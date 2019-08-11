Cooper Energy : Full Year Statutory Accounts 12 August 2019

Operating and Financial Review
For the year ended 30 June 2019
Commercial
The company's strategy for creating shareholder value involves the establishment and operation of a portfolio style gas business to address supply opportunities in South-East Australia.
Fundamental to this strategy is identifying, developing and contracting gas reserves that rank among the most competitive supply available to the region. The Company considers the gas supply with the lowest delivered cost to market is the gas supply best able to optimise price for customers and value for shareholders.
Commercial focus in 2019 was on securing gas sales agreements for uncontracted gas supply for the near to medium term. Customer engagement and negotiations initiated in 2019 resulted in the announcement of gas sales agreements with AGL Energy, Origin Energy and Visy which was announced subsequent to year-end. These new agreements provide for a total supply of approximately 30 PJ net from Cooper Energy from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2025.
Uncontracted proved and probable gas reserves are approximately 86 PJ, representing 28% of gas reserves at 30 June 2019. Almost all of this uncontracted gas is deliverable from the 2021 financial year.
Exploration and Development
Offshore Otway Basin
The Company's interest in the offshore Otway Basin comprise:
50% interest in and Operatorship of:
production licences VIC/L24 and VIC/L30 containing the Casino, Henry and Netherby gas fields;
retention licences VIC/RL11 and VIC/RL12 and;
exploration permit VIC/P44.
These interests are held in joint ventures with Mitsui E&P Australia Pty Ltd and Peedamullah Petroleum Pty Ltd (the "Casino Henry Joint Venture").
10% interest in:
the production licence VIC/L22 which holds the Minerva gas field; and
the Minerva Gas Plant, onshore Victoria.
These interests are held in a joint venture (the "Minerva Joint Venture") with the Operator and remaining interest- holder, BHP Petroleum).
The participants in the Casino Henry Joint Venture have agreed to acquire the Minerva Gas Plant from the Minerva Joint Venture on the cessation of production from the Minerva gas field. This is expected to occur in 2020.
Offshore Otway exploration
The offshore Otway permits are highly attractive for gas exploration, being located in a proven gas province possessing pipeline infrastructure and access to processing and market (via the Minerva Gas Plant after its acquisition).
Since acquiring these interests in 2017, the company has conducted a re-evaluation of prospectivity, including reprocessing and interpretation of 3D seismic volume, which was integrated with other exploration studies. These studies resulted in two high-graded prospects, Annie and Elanora, being selected for drilling.
two-welldrilling campaign to test these prospects commenced subsequent to year-end with the spudding of Annie-1 on
2 August 2019, to be followed by Elanora-1. It is expected that any commercial gas discoveries resulting from the campaign may be developed using production wells drilled as part of a broader drilling campaign being planned for 2021.
Offshore Otway development
Development projects in the offshore Otway Basin (including the associated onshore gas processing facilities) and their status, are as follows:
upgrade and replacement of the Casino Henry umbilical control system. This project was completed during the year to undertake routine maintenance, restore control system communication for the re-opening of Netherby-1 and upgrade capacity for accommodation of additional production wells such as may be required in the event of exploration success.
connection of the Casino Henry gas operations to the Minerva Gas Plant. This project is to be initiated on acquisition of the plant by the Casino Henry Joint Venture.
Henry development well. A development well is planned for the Henry gas field to access undeveloped reserves and increase production. The Henry development well is being considered for inclusion in the drilling campaign planned for 2021.