Operating and Financial Review

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Operations

Cooper Energy Limited (the "Company") generates revenue from the supply of gas to South-East Australia and oil production in the Cooper Basin. The Group's current operations and interests include:

offshore gas and gas liquids production in the Otway Basin, Victoria, from the Casino, Henry, Netherby ("Casino Henry") and Minerva gas fields;

non-operated onshore oil production and exploration from the western flank of the Cooper Basin;

onshore oil production and exploration from the western flank of the Cooper Basin; the Sole gas field development in the offshore Gippsland Basin;

the Manta gas and liquids field in the offshore Gippsland Basin;

gas exploration in the offshore and onshore Otway Basin; and

gas exploration in the offshore Gippsland Basin.

The Company is the Operator of all of its offshore gas production, exploration and development activities with the exception of the Minerva gas field.

Reserves and Contingent Resources

Proved and Probable Reserves (2P) as at 30 June 2019 are estimated at 52.7 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) compared with 52.4 million boe at 30 June 2018. Contingent Resources (2C) as at 30 June 2019 are estimated at 26.9 million boe compared with 23.6 million boe at 30 June 2018.

2P Proved and Probable Reserves 2C Contingent Resource Oil & Oil & As at 30 June 20191 Gas condensate Total Gas condensate Total PJ MMbbl MMboe PJ MMbbl MMboe Gippsland Basin 244.7 - 40.0 121.4 3.4 23.3 Otway Basin 66.6 - 10.9 18.2 - 3.0 Cooper Basin - 1.8 1.8 - 0.6 0.6 Total Cooper Energy 311.3 1.8 52.7 139.6 4.1 26.9

1 As announced to the ASX on 12 August 2019. Totals may not reflect arithmetic addition due to rounding. The method of aggregation is by arithmetic sum by category.

Workforce

At 30 June 2019 the Company had 53.5 full time equivalent (FTE) employees and 43.8 FTE contractors compared with

38.9 FTE employees and 62.1 FTE contractors at 30 June 2018. The increase in employee numbers is attributable to resourcing of roles and functions for the growth of the Group's operations. Contractor numbers have fluctuated in line with the progress of the Sole Gas Project and requirements for the 2019 drilling program.

Health Safety Environment and Community

Zero lost time injuries or reportable environmental incidents occurred within the Company's operations during the 12 months to 30 June 2019 and previous 12 months to 30 June 2018.

Production

Total production for the year was 1.31 million boe compared with 1.49 million boe in the previous year, with the decline being attributable to lower gas and oil output.

Gas production for the year was 6.6 PJ compared with 7.0 PJ in 2018. Natural field decline, the impact of interruption to Casino Henry output brought by scheduled maintenance at the Iona Gas Plant and the repair and upgrade to the Casino Henry control umbilical contributed to lower gas production in 2019.

Liquids production for the year consisted of 242.6 kbbl compared with 281.0 kbbl in the previous year. Approximately 98% of the 2019 liquids production was sourced from the Cooper Basin, where no drilling was conducted and production rates declined. As noted under 'Outlook' following, drilling in the Company's Cooper Basin acreage is planned to resume in 2020.