Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cooper Energy Ltd.    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LTD.

(COE)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/25
0.58 AUD   -1.69%
08:28pCOOPER ENERGY : Presentation to ExchangeSA 2019 26 September 2019
PU
08:22pCOOPER ENERGY : Otway drilling update 26 September 2019
PU
09/18COOPER ENERGY : Awarded Otway Basin offshore exploration permit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : Presentation to ExchangeSA 2019 26 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

Presentation to ExchangeSA 2019 David Maxwell

Managing Director

Ocean Monarch on location at Annie-1,

Otway Basin, offshore Peterborough August 2019

Important Notice - Disclaimer and other information

The information in this presentation:

  • Is not an offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for shares in Cooper Energy Limited or to retain or sell any shares that are currently held.
  • Does not take into account the individual investment objectives or the financial situation of investors.
  • Was prepared with due care and attention and is current at the date of the presentation.

Actual results may materially vary from any forecasts (where applicable) in this presentation.

Before making or varying any investment in shares of Cooper Energy Limited, all investors should consider the appropriateness of that investment in light of their individual investment objectives and financial situation and should seek their own independent professional advice.

Qualified petroleum reserves and resources evaluator

This report contains information on petroleum reserves and resources which is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full time employee of Cooper Energy Limited holding the position of General Manager Exploration & Subsurface, who holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is qualified in accordance with ASX listing rule 5.41 and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Rounding

All numbers in this presentation have been rounded. As a result, some total figures may differ insignificantly from totals obtained from arithmetic addition of the rounded numbers presented.

Reserves and resources calculation

Information on the company's reserves and resources and their calculation are provided in the appendices to this presentation.

Currency

All financial information is expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise specified

Presentation to ExchangeSA Conference September 2019 2

Key messages

  1. Cooper Energy's performance has demonstrated its operating, technical and commercial capability
    • Safety
    • Sole gas offshore project
    • 5 new gas contracts
    • Otway offshore exploration preparation and results
  3. In 2019/20 Cooper Energy expects a transformational uplift in production, revenue and cash from the start- up of Sole
  4. Cooper Energy has optionality in its growth opportunities
    • Contingent Resources, development projects and exploration potential capable of providing the next wave of growth
    • not dependent on exploration success, or any single project, for ongoing growth in the medium term

Presentation to ExchangeSA Conference September 2019 3

Key results since last year's ExchangeSA conference

Growing the business and value

2P Reserves: up 0.5%

Proved and Probable MMboe

Revenue: up 12%

Market capitalisation: up 64%

$ million

$ million

75.5

973

Share price: up 62%

$ million

0.60

1.3

52.4 52.7

11.7

67.5

27.4

39.1

592

410

100

0.33 0.37

0.19

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19

Exchange Exchange Exchange 23-Sep-19

SA 16

SA 17

SA 18

Exchange Exchange Exchange 23-Sep-19

SA 16

SA 17

SA 18

Presentation to ExchangeSA Conference September 2019 4

What have we done since last year?

Finance redetermination

Senior bank facilities reset

New gas contracts

  • Origin Energy (CY20)
  • O-I(CY20)
  • AGL: Sole start up and CY20
  • Visy

Umbilical replacement

Cooper Basin drilling

Parsons oil field successful

appraisal

Share market

ASX 200 admission

Sole Gas Project: offshore

Offshore construction

completed

Orbost Gas Plant Upgrade

Completed. Production up

Otway gas exploration

New Otway Acreage

Minerva Gas Plant

New Gippsland Acreage

Approaching commissioning

Annie-1 gas discovery

Moving to acquire this year

VIC/PL 33 & 34, VIC/P76

5

VIC/P75

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 00:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER ENERGY LTD.
08:28pCOOPER ENERGY : Presentation to ExchangeSA 2019 26 September 2019
PU
08:22pCOOPER ENERGY : Otway drilling update 26 September 2019
PU
09/18COOPER ENERGY : Awarded Otway Basin offshore exploration permit
AQ
09/16COOPER ENERGY : Offshore Otway Exploration Program Update
AQ
09/15COOPER ENERGY : Offshore Otway Exploration Program Update 16 September 2019
PU
09/12COOPER ENERGY : Dombey-1 spudded onshore Otway Basin
AQ
09/10COOPER ENERGY : Presentation to RIU Good Oil Conference 2019 11 September 2019
PU
09/10COOPER ENERGY : Dombey-1 spudded onshore Otway Basin 11 September 2019
PU
09/05COOPER ENERGY : New gas field discovery at Annie 06 September 2019
PU
09/04COOPER ENERGY : Gippsland Acreage Award
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 225 M
EBIT 2020 81,0 M
Net income 2020 50,0 M
Debt 2020 78,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,53x
EV / Sales2021 3,42x
Capitalization 940 M
Chart COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,68  AUD
Last Close Price 0,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LTD.32.58%650
CNOOC LTD1.15%71 180
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.89%65 831
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.12%45 593
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.87%40 672
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD9.08%32 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group