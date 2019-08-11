Log in
COOPER ENERGY LTD.

(COE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
0.545 AUD   +0.93%
0.545 AUD   +0.93%
Cooper Energy : Full Year Statutory Accounts 12 August 2019

08/11/2019

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

And its controlled entities

ABN 93 096 170 295

FINANCIAL REPORT

30 June 2019

Appendix 4E

Preliminary Final Report

Cooper Energy Limited

ABN 93 096 170 295

Report ending

30 June 2019

Corresponding period

30 June 2018

Results for announcement to the market

Percentage

Amount

Amount

$'000

$'000

Change %

2019

2018

Revenue from ordinary activities

12%

75,543

67,452

Total (loss)/profit for the period attributable to shareholders

-145%

(12,051)

27,011

Net tangible assets per share

26.7 cents

27.7 cents

(inclusive of exploration and development expenditure capitalised)

The Directors do not propose to pay a dividend.

The attached Financial Report has been audited.

Review and Results of Operations

The attached Operating and Financial Review provides further information and explanation.

Cooper Energy Limited and its Controlled Entities 2019 Annual Financial Report 1

Table of Contents

Page

Operating and Financial Review

3

Directors' Statutory Report

13

Remuneration Report

15

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

33

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

34

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

35

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

36

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

37

Group Performance

1.

Segment reporting

41

2.

Revenues and expenses

43

3.

Income tax

45

4.

Earnings per share

48

Working Capital

5.

Cash and cash equivalents and term deposits

49

6.

Trade and other receivables

50

7.

Prepayments

50

8.

Inventory

50

9.

Trade and other payables

50

Capital Employed

10.

Property, plant and equipment

51

11.

Intangible assets

51

12.

Exploration and evaluation assets

52

13.

Oil and gas assets

53

14.

Impairment

54

15.

Provisions

55

16.

Government grants

57

Funding and Risk Management

17.

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

58

18.

Net finance costs

58

19.

Contributed equity and reserves

59

20.

Financial risk management

61

21.

Hedge accounting

66

Group Structure

22.

Interests in joint arrangements

67

23.

Investments in controlled entities

68

24.

Parent entity information

69

Other Information

25.

Commitments and contingencies

70

26.

Share based payments

70

27.

Related party disclosures

73

28.

Remuneration of Auditors

73

29.

Events after the reporting period

73

Directors' Declaration

74

Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Cooper Energy Limited

75

Auditor's Independence Declaration to the Directors of Cooper Energy Limited

83

Abbreviations and Terms

84

Corporate Directory

85

Cooper Energy Limited and its Controlled Entities 2019 Annual Financial Report 2

Operating and Financial Review

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Operations

Cooper Energy Limited (the "Company") generates revenue from the supply of gas to South-East Australia and oil production in the Cooper Basin. The Group's current operations and interests include:

  • offshore gas and gas liquids production in the Otway Basin, Victoria, from the Casino, Henry, Netherby ("Casino Henry") and Minerva gas fields;
  • non-operatedonshore oil production and exploration from the western flank of the Cooper Basin;
  • the Sole gas field development in the offshore Gippsland Basin;
  • the Manta gas and liquids field in the offshore Gippsland Basin;
  • gas exploration in the offshore and onshore Otway Basin; and
  • gas exploration in the offshore Gippsland Basin.

The Company is the Operator of all of its offshore gas production, exploration and development activities with the exception of the Minerva gas field.

Reserves and Contingent Resources

Proved and Probable Reserves (2P) as at 30 June 2019 are estimated at 52.7 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) compared with 52.4 million boe at 30 June 2018. Contingent Resources (2C) as at 30 June 2019 are estimated at 26.9 million boe compared with 23.6 million boe at 30 June 2018.

2P Proved and Probable Reserves

2C Contingent Resource

Oil &

Oil &

As at 30 June 20191

Gas

condensate

Total

Gas

condensate

Total

PJ

MMbbl

MMboe

PJ

MMbbl

MMboe

Gippsland Basin

244.7

-

40.0

121.4

3.4

23.3

Otway Basin

66.6

-

10.9

18.2

-

3.0

Cooper Basin

-

1.8

1.8

-

0.6

0.6

Total Cooper Energy

311.3

1.8

52.7

139.6

4.1

26.9

1 As announced to the ASX on 12 August 2019. Totals may not reflect arithmetic addition due to rounding. The method of aggregation is by arithmetic sum by category.

Workforce

At 30 June 2019 the Company had 53.5 full time equivalent (FTE) employees and 43.8 FTE contractors compared with

38.9 FTE employees and 62.1 FTE contractors at 30 June 2018. The increase in employee numbers is attributable to resourcing of roles and functions for the growth of the Group's operations. Contractor numbers have fluctuated in line with the progress of the Sole Gas Project and requirements for the 2019 drilling program.

