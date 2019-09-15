Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cooper Energy Ltd.    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LTD.

(COE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : Offshore Otway Exploration Program Update 16 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

ASX Announcement / Media Release

16 September 2019

Offshore Otway Exploration Program Update

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) provides the following update on its offshore Otway gas exploration program in VIC/P44 (Cooper Energy Operator and 50% interest holder).

On 6 September the Annie gas field discovery was announced. The Annie-1 wellbore has now been securely plugged with downhole cement plugs installed. Abandonment of the well has been delayed following failure of 2 of the Diamond Offshore Ocean Monarch drilling rig's 8 mooring chains.

This incident has required repair to the affected chains and inspection of the remaining 6 chains. It is expected this work will be completed later this week, at which point final abandonment operations will resume, weather permitting. Abandonment of Annie-1 is now expected to be completed within the next week.

Analysis into the root cause of the failure of the 2 mooring chains may take more than a month to complete. Therefore, Cooper Energy has proposed to defer the drilling of the Elanora-1 well that was scheduled to follow Annie-1. Drilling of Elanora-1 will be considered in the context of future campaigns.

Cooper Energy Managing Director David Maxwell said "While we are closing the drilling campaign early after the completion of one well, we are pleased with its outcome. The discovery of the Annie gas field has added to our portfolio of development opportunities which can add to our reserves and production growth. Elanora remains as an exploration target to test in the future".

Further comment

Investor Relations

David Maxwell

Don Murchland

Managing Director

Investor Relations

+61 8 8100 4900

+61 439 300 932

About Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) is an ASX listed exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focussed acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia from 2019.

1

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 00:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER ENERGY LTD.
08:32pCOOPER ENERGY : Offshore Otway Exploration Program Update 16 September 2019
PU
09/12COOPER ENERGY : Dombey-1 spudded onshore Otway Basin
AQ
09/10COOPER ENERGY : Presentation to RIU Good Oil Conference 2019 11 September 2019
PU
09/10COOPER ENERGY : Dombey-1 spudded onshore Otway Basin 11 September 2019
PU
09/05COOPER ENERGY : New gas field discovery at Annie 06 September 2019
PU
09/04COOPER ENERGY : Gippsland Acreage Award
AQ
09/03COOPER ENERGY : Gippsland Acreage Award 04 September 2019
PU
09/03COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : - Minerva gas field and plant
AQ
09/02COOPER ENERGY : Minerva gas field and plant 03 September 2019
PU
08/22COOPER ENERGY : Parsons Appraisal drilling campaign concluded
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 225 M
EBIT 2020 81,0 M
Net income 2020 50,0 M
Debt 2020 78,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,59x
Capitalization 989 M
Chart COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,68  AUD
Last Close Price 0,61  AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LTD.39.33%681
CNOOC LTD-2.14%67 916
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.04%63 656
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.97%46 075
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.03%40 332
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD1.76%30 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group