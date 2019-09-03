Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cooper Energy Ltd.    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LTD.

(COE)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/03
0.57 AUD   --.--%
08:47pCOOPER ENERGY : Gippsland Acreage Award 04 September 2019
PU
10:49aCOOPER ENERGY LIMITED : - Minerva gas field and plant
AQ
09/02COOPER ENERGY : Minerva gas field and plant 03 September 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : Gippsland Acreage Award 04 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

ASX Announcement / Media Release

4 September 2019

Awarded Gippsland Basin offshore exploration permit VIC/P75

  • New exploration permit surrounded by gas and oil fields
  • Seismic reprocessing minimum work commitment

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) announces it has been awarded the offshore exploration permit VIC/P75 located in the Gippsland Basin, offshore Victoria.

VIC/P75 (refer location map following page) is in the central area of the Gippsland Basin surrounded by major oil and gas fields including the Marlin, Snapper and Barracouta gas fields to the north and the Kingfish and Fortescue oil fields in the south and east respectively. Good quality 3D seismic data covers most of the permit.

Previous exploration within VIC/P75 permit boundaries has been impaired by significant depth conversion issues related to velocity complexities above reservoir targets. However, recent advances in 3D seismic reprocessing has provided greater clarity for the mapping of subsurface structures.

Cooper Energy has had the opportunity to observe the significance of this improvement first-hand through its interpretation of reprocessed 3D seismic and Quantitative Interpretation volumes in the nearby VIC/P72 permit. The company expects the application of the lessons from its experience in VIC/P72 to its analysis of VIC/P75 will result in significantly improved mapping of the new permit.

Cooper Energy Managing Director David Maxwell said the new permit added to the Gippsland Basin position being built by the company. "The Gippsland Basin is the major gas-producing region in southeast Australia and presents as a competitive supply source for new developments. VIC/P75 fits well within the portfolio we have built in the region which includes the recently developed Sole gas field, the Manta gas and liquids resource we are working to mature as the next Gippsland Basin development, and our other exploration permit VIC/P72".

The permit is awarded to Cooper Energy for a six-year term, of which the first three years is a guaranteed work program consisting of seismic reprocessing and geological/geophysical studies. Cooper Energy has 100% equity in VIC/P75 and will assess the involvement of joint venture partners according to value and risk management considerations.

Further comment and information:

David Maxwell

Don Murchland

Managing Director

Investor Relations

+61 8 8100 4900

+61 439 300 932

About Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an ASX listed exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well-located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia from 2019

1

Figure 1: VIC/P75 and other Cooper Energy Gippsland Basin permits

2

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 00:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER ENERGY LTD.
08:47pCOOPER ENERGY : Gippsland Acreage Award 04 September 2019
PU
10:49aCOOPER ENERGY LIMITED : - Minerva gas field and plant
AQ
09/02COOPER ENERGY : Minerva gas field and plant 03 September 2019
PU
08/22COOPER ENERGY : Parsons Appraisal drilling campaign concluded
AQ
08/21COOPER ENERGY : Parsons appraisal drilling campaign concluded 22 August 2019
PU
08/12COOPER ENERGY : Morgans rates COE as Add
AQ
08/12COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : - Reserves and Contingent Resources Update at 30 June 20..
AQ
08/12COOPER ENERGY : Gas growth, contracting and sole feature in FY19 results
AQ
08/11COOPER ENERGY : FY19-FY20 Outlook Investor presentation 12 August 2019
PU
08/11COOPER ENERGY : FY19 Results release 12 August 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 231 M
EBIT 2020 87,2 M
Net income 2020 52,0 M
Debt 2020 50,4 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,22x
EV / Sales2021 3,19x
Capitalization 924 M
Chart COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,66  AUD
Last Close Price 0,57  AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LTD.29.21%621
CNOOC LTD-5.92%65 812
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.31%57 927
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.93%43 057
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.16%38 892
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-3.43%28 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group