Health Safety Environment and Community

Zero lost time injuries or reportable environmental incidents occurred within the Company's operations during the 12 months to 30 June 2019 and previous 12 months to 30 June 2018.

Production

Total production for the year was 1.31 million boe compared with 1.49 million boe in the previous year, with the decline being attributable to lower gas and oil output.

Gas production for the year was 6.6 PJ compared with 7.0 PJ in 2018. Natural field decline, the impact of interruption to Casino Henry output brought by scheduled maintenance at the Iona Gas Plant and the repair and upgrade to the Casino Henry control umbilical contributed to lower gas production in 2019.

Liquids production for the year consisted of 242.6 kbbl compared with 281.0 kbbl in the previous year. Approximately 98% of the 2019 liquids production was sourced from the Cooper Basin, where no drilling was conducted and production rates declined. As noted under 'Outlook' following, drilling in the Company's Cooper Basin acreage is planned to resume in 2020.

Cooper Energy Limited and its Controlled Entities 2019 Annual Financial Report 3

Operating and Financial Review

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Commercial

The company's strategy for creating shareholder value involves the establishment and operation of a portfolio style gas business to address supply opportunities in South-East Australia.

Fundamental to this strategy is identifying, developing and contracting gas reserves that rank among the most competitive supply available to the region. The Company considers the gas supply with the lowest delivered cost to market is the gas supply best able to optimise price for customers and value for shareholders.

Commercial focus in 2019 was on securing gas sales agreements for uncontracted gas supply for the near to medium term. Customer engagement and negotiations initiated in 2019 resulted in the announcement of gas sales agreements with AGL Energy, Origin Energy and Visy which was announced subsequent to year-end. These new agreements provide for a total supply of approximately 30 PJ net from Cooper Energy from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2025.

Uncontracted proved and probable gas reserves are approximately 86 PJ, representing 28% of gas reserves at 30 June 2019. Almost all of this uncontracted gas is deliverable from the 2021 financial year.

Exploration and Development

Offshore Otway Basin

The Company's interest in the offshore Otway Basin comprise:

  1. 50% interest in and Operatorship of:
    • production licences VIC/L24 and VIC/L30 containing the Casino, Henry and Netherby gas fields;
    • retention licences VIC/RL11 and VIC/RL12 and;
    • exploration permit VIC/P44.

These interests are held in joint ventures with Mitsui E&P Australia Pty Ltd and Peedamullah Petroleum Pty Ltd (the "Casino Henry Joint Venture").

  1. 10% interest in:
    • the production licence VIC/L22 which holds the Minerva gas field; and
    • the Minerva Gas Plant, onshore Victoria.

These interests are held in a joint venture (the "Minerva Joint Venture") with the Operator and remaining interest- holder, BHP Petroleum).

The participants in the Casino Henry Joint Venture have agreed to acquire the Minerva Gas Plant from the Minerva Joint Venture on the cessation of production from the Minerva gas field. This is expected to occur in 2020.

Offshore Otway exploration

The offshore Otway permits are highly attractive for gas exploration, being located in a proven gas province possessing pipeline infrastructure and access to processing and market (via the Minerva Gas Plant after its acquisition).

Since acquiring these interests in 2017, the company has conducted a re-evaluation of prospectivity, including reprocessing and interpretation of 3D seismic volume, which was integrated with other exploration studies. These studies resulted in two high-graded prospects, Annie and Elanora, being selected for drilling.

  1. two-welldrilling campaign to test these prospects commenced subsequent to year-end with the spudding of Annie-1 on
    2 August 2019, to be followed by Elanora-1. It is expected that any commercial gas discoveries resulting from the campaign may be developed using production wells drilled as part of a broader drilling campaign being planned for 2021.

Offshore Otway development

Development projects in the offshore Otway Basin (including the associated onshore gas processing facilities) and their status, are as follows:

  • upgrade and replacement of the Casino Henry umbilical control system. This project was completed during the year to undertake routine maintenance, restore control system communication for the re-opening of Netherby-1 and upgrade capacity for accommodation of additional production wells such as may be required in the event of exploration success.
  • connection of the Casino Henry gas operations to the Minerva Gas Plant. This project is to be initiated on acquisition of the plant by the Casino Henry Joint Venture.
  • Henry development well. A development well is planned for the Henry gas field to access undeveloped reserves and increase production. The Henry development well is being considered for inclusion in the drilling campaign planned for 2021.

Cooper Energy Limited and its Controlled Entities 2019 Annual Financial Report 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 12 August 2019
