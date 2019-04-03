Log in
COOPER ENERGY LTD.

(COE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/03
0.51 AUD   -1.92%
09:12pCOOPER ENERGY : Presentation to Goldman Sachs Emerging Companies Conference 04 April 2019
PU
03/19COOPER ENERGY : Sole gas project update
AQ
03/17COOPER ENERGY : Sole gas project update 18 March 2019
PU
Cooper Energy : Presentation to Goldman Sachs Emerging Companies Conference 04 April 2019

04/03/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Energy

for south-east Australia

Presentation to Goldman Sachs Emerging Companies Conference

4 April 2019

Sole-3flow-back 5 July 2018

Important Notice - Disclaimer

This investor presentation ("Presentation") is issued by Cooper Energy Limited ABN 93 096 170 295 ("Cooper Energy" or "COE").

Summary information: This Presentation contains summary information about Cooper Energy and its activities as at the date of this Presentation and should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information which a shareholder or potential investor in Cooper Energy may require in order to determine whether to deal in Cooper Energy shares. The information in this Presentation is a general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Cooper Energy's periodic reports and other continuous disclosure announcements released to the Australian Securities Exchange, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

Not financial product advice: This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Cooper Energy shares (nor does it or will it form any part of any contract to acquire Cooper Energy shares). It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Cooper Energy is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of Cooper Energy shares. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of Cooper Energy shares.

Past performance: Past performance and pro forma historical financial information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance. The historical information included in this Presentation is, or is based on, information that has previously been released to the market.

Future performance: This Presentation may contain certain statements and projections provided by or on behalf of Cooper Energy with respect to anticipated future undertakings. Forward looking words such as, "expect", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, distributions and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts, guidance on future earnings and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Qualified petroleum reserve and resources evaluator: This Presentation contains information on petroleum reserves and resources which is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full time employee of Cooper Energy holding the position of General Manager, Exploration & Subsurface, holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.41 and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Reserves and Contingent Resources estimates: Information on the company's reserves and resources and their calculation are provided in the appendices to this presentation.

Investment risk: An investment in Cooper Energy shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Cooper Energy. None of Cooper Energy, any of its related bodies corporate or any other person or organisation guarantees any particular rate of return or the performance of Cooper Energy, nor do any of them guarantee the repayment of capital from Cooper Energy or any particular tax treatment.

Not an offer: This Presentation is not and should not be considered an offer or an invitation to acquire Cooper Energy shares or any other financial products and does not and will not form any part of any contract for the acquisition of Cooper Energy shares. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act")) ("U.S. Person"). Cooper Energy shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. Person absent registration except in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This document may not be distributed or released in the United States or to any U.S. person.

Rounding: All numbers in this presentation have been rounded. As a result, some total figures may differ insignificantly from totals obtained from arithmetic addition of the rounded numbers presented.

Currency: All financial information is expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise specified. P50 as it relates to costs is best estimate; P90 as it relates to costs is high estimate

2

Cooper Energy finds, develops and commercialises oil and gas.

We do this with care and strive to provide attractive returns for our shareholders and good commercial outcomes for our customers.

Our business is focussed on south-east Australia, where we:

are one of the lowest cost gas suppliers

set to increase our gas production by 4 times in coming months

119 PJ of uncontracted gas being marketed to customers keen to secure supply

resources and projects that support a 6 year growth profile

Snapshot

Key statistics*

Proved & Probable Reserves

52.4 MMboe

Contingent Resources (2C)

34.9 MMboe

Market capitalisation

$843 million

Net cash/(debt)

$7 million

Issued share capital (million)

1,621.6

Reserves and resources as at 30 June 2018, net cash as at 31 December 2018 and issued share capital and market capitalisation as at 2 April 2019

1.8

10

Cooper Basin oil

Otway Basin gas and gas

liquids

40.6

Gippsland Basin gas

Share register

% of issued share capital

65%

Domestic institutional

Foreign institutional

Directors & employees

19%

12%

Brokers

2%

Private

2%

Cooper Basin

Oil production

Exploration acreage

Onshore Otway Basin

Gas exploration acreage

Offshore Otway Basin

Casino Henry gas operations

Gippsland Basin

Minerva gas field and plant

Sole Gas Project

Exploration acreage

Manta gas resource

Exploration acreage

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 01:11:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 77,4 M
EBIT 2019 15,9 M
Net income 2019 8,23 M
Debt 2019 39,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 74,29
P/E ratio 2020 10,33
EV / Sales 2019 11,4x
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
Capitalization 843 M
Chart COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,62  AUD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LTD.16.85%601
CNOOC LTD20.72%83 606
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.42%76 788
EOG RESOURCES INC.10.14%56 230
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.45%50 242
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.87%33 542
